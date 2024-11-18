Normally (did that word come out of MY fingers?) I would just privately email Victory Palace to have a high noon showdown of Poetry as a fun release to break up the monotony of being Press Agents for the Devil.

I’m open to Stackarinos providing either a word or a seed idea on a topic for a poem that He and I then duke it out so that people can either throw pizza and beer at us or give us a thumbs up whilst eating said pizza and beer.

Starter word: Hurricane

The Hurricane Blows, but not as bad as the Government

The Hurricane’s Tolls are not as high as the Government

Tropical depressions might loom over land and mountain rise

But never as deep as what the Govern Meant.

or

We can each start a poem and have the other finish it.

High Noon at the O.K. Coral

Sunlight under waves making a swirl

Victory Palace or I

might prevail or tie

In a Poetry Jam like a Pearl.

or

start stanzas with the rhymes missing:

There once was a man from ____________

Who drove on the interstate and _____________

He never did ___________

Because his full load did ___________

The booth that was slowing down __________________

Boston

Lost A Ton

Fret

Get

Customs

See? stuff like that. Anything like that. Or not.

I would say that I’m bored out of my mind but I would be fact-checked for the archived footage at the Smith’s Son Ian that shows definitively that my mind was professionally removed long, long ago.

I know for a fact that quite a number of the commenters are Word Smiths (the Pain, William, the Payne!) so it would be uber crazy if it turned into a free-for-all. Bearing in mind that some of y’all’s stuff is so good that we would shamelessly steal it to rivet into a Conversion Van Kit.

Ode to Jeannettically Modified

I say: Millie Tarry

You say: Millie Scary

Sometimes you don’t say a word

When your vision doth blur

and sometimes I too am speechless

Who is this Millie Wench

That buggers the gears like a wrench?

Shave that Monkey from our back

Dust if off if it falls in the Crack

Keeping us occupied like a bad case of IBS.

Everyone has ghuns excepting for us

So when they come to your door you won’t make a fuss

Your Money or Your Life

They took both through endless Strife

Then deposited both in accounts of the IRS.

When the Sun Finally Sets

We’ve laid all our bets

That we won’t be following that light anywhere

Just sit under the tree with mad cackling glee

To take a pass on on the Chillie Re-incarn carne.

Leave a comment

or: Prose. Prose is good.