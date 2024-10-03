I work with mothers who have children that are diagnosed on the ‘Autism Spectrum’. I lovingly call them Autism Moms. They get it. They’re fine with it. The mothers and I both know that the label of Autism is just a control mechanism, so the word is just an archaic convenience like being raised to say Indian before it was changed to Native American. Autism before it got changed to Spectrum. Before Jon Rappoport busted that bullshit right open. His blog had been taken down long ago, but I save everything offline in the event that shit is taken down quicker than you can say: Communist Purge.

The cruel autism trick played on vaccine-damaged children and their parents by Jon Rappoport April 10, 2017 I’ve covered this subject in various ways. Here I’m going to use a Q & A format to highlight vital points. Q: What do people need to know about names for diseases? A: A disease-label of any kind is something you need to look at the way you’d look at a scorpion on your porch. Q: Why? A: Because the label is meant to make you think there is a specific condition. Q: Isn’t that the case? A: Not necessarily. For example, autism. Q: Isn’t autism a specific condition? A: No. Q: Why not? A: Well, start with this. There is no defining diagnostic test for autism. No defining physical test. No blood test, saliva test, urine test, brain scan, genetic assay. Q: That’s impossible. A: It’s true. Q: How can that be? A: Autism is listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the bible of the psychiatric profession. The definition of autism is basically a menu of behaviors. There is no defining diagnostic test. You’ll find, in the official lexicon, other names for various so-called “developmental neurological disorders,” too. And none of them in the DSM have defining diagnostic tests, either. Q: What are you driving at? Are you saying autism is some kind of illusion, that there is no damage or problem? A: Of course not. Of course there is damage. Q: So what is your point? A: If a parent applies to the US federal vaccine court, for compensation, because her child was severely damaged by a vaccine, and if she or her doctor calls that damage “autism,” there is almost no chance the government will award her compensation. Q: Why? A: Because the government is committed to saying, come hell or high water, vaccines don’t cause autism. But if that same parent says her child developed “encephalopathy”—a generalized term meaning a condition that adversely affects the structure or function of the brain—her chances of receiving compensation increase by a small percentage. Q: Even if she says a vaccine caused the encephalopathy? A: Yes. It’s all a word game, and if the parent doesn’t know how to play it, she’ll almost certainly lose. Q: That’s ridiculous. A: Indeed it is. Q: If none of these neurological disease-labels in the DSM has a specific and defining diagnostic test, then why doesn’t the parent just tell the vaccine court, “My child’s brain was damaged by a vaccine”? A: Because the rules demand that she present evidence that the vaccine caused a known and officially accepted disease condition with a disease label. Q: But the truth is, the vaccine caused brain damage. A: Truth is not the goal of the government’s game. Q: Are you saying there is no such thing as autism? A: I’m saying there is no conclusive evidence for the existence of autism as a specific condition. Otherwise, there would be a defining diagnostic test for it, and there isn’t. There are various causes for neurological and brain damage. When a vaccine is the cause, it should be called VACCINE DAMAGE, and compensation should be awarded on that basis. Period. Stop the fiddling and game playing. Q: But the government doesn’t want to admit that vaccines cause severe damage. A: That’s why they play their word games. Q: What are some causes for neurological damage? A: A blow to the head, a fall, almost drowning in a pool, oxygen deprivation at birth, severe and long-term nutritional deficits, toxic pesticides, toxic medical drugs, vaccines. Q: Why are these and other causes hidden under fancy medical names? A: Because, for example, for each disease-name, drugs can be developed and sold. Q: What are some names for neurological disease or damage? A: Fragile X syndrome, Asperger, Rett syndrome; Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, Intellectual Disability, autism. Q: Are there overlaps of symptoms? A: Yes. Q: Is it possible that any of these could be caused by vaccines? A: The actual DAMAGE that is at the heart of these disease-labels could be caused by vaccines. Or other factors. Each child must be assessed uniquely. Q: You’re suggesting that, in a sane world, parents and doctors and government officials would call vaccine damage VACCINE DAMAGE, and forget all the rest of it. A: Neurological vaccine damage, yes. Because that’s what it is. You can say, “Well, we think this group of nerve cells is affected or that group is affected, or possibly this part of the brain is affected or that part,” but when a vaccine is the cause, it’s vaccine damage, plain and simple. Q: Any other medical tricks people should be aware of, relating to autism? A: Yes. Researchers can say they know vaccines don’t cause autism, because there are children diagnosed with autism who have never been vaccinated. That assertion is a hoax. The label and the definition of autism are worthless, to begin with, because there is no specific test that invariably diagnoses autism. Instead, as I keep saying, vaccine damage is real and it should be labeled as such. Then, there is no argument about what is and isn’t autism, or what does and doesn’t cause it. There is just naked straightforward truth. Q: So when a doctor tells a parent, “Your child has autism…” A: He’s really saying, “Your child has suffered some kind of neurological damage. We have a general label for it. Autism. The label doesn’t tell us what caused your child’s damage.” Q: But the doctor wouldn’t admit that. A: No, he wouldn’t. Q: Suppose he did admit that. Suppose all doctors admitted that. A: Then there would be a whole new world. Doctors would be tasked with trying to find out what caused the damage in each child. And in talking to a parent, who was there and saw the radical change in her child after vaccination, a doctor would realize that a vaccine was the cause. Q: It sounds like the government is leading a parent with a vaccine-damaged child into a blind alley with its vaccine court. A: That’s right. The parent is seeking compensation to pay for her child’s care. The court is essentially saying, “If you claim your child was damaged by a vaccine and call that damage autism, even though the word “autism” is just a meaningless label, we’ll deny compensation. We’ll deny it because we’ve arbitrarily decided that vaccines can’t cause autism.” Q: This is pure insanity. A: Yes, cruel insanity. Q: Let me see if I can sum all this up. First, we have a meaningless label called “autism.” It’s meaningless because there are no defining diagnostic tests for autism. Therefore, there is no proof that autism is a specific condition, beyond the fact that a child has been neurologically damaged in some way. But most people, and the government, and the medical system, ALL BUY INTO THE IDEA THAT AUTISM IS REAL AND SPECIFIC…AND THEN THE GOVERNMENT TURNS AROUND AND SAYS: A PARENT WHO IS SEEKING COMPENSATION FOR VACCINE DAMAGE, ON THE BASIS THAT A VACCINE CAUSED HER CHILD TO “DEVELOP AUTISM,” WON’T BE COMPENSATED, BECAUSE THERE IS NO PROOF THAT ANY VACCINE CAUSES AUTISM. THE GOVERNMENT IS ESSENTIALLY SAYING: THERE IS NO PROOF A VACCINE CAN CAUSE A CONDITION WHICH HASN’T BEEN PROVEN TO EXIST. A: Yes, that’s correct. Q: This is even crazier than I thought it was. A: You can add in one more factor. There are parents with vaccine-damaged children, and these children have been diagnosed with autism. If you tell these parents there is no proof that autism exists, and their child simply has devastating neurological vaccine damage, they will protest. They’re caught in a situation they don’t fully understand, and they’re determined to hold on to the idea that their child “has autism.” They want that label to be applied to their child. For them, it provides an “explanation” for what happened to their child. They won’t let it go. And THEN, they will go to the federal vaccine court and ask for compensation, not realizing that if they use the word “autism,” that’s doom. The court will deny their claim. Q: It’s like being caught in a maze. A: That’s exactly what it is.

All this as background to make MY POINT. That the NEUROLOGICAL DAMAGE FROM WAX JOBS is only called a ‘spectrum’ because it will damage unique victims in unique ways. Those injured as children grow up to be adults with injury intact.

Some are non-functional, some are partially functional, some are highly functional, some are what used to be called Idiot Savants before political correctness buggered us all up the nethers without lubrication. It’s in the dictionary:

idiot savant noun A person with a cognitive or developmental impairment, such as mental retardation or autism, who exhibits extraordinary ability in a highly specialized area, such as arithmetic or memorization. A person who exhibits an extraordinary ability in one subject (often mathematics) whilst being mentally retarded in all other fields. Person who is mentally retarded in general but who displays remarkable aptitude in some limited field (usually involving memory). The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

This particular Stack with the seemingly unrelated title with Autism in it is a followup my previous Stack: Die Lithium.

I view something like the material in the two videos above, but although I realize that we are in Hell, and that what passes for Hu-Men are actually De-Mons, that patina of enchantment that somehow in a better time-gone-bye people didn’t have their heads up their asses, they strived to do the best they could, and they actually cared that if they fucked around and found out that what they did got people harmed or kilt, so they would not only FEEL bad, but try to correct it, requires my sense of balance that their asses (along with the rest of their sorry-selves) MIGHT END UP IN A OUBLIETTE!

[109 words. Not my longest, but I hope I conveyed my angst suck stinkly]

Enter: Elon

Although he has worshippers, I’ve always viewed him as an Idiot Savant. There are kids out there who can hear a full piece of music ONCE and then play it note-for-note on the piano. I admire that. But they can’t make a grilled cheese sandwich.

These are neutral observations not character judgments.

However, when you see what these Lithium Drug Balms are doing to individuals, ENTIRE NEIGHBORHOODS, and the BIOSPHERE, you have to view the world like us old folks where the “fake it till you make it” attitude with the “whoops shit that didn’t work. too bad. keep making them” business model should have netted the Fuck Around and Find Out crowd and their sponsors in Govern Mente an all-expenses paid trip to the Oubliette with free complimentary rats thrown in.

I mean: HOLY FUCK, Batman! EVs are driving rich women into lakes to drown them, cars, and phones, and vapes, and laptops and scooters plugged into your living room are burning up people, places, and things — but the fuckers that make and push this stuff through are STILL IN BUSINESS AND WALKING AROUND?

These are the Adult Autists that grew up, were put in place - like a Midwest Farmer with not much more sense than an ant because they like repetitive work, will do EXACTLY what they are told for the banana chip reward - so they are protected by their FELLOW AUTISTS in positions of power because… well… it is Autist World and we are outnumbered and they are burning LITHIUM INCENSE everywhere so anyone who isn’t brain-dead by now is headed that way.

LOOK AT THE FUCKING SMOKE, MAN!

It’s toxic.

These ticking time balms have been strategically placed EVERY FUCKING WHERE.

Really big corporations claim that they love to hire autists. Because within their skill range they are very good at what they do, they thrive on repetition, and they will persist at it with no complaint.

Again, not a character judgment, but Autists lack the skills for determining if they are being USED FOR NEFARIOUS PURPOSES. Hell, the average Non-Labeled-Non-Autist hasn’t got the first fucking clue that Work and Job means that you are Whoring for the Hive. Unless you are working your own land for your own family then you are merely building infrastructure for Evil.

I had some recent revelations spurred by comments in my other Stack I See Dead People - They’re EVERYWHERE!

Jeannettecally Modified Right on cue & as promised ..... Or so they claim. Are they turning up the frequency thingys to achieve THIS " highly contagious" killer that has no AUTHORIZED vaccine against frequency attacks? Send in the clowns ..... A travel warning has been issued with an outbreak of a highly contagious virus similar to Ebola. Rwanda says eight people have died so far from Marburg virus, just days after the country declared an outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever that has no authorized vaccine or treatment. Patrick Jordan This all makes sense now. The Controllers have their own austistic kids at the buttons now so the October Surprise button was hit a bit too early which is why they suppressed the news coming out of NC. Jeannettecally Modified Yes, Part of the ploy to make Elon a savior with his Starlink crap after making sure communications are down & mass chaos ensues. Patrick Jordan Oh Somebody Else's God! EL --- ON. Lord/God ---- An Anu was the god of heaven in the mesopotamian trinity. Ea, Ba, Anu. Star-fucking-link, my ass! They're rubbing our faces in it. Jeannettecally Modified HOLE EEE CRAP! Patrick Jordan Who this chinee you keep talkin' bout?

It’s always been Opposite Day so they WOULD be destroying the planet for Blood Lithium. They WOULD be depopulating the humans by pushing things like EVs that are total lies on ALL levels. They WOULD be hiding in plain sight with names like EL-An linked to the Stars, etc. It’s just that it is no longer secret. No longer are they trying to hide while they’re doing their vermin-extermination projects. But that’s to be expected. What has me by the nuts in a rat-trap is that all of that Lithium has so pacified people that they aren’t even responding to their own Jen No Side.

So that begs the question if there are any non-Autists left with the definition for Autism BEING:

Multi-spectral Neurological DAMAGE by vack scenes for EVERYBODY.

We ALL got wax jobs. We’ve all been fucked in the head.

It also makes me feel lonely and ask the question if there are only a few Idiot Savants like me who can smell a Witch at 50-paces?

The world is literally BURNING but only a handful of my beloved Subscribers acknowledge that those fires indicate that we really, truly, are in Hell. Them and those in Canaan. I’ve seen the videos where the parents are crying out, “We are in Hell!”

That’s the name of the Section of this Stack - just for the continuity of closure.

