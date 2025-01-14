Dee

Have you ever heard of autistic kids being telepathic? Can you imagine the cacophony of noise that would be in your head if you had this gift (not so sure gift is the proper word).

the big guy with the head-jerking dyskinesia reminds me of epileptics with worms in their brains. Not even a stretch when you see that Corvelva found many parasites inside vaccines randomly sampled.

I will stack this with my view on what might be going on.

thanks for posting.

My first impression based on the first 6 minutes is that the GENE RE-WRITING being done with vaccines might have had a SUPER SOLDIER experimental Telepathy component in it.

Bear in mind that I have no insider information on this. This is just instant Jordanization. I have never been confronted with this notion before.

The humans that the rewrite DIDN’T take in, are now dead.

The humans that the rewrite DID take in are still alive but impaired at different levels.

This would be valuable feedback to the Mengeles that authored the project.

Given that only high-functioning autists would be valuable as millie tarry assets then side-operations like 23 & Meme and An Incestry dot.com to gather and analyze WHY the rewrite was lethal; took-but caused harm; or took and left partially-functioning soliders would fill out the entire scope of the Medikill Man Hunting Project.

As Dee points out this kind of extra-sensory perception without the ability to filter or control it would be a form of torture.

ESP was being tested for routinely in the military in the very least in the 1930s that I’m aware of. The Men Who Stare At Goats project was not just a funny movie theme. Telepathic Ess Pee Oh Nahge and Kylling at a Distance With Your Mind has been a goal of the Pentagon and its subsidiaries for millennia.

Think the Pentacle has only been around as long as the building?

You failed the basic intelligence test.

The spin for things like grossly obese people asserting body-positivity is just The System that created the condition running a Psyop to make the victim BELIEVE that it is not unusual, undesirable, unhealthy or any other U.N. word because looking behind the curtain would show that it was yet another millie tarry physical and mental assault on the victims physiology MAKING them overweight.

The spin for what is falsely called Autism that is frank neurological damage is that those thus assaulted are Differently Abled. Having your legs blown off by a Eye Eee Dee then adapting to a wheelchair means that you are differently abled but you sure as Fucking Hell were goddamned assaulted by hostile forces, yet in all cases since there are no countries, there is a one whirled govern mente, and it’s all run by the Three Family Clans, the damage or death inflicted was all ‘friendly fire’. You were ganged up and and differently abled by them on purpose for their betterment not yours. This is why people glom on to the explanation that they, being damaged, are actually BETTER than the ‘neurotypicals’. Because to think that an entire race of monsters that just LOOK human had forcibly changed your body without your knowledge or consent is too much for even ‘neurotypicals’ to bear so they hide in the false beliefs embedded in them by their abusers.

I hope that anyone new to threat-analysis might find what I’m saying novel but well within the scope of possiblity and probability and maybe even advanced thinking outside of the spin/narrative that we’ve been sold as a cover for this Op.

But in all actuality: the concepts I’ve listed here whether they are factual or not are just the BARE MINIMUM assumptions that can be drawn EASILY based on 5784 years of Assault & Development. That’s a play on Research & Development because THEIR RESEARCH IS ASSAULT !

April Boden told me that her observations were that the ones most afflicted with what is falsely called Autism are children of Emerald Isle decent who had potential to develop high I.Q.

That made so much sense to me because I have seen a pattern of Scots Irish raging against the Sons of Issac (Saxsons) who claim a Jacobian Line of Divine Right Of Kings.

Scots means a tax.

To be Scots-free would imply that you were Family so you didn’t pay what was imposed on those you think are your servants.

Only 6 minutes in, with 2 hours left to go, I allow myself to jump to conclusions that are valid until independent third parties (could be YOU and YOUR FAMILY) replicate the studies controlling for all variables, because in a world of LIES we can’t take the source video at face value without checking their supposed fact-checks.

Speaking of Witch: Here’s a partially related video that explains just what a fucking fact is:

If you are not versed in legalese then you might get uncomfortable with the word useage, but since ALL words are spellcasting devices and ALL of those involved in the legal prostitutional profession are practitioners of the Occult, then you’ll just have to take it from me that the way they are using it makes TOTAL SENSE in their Dark System.

