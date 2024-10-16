When you have people gutting the military from the INSIDE there is no need for a hostile foreign power to come to your shores.

If you or I caused $125 DOLL EARS of damage we would be sacked. They probably just shrug on this one and say: Oh, well… because IT WAS INTENDED TO GO THIS WAY. Hell, the suits probably shorted the DoD on the stock exchange in anticipation.

I’ve seen quotes in the comments on this Stack from famous villains that said that their strategy is to bring the You and Us U.S. down from the inside.

Within hours of being offered this story, I heard from a person in a city who said that part of the town was without water because a Phoney company CUT A WATER MAIN.

Due to my experiences years ago, I was ready to blame whitebread hamericans (any cheese with that?) for being adult autists leading to such Deb Eye Culls. But, as time goes buy the social climb at changes to keep up with the MASER heating of the oceans to make mega-hurricanaans. So, owing to my job experience and recently when my phoney company wanted to install a new line from my house to the highway they sent a NO COMPRENDE to my house who MOVED THE OBVIOUS BARRIER NEAR MY PROPANE TANK despite a clearly marked alternative route for the trencher to follow and WOULD HAVE CUT THROUGH A GAS LINE IF I HADN’T STOPPED THE MOTHERFUCKER IN TIME!

So, yeah… on the way to ‘fixing’ a telephone outtage, they made the water go outtage.

With incompetence like that who needs a foreign enemy or enema to take over. It’s accomplished with wage-earning zombies best left on a desert island to see what their survival skills are like for the sake of the rest of humanatee.

But we are on a rocketsled ride to Hell inside a non-asbestos handbasket so what will happen to that poor town when the No English Adult Austist come to fix THE WATER LINE?!

See what I mean?

Talk about Rube Goldberg Machines leading to the total meltdown of society!

What happens when Idiocracy is fully bloomed and NO ONE KNOWS HOW TO DO NOTHING?

Everything will be broken, No One will know how to fix it, the surface will be Georgia Guidestoned and then they’ll come out of their bunkers to repopulate the RESET.

Leave a comment