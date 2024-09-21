DEARTH | English meaning - Cambridge Dictionary Dearth means an amount or supply that is not large enough.

Flat Earth never hurt nobody.

Think about it. Motherfuckers were so afraid of falling off the edge they didn't dare go on voyages of Discovery so that they could claim land for the Pope and exterminate entire nations and civilizations from the plane-it.

There is VIOLENT opposition to the very NOTION of ANYONE even THINKING the Ea-rth (Yah's Wrath) is flat, bowl, hollow, supported by elephants and turtles or sitting in a crater on your moon. Just as long as the Govern Mente can steal TRILLION$ of your money to feed you Disney films about space because most people have nothing but the void of space in their heads so it is familiar and it gives them a warm fuzzy feeling of a super nova, then they are happy because 'experts' and 'scientists' and 'our elected Mind Control' thought for them.

But why is there hyperaggressive reaction to people thinking, discussing, or asserting that the earth is - for the sake of this discussion: FLAT ?

Flat Heads are not committing crimes. Their beliefs are not as aggregious as those who belong to the Abramic Cannibal, Vampyre, Zombie Cults that actually do aggress on EVERY living thing on the plane-it.

Douay-Rheims Bible “He that eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath everlasting life: and I will raise him up in the last day.”

If anything, the Red Queen should have something to say about that!

But the sad reality is that those who violently react to Flat Dearth are in fact tear your eyesed by the notion that EVERY FUCKING GODDAMNED SON-OF-A-BITCHING thing that they ever learned or knew was wrong and that possibility provokes a strike from a venomous serpent without the noble warning of a tail rattle or the presenting of the black mouth (the Black Mamba is my animal spirit. Fits, doughnut?).

So, when we just equate those who have a crisis at even the discussion of Flat Dearth as being under severe mind control programmed automatic responses, put in there by years of pre-tech inculcation, and then batter-whipped for a nicely decorated cake via institutionalize schooling and electronic mind control, then we just walk away and continue our civil discourse on our own because of the Great Sage Patrick Jordan's meme:

A Machine cannot rise above its programming.

Is the Ea-rth Flat? How the fuck should I know?

Is the Ea-rth a Bowl? How the fuck should I know?

Is the Ea-rth Hollow? How the fuck should I know?

Is the Ea-rth a wee village in a crater somewhere between the sun and uranus? How the fuck should I know?

What I do know is that it ain't no fucking ball spinning in a vacuum. Not even a Hoover or a Dyson. Interesting name for a vacuum cleaner and an engineered alien Sphere in space.

To further expand on the docility of the Flat Dearther: we find that those who Believe in GlobeHell anything and worship at the Feet of Grabbity are of the likes of the fraud Einstein who tasked his first wife Mileva (who bore him an insane child) the equation for matter, after which he scribbled the variables diffurnt and then convinced Roosevelt (Rosenfeld) that you could make things go Thur Moe New Clear. All that carnage from MATH from the line of the ALKYMYST Yitzhak Newton til now.

When did a Flat Dearth theory ever threaten the very existence of the entire biosphere?

Never.

So why the violent backlash? Because if folks realize that they have been lied to about EVERYTHING and they don't know which way is UP (there is no 'direction' in Space) then they realize that they always were untethered, blown by the wind and whims of a PLANETARY CABAL that uses them and laughs at them while feeding shit down their throats like the corn forced down a Pate duck, then the ENTIRE SPAN OF THEIR EXISTENCE WAS

MEANINGFUCKINGLESS!

It is but I want to know that up front, I don’t want to find out at the end and be pissed that I can’t uncover the truth and bury the sick fucks that did that.

In a sense those who get ballistic over Flat Earth (that sounds inneresting) are acting out their hurt, and grief, via rage in the typical way that some dumbass Shoo Her will go into a McDonalds or a Post Office and open up on RANDOM PEOPLE INSTEAD OF THE AUTHORS OF THEIR ORIGINAL GRIEF.

Lettuce consult The Book:

Protocol 3:16 **** It is the bottomless rascality of the GOYIM peoples, who crawl on their bellies to force, but are merciless towards weakness, unsparing to faults and indulgent to crimes, unwilling to bear the contradictions of a free social system but patient unto martyrdom under the violence of a bold despotism - it is those qualities which are aiding us to independence. From the premier-dictators of the present day, the GOYIM peoples suffer patiently and bear such abuses as for the least of them they would have beheaded twenty kings.

Yeah, taking it out on yo homies tain't cool, yo. So I gots dah feelin' that ya'll Haters wern never Home-Style in da firs place. GIT DA HELL OUT DA HOOD!

So, since you can't win the Hearts and Minds of those who have neither Hearts nor Minds... This Stack is for those who are open to Extreme Possibility as Mulder would ask of Scully.

The very notion that Flat Earth as a question is the most important one you can ask will be lost on the Haters. And here's why:

Lettuce say for the saki of argument that there is indeed something beyond Aunty Arctykuh. Endless land that is not -120 F where, when the wind blows, the air actually heats up.

Since this entire plane-it of non-existence is polluted with creatures that are criminally insane therefore deserve in the very least a snow-cone comet treat of excoriating the entire place with fire & ice, then IF there was something different than what we were TOLD, AND there was infinite land TO GET THE HOLY MOTHERFUCK AWAY FROM THESE PIECES OF GODDAMNED FILTH...

then...

Don't you think we should be talking about an escape plan?

So, my friends. The question of Flat, Globe, Holler, or Turtle-back is actualy the ONLY question to explore because it is ACTIONABLE!

… that is… if there really is boundless territory outside of the prison that we’re in, we would have to find out the hard way if there is a quarentine regarding this zone and the prisoners in it. I suspect that the sick fucks infected us so even if we braved the Ice Wall, got out the Ice Hole, and said, “Honey! I’m home!” there might be a contingent of the non-infected ready to sanitize us from the Over There to the Hear-say After. Hows THAT for a cheery thought?

Discussing these and other topics are only words. It's not like: if we found out the secrets that were hidden from us as a genus for 5784 years that we would bug out quicker than your blood spurts out of a properly flattened mosquito on your arm, and leave the Clans and their globe-loving minions behind without even a Fuck You! Told You So! note....

