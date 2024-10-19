Jeannettically Modified is often one-step ahead of me, tripping UP the stairs as we ascend the staircase to Madness.

Patrick Jordan; 8 hrs ago; Author The very first thing that the A.I. volunteered to me without asking for it was a paper that said that microbes have adapted to use anything as a fuel source. There are bugs that eat ARSENIC. They live behind wallpaper because the paste is treated with arsenic to keep the cockroaches from eating it. From that point in 2008 onwards I evaluated everything from the point of view that Evil comes from a completely different biosphere, so it would be obligated to adjust the current environment to a toxic hell of its own liking so that it can ditch our bodies and run around naked. So what to us is poison is home to The Bugs. Free the Lobsters, dolphins, whales. I'm not a fan of water or sharks or worms or the tropical nasties floating in that sperm and ova bath... so I'll just hang out in the dusty desert eating salted crackers. I think I read you loud and clear on a world that is loud and kweer. Jeannettecally Modified; 5 hrs ago I feel that it's necessary to drop the parasitical meat puppet to escape the poison prison/prism. Yep, it's THAT bleek. Probably what they mean by "Be IN this whirled & not OF it" Sounds like sound advice to me! JUST PASSING THRU! Where is that escape hatch? & Ewwww to the sperm & ova bath. No thanx to sand fleas with the salted crackers & camel piss . Hard pass on this thing called LIFE. <grin> Patrick Jordan; 5 hrs ago Maybe... maybe not. ALWAYS think Opposite Day. WE have been LED to beLIEve that that is the only way out. It's only because people are too cowardly to try any other option. What if THEY were to drop? Under New Management? Fish and other critters use the ocean as a toilet and breeding station. Ever see the coral during fool moon mating season? Make you think twice about going for a 'nice swim'. Not THAT kind of desert. Jeannettecally Modified; 4 hrs ago It's just wierd that we're filled with so much bacteria & parasites & shit ... Yeah ....shit. THEN we DIE & that same bacteria EATS us from the inside out. & that shit THRIVES. So how to get rid of the corkscrews & misfolded proteins & nanobots & self-replicating cells & "pre-cancerous cell:s" that are just cells? WHAT IF THEY were to get DEAD? Then could WE still exist? Just a football i've been tossing around in my head. I'm all for taking these fuckers out... That said, I feel that it's mutually assured destruction, What would we BE? NO spirit-ochetes, father, son, holy pupae .... Just electrical firings.... Program $322...ready to execute? A rebel without a cause? A HUSK? Haha, Nice swim is off the table ,,, walking barefoot is off the table .... breathing is soon to be off the table.Those spider web thingys in the air are ALIVE. FM8 dude put one under a scope. We're in luck. It's a SIM... The slate will be wiped clean. ....AGAIN :) Patrick Jordan; 4 hrs ago; Author The White Hats will save us at the last moment. My view after the entire human history of fuckery is: Fuck around and find out. Scope work can be very tricky unless you account for all variables like static electric attraction and your own breath. I fried a fuzzy stinger and put it under the scope but couldn't believe that the fuckeress was STILL BREATHING. She wasn't. her body hairs were moving to my breath on the slide. Those nanolipids that the woman doctor was saying: "I'm not a microscopist, so I don't know but LOOK AT THEM SELF-ASSEMBLE!" Bullshit. you can't SEE nanolipids under a light microscope and most things aggregate by Brownian motion or charge attraction anyway. What you are doing here is getting ahead of my next Stack where all will be revealed in what they have in store for you, me, and the entire unwilling planet of the apes. Jeannettecally Modified; 3 hrs ago I'm just looking for the best possible outcome .... No WhiteHat's in that vision. So, it's up to US. FA&FO! I like it. Microscopes have variables. His set up involves dehumidifiers & whatnot.... Not my forte. I'll take your word on that. I'll just kick back & look forward to your next stack. :)

And here it is.

I can’t say HOW this stuff gets past my browser but I saw this a couple days ago and thought I should stack on it. Went looking for it when JM reminded me of the content BUT THEN I COULDN’T FIND IT ANYWHERE IN ANY DATABASE.

LISTEN TO ME BERIBERI CAREFULLY… IF THEY WERE TALKING ABOUT THIS IN 2012 YOU KNOW THAT THEY’VE BEEN WORKING ON IT FOR AT LEAST 10 YEARS!!!

For those of you who are not science lab geeks:

Chirality Property of an object that is distinguishable from its mirror image Chirality is a property of asymmetry important in several branches of science. The word chirality is derived from the Greek χείρ, "hand", a familiar chiral object. An object or a system is chiral if it is distinguishable from its mirror image; that is, it cannot be superposed onto it.

What is hard to grasp unless you are actually grasping it in your Chiral Hands is that the ball and stick diagram has bond angles that are in fixed degrees within 3-dimensions. Therefore, you can’t just say: well, just flip one over and the balls match up. The names of the atoms the balls represent match up that way but they are in completely OPPOSITE SPATIAL ORIENTATION. Chemistry is based on Size, Charge, and SHAPE. No shapey, shapey - No worky, worky!

The line diagram that gives you different stinks shows one molecule with the double bond at the bottom coming out at you while the other stink goes away from you (on one-dimensional paper). Like I said it’s easier to grasp when you’ve got a 3D model in front of you.

{unless she doesn’t like your grasping, then you’re in for a lawsuit.}

https://www.longecity.org/forum/topic/58625-immunity-by-incompatibility-chiral-mirror-image-humans/

Posted 09 September 2012 - 04:08 PM Immunity by Incompatibility — Chiral Humans By Jarek Duda, PhD A fascinating cellular engineering concept to ensure perfect infection-free life. Arthur C. Clarke writes about a molecular mirror-image human being starving to death because his body cannot process normal sugars (see “Technical Error” in Clarke's book "The Collected Stories"). Jarek Duda takes this idea further, and shows us how we can prevent virtually ANY microbe (virus, bacterium, fungus, protozoan, etc) from infecting us — by constructing mirror-image (chiral) human beings which will be totally incompatible to these microbes! Reconstructing ourselves in chiral form, using the mirror-image reflection of our cellular components is achieved by replacing left-handed amino acids with right-handed ones, in order to create mirror reflections of all human proteins. Analogically, we could get chiral sugars, DNA, etc, on which reflected enzymes would work perfectly. Finally we would get a normally functioning molecular mirror reflection of a natural organism – a chiral counterpart organism – with which natural viruses and bacteria couldn’t interact. Electromagnetic force (chemistry) is unchanged under such molecular reflection transformation (P-symmetry). There is a small alteration of weak interactions under reflection, which can produce very small corrections, but these corrections are many orders of magnitude lower than thermal noise – almost certainly too tiny to alter any biochemistry. Life on Earth only uses left-handed amino acids.

The Left Hand Path of the Occult?

Lettuce examine the postulate so far. I hope no one got any on them. If so, then please use the sanitary wipes.

In an effort to avoid microbial hollowcost that is 100% waxjob-induced NOT natural, then they want to rework man into something in THEIR OWN IMAGE.

Consider this: the Western method of writing and reading is from the top left to the bottom right. The Yahoodish method is COMPLETELY OPPOSITE!

Opposite Day.

Chiral.

So if ALL Nature follows the Left Hand Path and you want to ‘protect’ yourself from Nature by HACKING YOUR GENOME to become an Opposite Day Yahoody, then that makes ALL NATURE POISON TO YOU !!!!!!!!!!! {anyone vibing on my earlier comments to JM?} and then you are doomed FOREVER to the whims and technology and DEPENDENCY of SPECIAL FOOD to survive because ONLY through technology administered by the Gate Keepers (this Gate is Gehenna where they burn feces outside of the walls of the City of Peace) who might at any time FORGET how to make your special food and special medicine or if you lost your social credit just cut you off from your Opposite Life that you let them rewire you with because you didn’t want NATURE to get you!

All of biology has this homochirality. Chiral (right-handed) amino acids do not exist in nature, so any such chiral organism would be entering completely virgin territory, biologically speaking.

Homo meaning: One. For the curious.

Right-handed AAs (not Aminos Anonymous) don’t exist in NATURE but they sure as hell do in the lab as part of what are called NEVER BORN PROTEINS. They’ve been fucking with that shit to find out for a long time!

https://weizmann.org.au › research › proteins-without-parents Proteins without Parents - Weizmann Australia First, the team used the three algorithms to predict the 3D structures of the 'never born', shuffled protein sequences from the Czech study. The predictions identified each protein's structure as folded or disordered in a way that matched the study's experimental results.

This should be concerning Down Under since Weizmann seems to be everywhere not just the institute in Is Ra El. Vise Man being the first president of the very country currently waging whore on every other country, who, himself was implicated in Tear Your Wrist plots against German Civilians as payback for what the Germ Men did to their cousins.

A brief mention of Weizmann and his Institute in:

but a FULL EXPOSE in my book:

I guess it is just browbeaten-defeat that I don’t hawk books every time I vomit a Stack. It’s only times when I see that I haven’t given everything away for free that I remember to shake the can with my dark glasses on while I sit in the hardened spit-out gum on the sidewalk.

https://link.springer.com › article › 10.1007 › s11084-006-9033-6 From Never Born Proteins to Minimal Living Cells: Two Projects in ... The Never Born Proteins (NBPs) and the Minimal Cell projects are two currently developed research lines belonging to the field of synthetic biology. The first deals with the investigation of structural and functional properties of de novo proteins with random sequences, selected and…

Sin The Tick proteins. Sounds like what Mel Thornberg said about the origins of Prions coming from Lyme spirochetes which are definitely DARPABORN.

https://www.scientificamerican.com › article › artificial-proteins-never-seen-in-the-natural-world-are-becoming-new-covid-vaccines-and-medicines Artificial Proteins Never Seen in the Natural World Are Becoming New ... In 2012, the year Baker's protein design institute started up, the very best CASP teams were averaging scores in the low 20s, and there had been no improvement for a decade.

Hmmm 2012…

Same year as this article. It seems that These Butchers used Baker to be a Never Born Protein Maker.

https://www.scientificamerican.com › article › proteins-never-seen-in-nature-are-designed-using-ai-to-address-biomedical-and-industrial-problems-unsolved-by-evolution Proteins Never Seen in Nature Are Designed Using AI to Address ... Apr 28, 2023"In three rounds of iteration, we were able to go from complete disappearance of the protein after four weeks to retention of effectively 95 percent activity," he says.

But none of these mental (as in totally-mental) orgies are allowed without the A.I. sticking its digital dick into everythig.

https://wis-wander.weizmann.ac.il › chemistry › proteins-without-parents Proteins without Parents - Chemistry | Weizmann Wonder Wander - News ... Feb 14, 2024To increase the chances of obtaining trustworthy results, the scientists used three different AI algorithms - AlphaFold2, RoseTTAFold and ESMFold - and compared their findings. First, the team used the three algorithms to predict the 3D structures of the "never born," shuffled…

Or the Yahoody’s Little Richard that is so intertwined with the A.I. so as to be indistinguishable from it. Back to Vise Man in it’s home? (that’s never been true) country = ac.il = Ys Ra EL.

When you follow the rabbits, you often end up next to a gigantic pile of rabbitshit.

https://www.statnews.com/2020/11/10/the-story-of-mrna-how-a-once-dismissed-idea-became-a-leading-technology-in-the-covid-vaccine-race/

There’s so much dick-sucking in this article that its a wonder that the writer didn’t pass out from lack of oxygen. So, I will Jordanize it for all of our sakes.

You already know that mRNA was a failure. It would provoke a hyper-immune response. So the idea was shitcanned, but Rags-To-Riches some bitches from Hungary (place is not race) persisted and then she became the rewarded-star of the Warp Speed To Hell Show. Admitted in the article was that fact that their mRNA is SYNTHETIC.

See? we started with Never Born Proteins, got into Synthetic Biology and it became the main theme of ConYid.

“It all made sense on paper. In the natural world, the body relies on millions of tiny proteins to keep itself alive and healthy, and it uses mRNA to tell cells which proteins to make. If you could design your own mRNA, you could, in theory, hijack that process and create any protein you might desire — antibodies to vaccinate against infection, enzymes to reverse a rare disease, or growth agents to mend damaged heart tissue.”

This dick-sucking extravaganza was in 2020 so it is very disturbing that they put in there with a duper’s grin that the VERY THING THAT WAS DESTROYING PEOPLES’ CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS MIGHT BE USED ONE DAY TO REPAIR THEM!

That’s like giving someone Alzheimers from the Lyme in all Vaccines then claiming that they are working on a vaccine against Alzheimers.

Their language will always tell the story: “you could, in theory, SAY HELLO TO JACK* that process and create any protein you might desire.”

Who but a conniving Yahoodess and her cohorts would talk about - what’s the synonym so I don’t get any more scrutiny on my posts than I already do? - *COMMANDEER/SEIZE CONTROL of a NORMAL process in a human body to do it BETTER than the body does? But it didn’t - did it? Industrially mRNA was an abject failure.

“By 1995, after six years on the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania, Karikó got demoted. She had been on the path to full professorship, but with no money coming in to support her work on mRNA, her bosses saw no point in pressing on.

She was back to the lower rungs of the scientific academy.

“Usually, at that point, people just say goodbye and leave because it’s so horrible,” Karikó said.

There’s no opportune time for demotion, but 1995 had already been uncommonly difficult. Karikó had recently endured a cancer scare, and her husband was stuck in Hungary sorting out a visa issue. Now the work to which she’d devoted countless hours was slipping through her fingers.

“I thought of going somewhere else, or doing something else,” Karikó said. “I also thought maybe I’m not good enough, not smart enough. I tried to imagine: Everything is here, and I just have to do better experiments.”

ANYWHERE, except in a SIMSHTETL of Yahoodyville, people would just wash out or just put themselves out of OUR misery and fade into the Memory Hole. But no! Oy! She came back at the 11th whore to be the Savior of the Whirled with her previously FAILED work just like Apollo 13 !

“In time, those better experiments came together. After a decade of trial and error, Karikó and her longtime collaborator at Penn — Drew Weissman, an immunologist with a medical degree and Ph.D. from Boston University — discovered a remedy for mRNA’s Achilles’ heel.

HOLY FUCK ME WITH A NINE-LEGGED OCTOPUS!

He says Weizmann, She says Weissman, I say call the Vice Squad Baby! there’s always a Yahoody in the woodpile related to the past press eye dent of the Mother Country. And it is: A Mother. Ten years later - as a washout? How the fuck do you keep your job when you’re a fuckup? I’d like to know.

The stumbling block, as Karikó’s many grant rejections pointed out, was that injecting synthetic mRNA typically led to that vexing immune response; the body sensed a chemical intruder,

and went to war.

The solution, Karikó and Weissman discovered, was the biological equivalent of swapping out a tire.

Really? Anyone who was not a Marrow-Line Witch working in the top Sorcery and Alkymy labs of all time would have said: This is Witchkraft trying to MAKE Nature into something that is not, trying to FORCE your will into Living Being as an ACT OF WAR! It’s all in the language - isn’t it? and the fix? the fix to not fucking up the victim too much so that it was noticeable was just like swapping a car tire?

That’s almost a promotion. Going from Goy that are BELOW animals to a vehicle with exchangeable parts has to be a step-up. You and your cellular machinery are just a Rideable Thing for the Yahoodim.

Every strand of mRNA is made up of four molecular building blocks called nucleosides. But in its altered, synthetic form, one of those building blocks, like a misaligned wheel on a car, was throwing everything off by signaling the immune system. So Karikó and Weissman simply subbed it out for a slightly tweaked version, creating

a hybrid mRNA that could sneak its way into cells

without alerting the body’s defenses.

Make it a ten-tentacled octopus and let the buggering begin.

ONLY A FABIAN TAKE-OVER ARTIST OF DESTROYING SOMETHING FROM THE INSIDE WOULD EVEN USE LANGUAGE LIKE ‘sneaking it into the cells’. But that is what I blamed all of the Lipid ‘vitamins’ of doing. THEY had fucked us up so badly that something as simple as vitamin C that has been going into human cells as a WATER SOLUBLE VITAMIN FROM THE BEGINNING OF TIME - ONE DAY - HAD TO BE CONVERTED TO A FAT-ENCASED MONSTROSITY JUST TO GET INTO THE CELL?

Where would we fucking be without Modern MediSIN?

“That was a key discovery,” said Norbert Pardi, an assistant professor of medicine at Penn and frequent collaborator. “Karikó and Weissman figured out that if you incorporate modified nucleosides into mRNA, you can kill two birds with one stone.”

Kyll Two Million Goy with one Shat.

But this was all about chiral molecules and re-making man in the Yahoody’s Image.

Such a chiral organism would obviously need to be feed with chiral food, produced by chiral plants. The great advantage, though, is that such chiral organisms would enjoy a disease-free life, completely immune to all viruses and microbes. And we would eliminate plagues and epidemics.

Good thing for spell-check to catch that fed with chiral food to change it to the rite spealling.

Silly me thinking that the feed would come from lab slurry.

Sure, this shit makes sense. Create a lifeform that can’t survive in this environment, then MODIFY THE ENVIRONMENT TO FIT THE LIFEFORM. Butt Weight!

How does that work? Plants are symbiotes with COUNTLESS MICROBES, AS IS THE SOIL THAT IS MADE FROM SAID MICROBES.

Are these just completely certifiably insane motherfuckers? Or, are they just-barely-functional retards that didn’t even bother to think things through because it is the dialectic of:

To avoid infection we changed our very chiral being

Since we can’t survive in an opposite chiral environment then we will change the plants.

Since plants can survive without microorganisms we will have to change the chirality on the microbes.

This why the Buddhists say to never try to impose logic on an illogical situation because it will make you insane.

The Yahoody mind is insane.

Viruses would be completely incompatible with the reflected human cellular structures; and bacteria, protozoa and fungi could not function because they would not be able to find normal sugars inside reflected organisms. The reverse sugars circulating in the chiral human body would be indigestible as far as normal bacteria are concerned, so any bacterium entering a chiral human would simply starve to death. The chiral environment is absolutely hostile for normal viruses, protozoa, bacteria, etc.

I GOT IT! This is only the second time I suffered through this shit so I didn’t realize that the SOLE FOOD SOURCE for chiral humans would be Chocolate Covered Cherries.

INVERT SUGAR, BABY!

Get ready for a whopping big pile of rabbitshit with soft gooey centers!

https://www.thespruceeats.com/what-is-invertase-520344

Invertase is one of the secret ingredients in the candy-making industry. It is an enzyme that is commonly used to make candy liquid centers, chocolate-covered cherries, fondant candies, creme eggs, and other cordials. Invertase is usually derived from yeast, either from bread factories or beer breweries. It is sold either as a clear liquid or as a powder that can be dissolved in water.

Invertase is an enzyme. When added to sucrose (table sugar) or foods that include sucrose, invertase splits the sugar into its component parts of glucose and fructose. It is commonly called "invert sugar" or "inverted sugar syrup." Inverted sugar is frequently used in commercial baking and candy recipes because it keeps baked goods moist for longer periods of time.

My bad. Retraction! I guess I’ll have to scoop gooey rabbit poo for a couple months. It’s not like a Yahoody inversion where Left is Right and Good is Bad… it merely breaks a disaccharide into two monosaccharides…

Bummer. I thought for sure that if they jacked our DNA that we could eat CCCs until we puked - or at least until the Yeast that seems to conquer all things ate us as a liquid chiral chimeric condiment.

Chemists during the 1800s were studying the effect of yeast on sugar and realized that before the sugar began fermenting, it changed form. After much research, the chemists isolated the enzyme that caused this: invertase. By the year 1900, the process for deriving invertase from yeast was commonly used. Over the course of the next 20 plus years, chemists found many uses for invertase, most importantly in candy-making.

When invertase is added to sugar candy recipes, like fondant candy fillings, it gradually liquefies the fondant. This is one way of producing the liquid center in candies like cherry cordials. The reaction takes a few days to occur, so there is a waiting period when making liquid centers with invertase. This enzyme also makes fondant appear smoother.

Although it sounds like something made in a lab, invertase is a part of many different natural processes. Besides bees, we actually have our own supply of invertase as part of our saliva.

Lordy! Could you imagine the Yahoods missing something as simple as that? Invertase in our own saliva. That’s like the 100-1000 DOWNSTREAM mutations that CRISPR makes even though it does a PRECISE Cut & Paste of the target genes. What if they weren’t G-d and didn’t think of everything so the non-chiral saliva would digest the host?

There are not really any known substitutions for invertase. Depending on what you are making, there may be some workaround solutions. For example, if you are making chocolate-covered cherries, you can omit the invertase. The taste won't be affected, but the centers of the cherries will not liquify.

As an alternative, you can soak the cherries in alcohol, like brandy, before making the candy. This will make a liquid center after the candy sits for about a week.

That’s a problem. Most people I know can’t function without Al Kohol. Butt, alcohol is basically yeast piss. Piss and Vinegar. Most people I know would soak themselves in alcohol to liquefy for a couple weeks so Damn! the chocolates and cherries!

But if the drunks were chiral hackjobs but Yeast hadn’t been chiralized or carmelized then there would be nothing to drink until Operation Whore Speed had developed a yeast infection that would lead to alcohol that could be drink/drank/drunk by our space-age new lifeforms. So, Sew, Sow I’m sorry to have brought you through this roller coaster of almost-there wishful thinking only to have it come off the rails in the upside down loop, but at least you now know how CCCs are made!

Let’s just slide back over to that big Chiral Pile of Poo.

In order to infect a chiral human, existing bacteria would have to evolve their own mirror image structure from scratch. This is extremely unlikely to happen (since DNA holds the genes, the alphabet of evolution, but DNA itself is a priori to genes, and therefore more or less untouched by the process of evolution).

This crazy fucker’s never seen Your Ass Sick Park!

Terrorist acts, however, are a concern. In the case of sabotage, we would have to control the spread of any terrorist-engineered chiral virus using the anti-terrorist and anti-biowarfare measures that we already have in place today.

What kind of mental masturbation creates such madness? This is the same description that the Gnostics gave of the Chief Archon: Yaaldabaoth: The Child of Chaos: Demented Alien Mind Parasite. Yahoodim literally chasing their dicks in a circle over what kind of Problem/Reaction/Solution they can INVENT to plague the entire BIOSPHERE WITH. News flash: the ONLY Tear Your Wrists have ALWAYS been the spawn of the MarrowLine Witch Cult of the Yahoodim.

How do we create a chiral organism, such as a reflected human? The synthesis of every molecule, a reflected zygote is difficult, because we don’t have chiral enzymes. But the real problem is creating the correct structure of membranes with specific concentrations. Nevertheless, with advancing nano-engineering, this could be possible in say 50 years, when we could slowly transform our ecosystems, starting from the bacterium E. coli, which will act as our factory, and later plants. Finally, if all goes well, the human being.

Motherfucker just shot his own theory with a nookyear hand-grenade: In order to protect ourselves against pathogens we will engineer a PATHOGEN to be a factory for our Nude Whirled Whoreder. What’s that bible verse about dashing the little ones upon the stones?

But in such a sterile environment, would we have perfect health? Perhaps the stresses created by small infections can, like small amounts of radiation, have positive long-term influence?

Satanist: You will ALWAYS see this in the mentally deranged: Maybe the Bad Things in Life are Good For Us? In the past 16 years there hasn’t been a time when some ball-sucking knob hasn’t said: If there wasn’t Darkness - then we wouldn’t KNOW what the Light was. Satanists. Lux Fere = Light Bringer.

Dualism is the sign of a weak mind and Stockholm Syndrome.

For example, infection helps to get rid of damaged and weak cells in an organism. And the hygiene hypothesis states that the actual absence of exposure to microbes can lead to autoimmune diseases (although more probably, autoimmune diseases are due to chronic underlying infection from viruses and bacteria that have insinuated themselves deeply inside a living organism and its cells, rather than the lack of exposure to microbes; so we might in this way eliminate autoimmune conditions as well once humans move into chiral life).

Hi Jean Apotheosis is total fuckshit! The Sterile Gut Mouse experiments BEFORE THEY WERE RE-WRITTEN showed that mice that had NO microbes in their guts were active, curious and brave. The ONLY advantage that the infected vermin had was that they could withstand famine longer because the microbes fed them short chain fatty acids.

AUTOFUCKING IMMUNITY IS A LIE!

It is, of course, caused 100% by those deeply insinuated infections that came from the vaccines and antibiotics that turned the INJECTED BUGGERS into stealth organisms so instead of going to such - what’s a harsher word than: totally fucking insane? - measures to ‘protect’ mankind against what is out there, all we ever needed was Yahoodicide to prevent THEM FROM INFECTING US.

We would also need to be careful about human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs). These are virus gene coding sequences that exist within the human genome (they originate from ancient infections), which theoretically can come to life as a virus. HERVs are best eliminated from our genome before we switch to chiral form, otherwise if these ancient viruses come to life in chiral form, they could evolve and mutate into new retroviruses viruses that could infect chiral human being society. We want create chiral life completely and totally free of chiral viruses, or any other chiral microorganism.

If we project that the ONLY mofos that would even THINK of doing something like this would be Yahoodim and their mindless slaves, then lettuce Prey to the Great HERV in the Sky to pre-infect then re-infect all of the Chosen!

There are other dangers too: imagine a reflected unicellular organism, which needs only light and symmetric molecules like H2O, CO2, O2. Such a chiral unicellular organism could spread, evolve, and could even overthrow plant life.

Oh, look, the madman HAS thought it through enough steps in advance to know that he should have NEVER WRITTEN A PAPER ON IT OR SUPPORTED THE GOVERN MENTE IN THEIR SECRET EXPERIMENTS.

So the main rule from the beginning should be: in the case of chlorophyll organisms: only plants whose population can be controlled should be transformed!

Jurassic Fucking Suck My Penis Park? Controlled? The entire PREMISE of this paper is that NATURE ITSELF is out of control!

I guess the only reason (other than highlighting this for our beloved Jeannettically Modified - hey! wait! is she already chiraled? where’d she get a name like that?) for putting all of us through this is the End of my ballet that features the smashing of the opponent’s occiput repeatedly on the concrete sidewalk. The name of that ending is a word I can neither pronounce in French let alone spell.

Transformation of our ecosystem would be expensive, but in the future we may need to create completely new ecosystems for populating other planets like Mars.

Dude probably believes “we” went to the Moon…

In these situations, the effectiveness of such an ecosystem will be very important. We would need many kinds of microorganisms. Symbiotic ones wouldn’t need to have aggressive mechanisms; aggressive microbes would only re-emerge if they evolved from zero. I cannot imagine that chiral viruses would be needed; they wouldn’t be transformed at all. Thus chiral viruses would just re-appear if they evolved from zero, like free DNA, which is unlikely. Furthermore, the last time this happened, the viruses evolved in parallel with their targets; now organisms have very advanced specific and non-specific defensive systems, which will make it hard for any chiral virus to appear and establish itself in a chiral ecosystem. Of course, once our ecosystem is transformed, if in the distant future, we find a new major problem, we can always reverse again!

yeah… that’s always worked in a NLP lava flow called Moving Forward. More like: moving DOWN the mountain burning everything in its path. These creatures have NEVER STOPPED let alone put ‘er in Reverse. We HAVE to pass the Bill just to see what is in it.

Another option, which is much easier, is to just switch humans to chiral form, leaving the rest of the ecosystem untouched. In the near future, it is likely that we will bio-engineer some of our food, so we could just bio-engineer our own factory-made chiral foods, without needing to introduce chiral plants for our crops, or chiral animals for our meat.

See? Yahoody Opposite Day. Instead of introducing the EXTORTION of dependence on sustenance on high tech and its persistence at the head of the article like I did - he waited until the end to make sure that he had a firm grip on the private parts before tugging really, really, hard.

This chiral humans-only approach would be much easier and safer than converting the whole ecosystem to chiral form, and we could then enjoy all of nature in its pure and natural form, without ever having to worry about parasites or infections, which we will have jumped beyond forever.

This Sue Dough religious, Sue Dough scifi fantasy where he projects that things could go 7th Great-Extinction-Wrong ends with a finale of a nice fellatio of forever to keep you wanting more…

… madness….

So, My Dear JM THESE are the conditions that we are up against that they have planned for themselves, and, by collateral damage, Us. They talk about total terraforming the universe in Their Image when my entire premise was/is/remains: There is a Progenitor Bug. It’s in the heads of these mad fuckers that have ruined everything. If We get rid of the BUG then THEY will no longer be able to function so Evil will Cease, there will be no more injected disease and therefore NO NEED TO MODIFY THE BIOSPHERE with masturbatory aggrandizements of madmen (and women - don’t forget the hungarian).

Look at that! Done diatribing before 3am Grain Ghetto Time. GGT.

