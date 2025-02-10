I’ve been doing this a long time.

The A.I. is Gatekeeper to knowledge. Since I have the ability to do focused searches in many technical areas using specific keywords: in a world where there was not malicious censoring of data by a Machine that supposedly has god-like powers, then the following video that I submit to you, Dear Readers (who often have stained fingers from actual work) SHOULD HAVE COME UP IN SEARCHES FIVE YEARS AGO.

Butt! Ewe say: this video was made just 11 months ago!

Good eye. {Don’t know about your other eye…}

Corn Cider this:

https://www.building-center.org/brand-histories/ 1904 - Charles Bryant founds the Natural Gas Regulator Company in Cleveland, OH. The company soon begins manufacturing gas-fired water heaters. 1908 - Company name changed to Bryant Heater & Manufacturing, LLC 1927 - New mascot 'the pup' is introduced in ad campaign indicating Bryant furnaces are so simple, you could "let your pup be your furnace man." 1949 - Bryant, Day & Night and Payne merger to form Affiliated Gas Equipment (AGE) 1955 - Carrier merged with Affiliated Gas Equipment, Inc., which owned Bryant Heater Co., Day & Night Water Heater Co., and Payne Furnace & Supply Co., and moves Bryant’s corporate headquarters from Cleveland to Indianapolis. 1974 - Carrier creates "BDP" company comprised of Bryant - Day & Night - Payne brands. 1979 - United Technologies Corp. (UTC) acquires Carrier Refrigeration in forced takeover. Carrier becomes a subsidiary of UTC. 1981 - Bryant pioneers one of the first 90%-efficient gas furnaces, with variable-speed operation. Bryant introduces the Dual Pack, the world’s first outdoor gas heating and electric cooling unit a few years later. 1990's - Carrier stops using the Day & Night Brand. BDP company still in use. 1996 - Bryant patents and introduces Puron® as an environmentally sound refrigerant. 1999 - Carrier/United Technologies acquires Inter-City Products, and changed the name to International Comfort Products (ICP). Carrier becomes the parent company of ICP, thus incorporating all ICP brands under the Carrier umbrella. 2006 - Day & Night brand revived by ICP between 2006-2009 (sources for date vary). Unsure, but presumed to be the end of "BDP Company", and brands under the umbrella are separated once again. Bryant and Payne remain listed under Carrier brands. Day & Night listed under ICP brands. 2020 - Carrier completes separation from United Technologies as an independent, publicly traded company - Carrier Global Corporation. The separation process was started in 2018. Carrier retains all current brands, as well as ICP and their brands. 2022 - Carrier celebrates 120 year anniversary.

Listen to the words that are flappin’ offa muh lips: IF you are going to engineer a system and IF that system fails and IF you are obligated to troubleshoot the failures of your Red-Headed Engineers who have more propellers per beanie than a dirigible, THEN you HAVE TO KNOW THE TRICKS ON HOW TO TROUBLESHOOT WHAT YOU FUCKED UP ON THE DRAFTING TABLE!

2025-1981 = 44 years. No excuse.

5 years ago when I was looking in an archive that boasts of BILLIONS of videos. No excuse.

THIS SIMPLE test is something that I could teach a housewife to do. [Although I don’t know why women would marry a house?]

Butt if you don’t KNOW that the tests exists, you can’t PERFORM those tests, so that is when the rotten, gut-eating vultures swoop down to play this bullshit game:

HVAC may always have been shysterism but it has morphed into a wicked carnival show with broken rollercoasters under the helpful hand of govern mente:

https://www.reddit.com › r › hvacadvice › comments › 11he5es › how_long_have_high_efficiency_furnaces_been How long have high efficiency furnaces been around? When did the first ... In Canada it's illegal to install anything that's not a condensing 90% furnace. ... The first ones came out in the 1980s and had bugs including pre-mature heat exchanger failures. The bugs have been worked out a long time ago. ... durable and quality made products that are made to last.

So despite Adult Austist now flying helicopters into aeroplanes, you’ve got punk kids that can’t point and click their way through troubleshooting an older machine, the new machines break down within the first year, the supply chain got jackknifed into oncoming traffic across the median, and the US govern mente has got their Minions warning Harmericans that they can’t get their 80% furnaces REPAIRED so they might as well just upgrade now before the laws change in each state.

Butt… and this is just evil, slimy, criminal: if the poor Marks get talked into a new furnace, those same motherfuckingcocksuckingsonofabitchingassholes will try to sell you their remnant stock of the 80% shit even though they KNOW that the government will require everyone to upgrade to 90% and they just told you that.

What the fraudsters are counting on is that the homeowner in a crisis won’t understand the difference in machines, the impact of the laws and the DOUBLE COST of just not going to the parts store and fixing the goddamned thing themselves, or at least doing the SIMPLE test to insure that the motherfuckingcocksuckingsonofabitchingassholes are not LYING TO YOU ABOUT WHAT IS WRONG!

There are woodburners that put off nearly no emissions. You can’t tell me that cars that can get 100 miles per gallon, can’t have a mirror in furnaces that are 98% efficient.

The topic in the first video was Primary Heat Exchanger compromise. The simulation was on an 80% fern ass. The Secondary Heat Exchanger gambit (that is used separately or in addition to the Primary Heat Exchanger gambit to con the rube to give them 3 grand) is totally on the docket of the fern ass makers. BUILT TO FAIL. A Stainless steel… oh… hell… don’t take it from me - here’s some other Old Guy that is tired of punks with attitudes. I’ll let him tell it.

https://hvac-talk.com/vbb/threads/2024071-Asking-your-opinion-on-my-Bryant-Plus-90-furnace-secondary-heat-exchanger 12/27/2016 tmittelstaedt Regular Guest Join Date Jun 2013 Thanks, Marty - that tells me all I need to know. As for the rest of you comedians: The installation is actually undersized. The reason that the heat runs so little now is because a) I live in Oregon and b) I have a computer server farm in the basement that puts out a ton of heat that wasn't there before 2010. During the summer the A/C runs 24x7 and it's still around 79 degrees inside. (and no, it's not a grow operation smart guys, if it was do you think I would be here asking) Nor did I say I wanted the whole thing free. I want the rusting secondary heat exchanger free because it should have been manufactured out of stainless steel 18 years ago. I don't have a problem paying a tech extra hours over what Carrier will pay however I'm not going to fund 8 extra hours for him or her to learn how to do it. The furnace is in the basement, plenty of room for the tech to spread out and do the job and not have to crawl around in an attic full of glass wool with a respirator. How much more gravy do you want the job to have do I have to provide a 6 course meal and dancing girls as well? Sheesh. And if I can't have it free then when the exchanger DOES rust out I want to be ABLE to buy it. So far I do not see these available aftermarket so I have to assume this is a proprietary dealer-only part. I am well aware that the moment the last requirement for Carrier to stock these expires, they are going to obsolete the part because they want to force everyone to buy a new furnace. I wasn't born yesterday. Trust me if that happens I will oblige them by NOT buying their product. Plenty others out there make those furnaces.

Actually, there are 8 corporations that own just about all of the brands.

I don't know about HVAC back in 1998 but even then, back in the "olden days" when us grey-haired wrinkled 95 year old oldsters were adding numbers with our abacuses, in other industries we knew that mixing water and regular non-stainless steel is a bad idea. <eyeroll> We didn't have specs on the Internet then - if we did do you really think I would have let the HVAC installer then sell me what I have? Carrier got sued

Because FAMILIES

DIED

from failed Secondary Heat Exchangers engineered under govern mente sanctioned planned obsolescence that are STILL made the same fucked up way when stainless steel would last forever ! Same reason why Delorean cars failed. Not because they were bad but because you would buy one car for the rest of your driving days.

and weaseled out of it with an out of court settlement that lets them pretend they weren't guilty - but they sure were guilty or they wouldn't have settled at all and they knew it. "...Might as well get that phoned checked out while you're at it..." So let's count the ways that a modern produced-in-2016 furnace is better than a 20 year old furnace: 1) maybe you can control it with your smartphone 2) Since the design is new nobody knows what the failure points are so the salesguys can lie and say it's "perfectly reliable" and will last and last 3) There is more plastic and less metal 4) The logo on it looks more modern and "in style" 5) It's probably got about 5 times more complexity that will save about 2% on your energy bills (that will be easily spent on additional service calls, no doubt) I make good money keeping older tech going (and newer tech as well). When you have a million dollar production machine you don't replace it just because Microsoft wants to come out with a new version of Windows and is affronted because you are still running XP to control your machine. One of these days you "new gear snob" may graduate to the big leagues and understand this. There is absolutely no reason a furnace cannot last longer than 20 years.

holey fuck! I have to find out if I’m related to this guy!

In fact there's no reason that it cannot last forever if the manufacturer continues making parts available. Maybe you are making more money selling new furnaces/ACs than repairing old ones and that is coloring your response - maybe you just have little confidence in your own ability to troubleshoot and so are afraid you can't get that older furnace to work again when it breaks down - or maybe you are just lazy - but I will tell you flatly that if you are a real professional HVAC person you will work on older gear as well as newer gear and drop the snobby attitude towards older gear. I was heating and cooling you when you were in diapers. And those competitors of yours who WILL work on it will be cleaning your clock in the business.

See? Systemic rot. This guy said all of the things I would have said about all of the topics I would have covered in the right and only manner to put down a cartel of THUGS that are shaking you down because of the topic that I told Truth Stream Media about that they did an EXCEPTIONAL series on: Planned Obsolescence.

It doesn’t stop with fern asses. There are legislation out there to OUTLAW antique cars; force you to ONLY go to a dealer to ONLY GET dealer parts (no aftermarket); PROHIBIT anyone from working on their own vehicles, appliances, or devices; and price things so far beyond imagination that you will be begging to be imprisoned in a cubicle inside a 15-minute gulag.

After you watch movies like Blade Runner then compare it to Real Life that is a thousand times worse and begin thinking that the Terminators were the Good Guys.

Hope the tech tips are timely and help someone out there with a mannometer willing to ‘man-up’. Even if it is a wo-man.

Cheers.