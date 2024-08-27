I had no idear who she was so I did a search in the soon-to-be CommieHamerica:

When am I gonna have an IMDB page? And who’s gonna play me in the Made for TV movie?

This all started with a video the A.I. wanted me to see about the Draconian things happening in Chinada. Some of the claims were outrageous so I sent it to my Con Nay Dee Anne folks and some wrote back to say that it was indeed bad in the Great White Norge. One of our Hens sent the attempt at a web search with the equivalent of Big Brother Sense Whore stamped all over it.

There’s no point in existing here if you can’t speak freely because the next step of the parasite is to strangle free thought. Without free thought then we cease.

The passive sheep have been bred to not think about taking out the shepherd that raises them so that It can eat them.

