This is the best performance I have heard of this piece.

I Stack Darkness all the time. Here’s a change.

But… this is a Jordanian Post so I can’t put something I really like without complaining about something so here goes:

I hate Mozart.

I find him trite and repetitive, like Vivaldi who was claimed by his contemporaries to have ONE TUNE that he played 1000 times. Once I heard that criticism something snapped in my mind where I saw Vivi’s 4-Seasons (not a motel chain) was well-constructed but a large portion of his work and especially his commissions were… trite, and repetitive. That snap led me to re-evaluating Bach who I then found to be… trite, and repetitive. Sure, there are monsterous works like the Italian Concerto in F major,

You have no idea how hard it was to find a good performance. The original version that I heard decades ago that imprinted me with the excellence of the Presto section is not available online so I sorted through dozens of people who were TRANSCRIBING the little black dots to faltering uncertain fingerings on the keyboard. This fellow is closer to the way I want to hear it but not the perfection of the opening to the Presto that I expect. When I heard harpsichord for the first time, I wanted one but couldn’t afford one even bought as a kit and assembled in the comfort of your own boodwar. So my mom found an old “cheesecutter” guitar in the dumpster and the rest is history.

History because His Story subsumed any intent or enjoyment from playing because the world has already fallen apart at the seams so there is no point or satisfaction with pursuing entertainment or pleasure that is reserved for those who are Chosen of The Bug.

Tocotta and Fugue in Dm,

Little Fugue in Gm (with balls on electric guitar)

And the Violin Concerto in E

But when you hum these tunes you get a sense that like Vivaldi, Bach had a form and a tune that he simply recycled over and over again just in different keys with different instruments.

Heres hopin’ that these provide a distracting sound track to your day. If you want me to complain about Beethoven, then let me know in the comments and I’ll post what I think the composers might have or at least SHOULD have rendered their works as back in the day, but in modern times has only been caught up to recently.

Cheers.

