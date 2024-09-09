He keeps using the “Sz”-word but is still going. I don’t know how that is. I’m not complaining - just curious.

Butt any whey…

There are a couple of phrases:



Tigers will eat their young

&

When the water in the billabong gets low crocs will eat each other.

First one is wrong. Male tigers will kill any cubs of a mate that he didn’t sire. Whether he eats them or not. It’s to keep the predator to prey ratio low and to not be raising an offspring that wasn’t yours.

Second one is pure reptilian. When the water is low in the swamp the dinosaur-sized armor-plated mouths and anuses will indeed eat their own kind because… well… they were hungry.

See? no fancy biological/animal behavior explanation or anthropomorphization.

The above video is just that. Yahoodim eat their own.

I’ve been trying to communicate for years that the Yahodim made up of the Three Clans of Noea are all related by blood but they will shed that blood without the nictitating membrane of their crocodilian eyes even doing a windsheild wiper impression.

So, the greatest tear your wrist state throughout all of history has a Hu-man Rights department? How quaint. Butt remember who they consider Hu-Man!

Baba mezia, 114b "The Jews are called human beings, but the non-Jews are not humans. They are beasts."

So it was all a sham.

Technically she wasn’t giving aid and comfort to the Enema because The Deceiver is an occupier and the occupied - by the rules of the U.N. that was set up by the Deceiver - says that they have a RIGHT to use any means necessary to defend themselves and expel the oppressors.

Butt, Hell, that never stopped anyone. They are eating one of their own crocodiles because the water is really getting low out there in the desertabong. They’re running out of excuses and enemies so just as I said for 16 years: Evil destroys. Evil destroys everything. When there is nothing left - Evil will destroy itself.

Think that is too broad given this was a Hu-man rights official telling the truth?

22:52 …I have verified and corroborated the medical reports of Palestinian children killed in the West Bank and what you find is that most of the children killed are killed with kill shots that means a bullet straight to the head or to the chest

Before I ever read the Bible cover-to-cover three times in the 1980s, I was conflicted by those in the know calling the Yahoodim Baby Kyllers. By the first read-through, when you get to Deuteronomy there was never any doubt.

and in other cases you would also see children being killed from the back meaning they didn't really pose a threat if the Israeli military wanted to make that claim and nearly a fifth of Palestinians killed in the West Bank are children and we have as we are seeing in nearly half of Palestinians killed are children and minors and and this is strategic this is intentional and it is not by accident killing the children is killing the future…

The point being: That if the crocs will eat their own, then the horrors described above perpetraited on victims who aren’t considered Hu-man are just a given.

Given:

The Sky is Blue, the Grass is Green and Yahoodim kyll bay bees.

King Haime DiVersion for the purists:

Psalm 137:7-9 Remember, O LORD, the children of Edom in the day of Jerusalem; who said, Rase it, rase it, even to the foundation thereof. O daughter of Babylon, who art to be destroyed; happy shall he be, that rewardeth thee as thou hast served us. Happy shall he be, that taketh and dasheth thy little ones against the stones. Hosea 13:16. Samaria shall become desolate; for she hath rebelled against her God: they shall fall by the sword: their infants shall be dashed in pieces, AND THEIR WOMEN WITH CHILD SHALL BE RIPPED UP.

People should know by now because I’ve featured this too many times that to Rip means to cut the fetus out of the mother’s belly. When you’ve gotten away with something for thousands of years - why would you EVER stop?

2 Kings 8:12. And Hazael said, Why weepeth my lord? And he answered, Because I know the evil that thou wilt do unto the children of Israel: their strong holds wilt thou set on fire, and their young men wilt thou slay with the sword, and wilt dash their children, and RIP UP THEIR WOMEN WITH CHILD.

Now weight just a damned minute here! The is the lament of a Profit over what is going to happen to the Deceiver Tribe!

Whut?

Even god treats his Chozen with the same heinousness that he had them deal out to their COUSINS (who do you think Edom was?).

Crocodiles - billabong - no need for low-water.

29:39 Finally can you talk about the protests they're being talked about as the largest protests in Israeli history uh over this weekend something like 750,000 Israelis went went out onto the streets calling for a ceasefire and a hostage deal. What do they mean to people in the West Bank where you are? I think it means nothing to Palestinians in the West Bank essentially what the Israeli public is protesting is the Israeli right to live not human life right so they're prioritizing again the Israeli hostages asking for a ceasefire for the release of the hostages. But what does that mean that Israel can go back to bombing Gaza to smiterhines after the hostages are released and expand towards the West Bank? So these protests are seen for the insincerity that they hold and they're also seen for the very focused demands that the Israeli public is making again they're they're essentially legitimizing Israeli abuses against Palestinians

Stage play. Misdirection. Subplot. Subtext.

but they're wanting a pause or a halt just to manage taking out the Israeli hostages. Again no talk about the Palestinians the thousands of Palestinians including minors being held essentially captive and as hostages by the Israeli regime no trial no charge only torture.

How is that not Hell? Didn’t I put this in the Proof We’re In Hell section?

750,000 were PAID to show up to put on a media circus to sway the opinion of already hypnotized apes that We are the Good Guys. We Care. AT THE SAME TIME THEY ARE PUTTING ONE OF THEIR OWN EITHER IN PRISON FOR LIFE OR IN A BURIAL SHROUD for daring to say the obvious.

You knew I was a crocodile when you picked me up by the tail.

Oh, by the way: That’s not my tail…

