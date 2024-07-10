I typically rely on The Little Red Hens so I didn't think of putting this request out to all of the Stackarinos.

The best working supplement that was labeled as active B1 = Thiamine cocarboxylase = Thiamine pyrophosphate = Thiamine diphosphate was put out by Swansons with that as the active ingredient then rice bran as a filler and laurate as a lubricant.

The shit worked.

That's why it was discontinued as if we are locked into some kind of malicious SIM videogamefromhell.

So me and another Hen bought several hundred dollars of the remaining stock and used it up.

It's gone. There are other makers of the supposed active form.

Some are tainted with unacceptable excipients or things-absurd as peppermint (to be avoided if you use homeopathy), or just the pure substance (supposedly) but we tried all of them with NO action whatsoever. I would have been satisfied if my toenails fell off because that would show that at least these products could do something.

Nothing.

So, I did what I always do: I went searching for the chemical SOURCE of the vitamin. Turns out that the biggest nutraceutical manufacturer had it listed. Within the data sheet it also said that it must be kept at a temperature of 17 below zero Farrah Faucet Height. That struck me as: Fucking Odd. Once it gets into a pill jar the temps will get as hot as a Fed Ex truck. So, I contacted this international supplier to get a terse response that:

Product has been discontinued.

Fuck me with a Stick?

(Appropriate for a Stickman)

First, we find a product that works after it had already been obsoleted. Then, we go looking for the source and that had been disappeared from this next level of the SIM GAME.

So I cogitated for a while.

Honestly, I didn't get any on me because I wore a bib.

I got to thinking: IF the actual - let's call it a drug - active B1 was so temperature sensitive: Could it ever have been a supplement in the first place? If not then what gave the DRAMATIC RESULTS? I had cerebral salt wasting disease for 20 years from head-injury from falling off a roof. It went away in a month with MODEST doses of this supplement.

Freakin' Fuckin' Miracle!

But if Thiamine pyrophosphate was NOT an ADDED ingredient that did it - then what could it have been? You see: The FDA requires that a substance just has be be assayed within a product for you to put it on the label. If the -17 F nut try sue dickle wasn’t PUT ON the product…. then could have it been IN the product to begin with?

Since I'm the datadog digger that usually brings out the boring machine to grind into the bedrock and come out with a dino fossil in my teeth, I found that heat-stabilized (to keep it from going rancid) rice bran has ALL of the B-vitamins in it.

That made sense.

So, I did what I always do. I went searching for a source of Organic heat-stabilized rice bran.

Freakin' Fuckin' NIGHTMARE!

They are often government agencies, but I found an ORGANIC rice and rice brand Seller Ass Sew Sigh A Shun. So I went through the list and started contacting all of the entries on the website. Most never reply. I was shocked to see Carghill in there - one of the largest whatpassesforfood monopolies on the planet. I wrote to them and they said that they didn't do anything with heat-stabilized organic rice bran.

How dids't thee get thy name written in The Book Of Rice, thou Fuckers of Thy Mothers? if thou doth not grow, deal, or sell the product for witch the ass sew sigh a shun wast formeth?

Do you feel me?

This is every day, within every industry, non-stop.

Increasing numbers of us are admitting outloud that the entire universe is a lie, but I seriously don't know how anything functioned on this planet even prior to the shitshow we are soaking in now.

So I kept going to find that the ONLY place that the A.I. would let me find organic heat-stabilized rice bran was India.

Now, I've got nothing agin India. I din't lose anything there neither.

Plus there was some dread disease running through the country at the time.

Call me an isolationist, but I think that Hamerica could/should be self-sufficient and this globe hell trade bullshit is just a yahoody ploy at social and economic control.

WHY COULDN'T I FIND ORGANIC HEAT-STABILIZED RICE BRAN IN THE YEW KNIGHTED FUCKING STATES OF SHUMERIA?

https://www.terrasoul.com/products/tocotrienols-powder

It was like doing dentistry without Anna Sthetic (she said to say: Hi!) to try to get these people who SAY that their tocos (basically advertised as a vitamin E product) that are made from U.S. based rice bran even had an assay of B-vitamins. I think it is an FDA extortion that the only thing they could admit is that there was a bit of B6 in there. THEY WOULD NOT SELL ME JUST RICE BRAN, THEY WOULD NOT CONSIDER MAKING JUST RICE BRAN INTO A PRODUCT LINE, THEY WOULD NOT SHARE THEIR SOURCE.

Video Fucking Game - over.

I have been using their product for some time, even at excessive levels with ZERO results whereas I was getting amazing results from the Swansons RICE BRAN at a supposed 18mg of active B1 per capsule.

For you Geeks: rice bran is gently heated to prevent it from going rancid. This supposedly preserves the B vitamin Content. There are other substances in the rice bran as well. The Terrasoul product is a WATER SOLUBLE extraction of vitamin E (?) that happens to be a fat soluble vitamin. So I was totally fucking corn fused because I supposedly passed chemistry class. Butt, buy extension, then there SHOULD BE ALL OF THE BEE VITAMINS in the solution as well because last time I checked bee vitamins are WATER SOLUBLE.

But the proof is in the rice pudding and whatever is in the product beyond the flavor had ZERO health benefit. So God Nose what is in them.

Other than a malicious video game where everything is rigged against us - how the FUCK can these physical conditions of only one discontinued product having any benefit and every other commercial source being tit-useless even be?

[A farm frase: As useless as tits on a boar hog…]

I don't know. That wasn't a rhetorical question. It wasn't even a Rhett Butler question like: Frankly, Scarlet, I don't give a damn?

Sew, what I am asking my small band of Merry Men and perhaps Married Women is to see if you can find U.S. based Organic heat-stabilized Rice Bran so that I can put it in my cheeks like a squirrel to see if I can re-create the Swanson's Dream that turned into a nightmare.

Please post your suck cesses or fail yours in the comment section for awl to sea.

Thank you all.

May the Bran be with you.

