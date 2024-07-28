Fran Zetta, the Mistress of Mayhem sent me a meme.

Actually it was a picture with a caption of an Is Ra Eli settler standing on the heads of two Canaanites that they had just murr durred. The was blurring over the naked bottoms of the victims.

I don’t know how things like this get on social media without immediate shutdown so I wasn’t going to post it.

If you are interested personally, then something can be arranged if you collect evidence of international whar crimes.

As I looked at the callous fuck flipping off both middle fingers and smiling for the camera, it causes those who still have a con science left to wonder:

What kind of fucking monster would do that?

Sure… they’re Bug Heads - I pioneered that radical and perfect explanation for everything from God to the A.I. to Biocidal Monsters (but I repeat myself).

But since the Yahoodim are doing this to Yahoodim, then it still doesn’t make ‘sense’….

… until…

you remember the endless bible stories that were force-fed by Three-Point Sermon Preachers that were all crypto-Yahood to begin with where you encounter the ANSWER:

Genesis 20:3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me.

Genesis 14:20 And blessed be the most high God, which hath delivered thine enemies into thy hand. And he gave him tithes of all.

Deuteronomy 32:8 When the most High divided to the nations their inheritance, when he separated the sons of Adam, he set the bounds of the people according to the number of the children of Israel.

Genesis 11:6-7 And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do. Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another's speech.

God is afraid of a Hive that is not under It’s HIVE control. Let US means that there are more than one.

The Most High.

The Almost High.

The Not High Yet.

Trinity. Schizogod.

But I don’t subscribe to this nuttery so what possible explanation could there be for the split?

2 Kings 23: 4-20 And the king commanded Hilkiah the high priest, and the priests of the second order, and the keepers of the door, to bring forth out of the temple of the LORD all the vessels that were made for Baal, and for the grove, and for all thehost of heaven: and he burned them without Jerusalem in the fields of Kidron, and carried the ashes of them unto Bethel. And he put down the idolatrous priests, whom the kings of Judah had ordained to burn incense in the high places in the cities of Judah, and in the places round about Jerusalem; them also that burned incense unto Baal, to the sun, and to the moon, and to the planets, and to all the host of heaven. And he brought out the grove from the house of the LORD, without Jerusalem, unto the brook Kidron, and burned it at the brook Kidron, and stamped it small to powder, and cast the powder thereof upon the graves of the children of the people. And he brake down the houses of the sodomites, that were by the house of the LORD, where the women wove hangings for the grove. And he brought all the priests out of the cities of Judah, and defiled the high places where the priests had burned incense, from Geba to Beersheba, and brake down the high places of the gates that were in the entering in of the gate of Joshua the governor of the city, which were on a man's left hand at the gate of the city. Nevertheless the priests of the high places came not up to the altar of the LORD in Jerusalem, but they did eat of the unleavened bread among their brethren.

BIOLOGY ALERT!

The internecene war between the Ea-infected vs. the Ba-infected advanced to the point of burning anything ‘contaminated’ with another God-Bug, and avoiding YEAST (or what passes for it as leavening) since yeast extract, phosphorus, B-vitamins, and casein are all that is needed for Bacteriophages to self-assemble outside of a host cell. Phages determine if a Bacteria will live or die, or if it will be turned into a toxin factory. Phages exist for Spirochetes as well.

And he defiled Topheth, which is in the valley of the children of Hinnom, that no man might make his son or his daughter to pass through the fire to Molech. And he took away the horses that the kings of Judah had given to the sun, at the entering in of the house of the LORD, by the chamber of Nathanmelech the chamberlain, which was in the suburbs, and burned the chariots of the sun with fire. And the altars that were on the top of the upper chamber of Ahaz, which the kings of Judah had made, and the altars which Manasseh had made in the two courts of the house of the LORD, did the king beat down, and brake them down from thence, and cast the dust of them into the brook Kidron. And the high places that were before Jerusalem, which were on the right hand of the mount of corruption, which Solomon the king of Israel had builded for Ashtoreth the abomination of the Zidonians, and for Chemosh the abomination of the Moabites, and for Milcom the abomination of the children of Ammon, did the king defile.

Scholomo was the father of King David the ancestor of the “J”esus line; but Suleiman was well known for his Greater and Lesser Keys that were Black Magick Spell books that spelled out the names of demons, and how to control them like getting giant vampyre genii to build Solomon’s Temple for him. So, when the “S”man was messing around with Ash = The Ancient of Days, yet another ‘god’ in the pantheon of the multiple personality Hive, it mustav gotten up the ass of The Most High that I thought was the equivalent of the Antient of Daze.

Daniel 7:9: "As I looked, "thrones were set in place, and the Ancient of Days took his seat. His clothing was as white as snow; the hair of his head was white like wool. His throne was flaming with fire, and its wheels were all ablaze." Daniel 7:13: "In my vision at night I looked, and there before me was one like a son of man, coming with the clouds of heaven. He approached the Ancient of Days and was led into his presence." Daniel 7:22: "until the Ancient of Days came and pronounced judgment in favor of the holy people of the Most High, and the time came when they possessed the kingdom." Deuteronomy 4: 39 The LORD Himself is God in heaven above and on the earth beneath; there is no other. Shaaahhhhh… except for this bit from the author of this webpage… "When I first became a Christian, I was fascinated to learn God had more than one name. The more I heard women call different names at our Bible Study group, the more notes I would write. Eventually, my little journal was filled with more than 20 names I knew to be true about God. I learned His names include, Elohim, El Shaddai, El Roi, and Adonai. Eventually, that little journal turned into my first devotional for motherhood in order to get to know God more intimately. One of my favorite names of God is Ancient of Days."

Which to me just screams of:

PICK A FUCKING NAME AND STICK TO IT!

It’s like the Yahoodim changing their names all the time to avoid their sins catching up with them like say: Mileikowski turning into Netanyahu..

Plus there are SEVENTY names within the Hive Entity of the Qaballah so that just indicates a severe schizoid break that I don’t want to be anywhere near in the same Universe.

I must say that I didn’t know but I really kinda like Elroy.

In a kinda backwater, backwoods, kinda way wearing bib-overhauls and chewin’ on a foxtail stem.

And he brake in pieces the images, and cut down the groves, and filled their places with the bones of men. Moreover the altar that was at Bethel, and the high place which Jeroboam the son of Nebat, who made Israel tosin, had made, both that altar and the high place he brake down, and burned the high place, and stamped it small to powder, and burned the grove. And as Josiah turned himself, he spied the sepulchres that were there in themount, and sent, and took the bones out of the sepulchres, and burned them upon the altar, and polluted it, according to the word of the LORD which the man of God proclaimed, who proclaimed these words. Then he said, What title is that that I see? And the men of the city told him, It is the sepulchre of the man of God, which came from Judah, and proclaimed these things that thou hast done against the altar of Bethel. And he said, Let him alone; let no man move his bones. So they let his bones alone, with the bones of the prophet that came out of Samaria. And all the houses also of the high places that were in the cities of Samaria, which the kings of Israel had made to provoke the LORD to anger, Josiah took away, and did to them according to all the acts that he had done in Bethel. And he slew all the priests of the high places that were there upon the altars, and burned men's bones upon them, and returned to Jerusalem.

Now it might be in keeping with the biology of the matter to remind the Gentle Reader (Gentile Reader?) that Beth-EL was the House of God. This is where Jacob (means: Deceiver) happened upon a meteorite strewn field, used one of the stones as a pillow to lay down for the night, had a hallucination (infected with an extra-terrestrial microbe in the mud pellet?) about a ladder to heaven. Jacob’s Ladder. So he wrestled with an Angel that was using the escalator and they went at it for hours while the Deceiver was trying to eek out a ‘blessing’ from said Messenger of God according to the Shemite Version, while the Persian Version says that he was trying to squeeze out the SECRET NAME OF GOD so that he could control the Beast and tell It what he wanted God to do.

Because that is the legend of the Ba’al Shem (isn’t that an interesting word?) KEEPER OF THE SECRET NAME OF GOD!

Given that the Ea cult has murr durr Us intent towards their cousin cult, you would think that the Ea Cult could have an Ea/Yah Shem keeper of the secret (ineffable YHVH) name. But I just look for the inconsistences and invoke the great god WTF and move on. This shit doesn’t have to make sense - being shit. You just have to recognize the stench if your nose hairs haven’t been burnt out by now.

The sun was about to come up while Yakob and the Angle fought, so this apparent Vampyre needed to go thus it touched Yakob ‘inside his thigh’ and withered it. According to the King Haime Version. Other versions say that Ye Olde Nosferatu Angel withered his testicle. So we advance from having a campout on a meteorite, a whopping good dream that ends in a testicle turned into a prune, a blessing (means to sprinkle with blood), and a BABYLONIAN NAME CHANGE FROM The Deceiver to Is Ra EL meaning He Struggles with God.

The Deceiver who Struggles With God.

Like I said: I just distill the bullshit down until it makes sense.

Isn’t that ALL you ever needed to know about these creatures?

Given that the “J”ewish legends are that the Angels are Tongues of Fire that emanate everytime God Speaks then technically, Old Yakky did struggle with god who then licked his testicle so that after his Babylonian Name change, Izzy could father countless tribes that would then harass and Jen Oh Side the entire planet.

So, that’s some pretty heavy exo-biology. But the more terrestrial version goes like this: There is a legend that there was no syphilis in Europe until Columbus the Colonizer brought it back from the Nude World. However, they dug up some bones pre-Dog-Hunting Catholic Crazyman to find that there was evidence of SYPHILIS IN THE BONES of someone buried in a churchyard in England.

Did yuh notice that they were burning the bones of the rival god worshippers?

Did yuh notice that they left alone the bones of the one that worshipped YHVH? The tetragrammaton is said to be the ineffable name of god. Meaning that it can’t be spoken. Whenever I hear/see the word Eff I think of fuck. The unfuckable name of god. Nobody was fucking with the bones of the Chosen who were infected by the primary Spirochete of what I’m attempting to bring you into as the Trinity of combatting corkscrews.

Jeremiah 7: 8-11 Behold, ye trust in lying words, that cannot profit. Will ye steal, murder, and commit adultery, and swear falsely, and burn incense unto Baal, and walk after other gods whom ye know not; And come and stand before me in this house, which is called by my name, and say, We are delivered to do all these abominations? Is this house, which is called by my name, become a den of robbers in your eyes? Behold, even I have seen it, saith the LORD.

What fascinated me from the first time that I read the Bible cover-to-cover was that the very things that one side is accusing the other of is EXACTLY what the other side was doing. I later came to call that the Talmudic Turnaround.

So, from a logical point of view if Baal and he homies be all badass up in da hood but then Ea be all like Eeeeeaaaaaaaaahhhhh! scarin’ da shit out o peeple and shit, thin, like I doan see no diff, yo?

well… except for this one sign of weakness….

Judges 6: 25-32 And it came to pass the same night, that the LORD said unto him, Take thy father's young bullock, even thesecond bullock of seven years old, and throw down the altar of Baal that thy father hath, and cut down the grove that is by it: And build an altar unto the LORD thy God upon the top of this rock, in the ordered place, and take the second bullock, and offer a burnt sacrifice with the wood of the grove which thou shalt cut down. Then Gideon took ten men of his servants, and did as the LORD had said unto him: and so it was, because he feared his father'shousehold, and the men of the city, that he could not do it by day, that he did it by night. And when the men of the city arose early in the morning, behold, the altar of Baal was cast down, and the grove was cut down that was by it, and the second bullock was offered upon the altar that was built. And they said one to another, Who hath done this thing? And when they inquired and asked, they said, Gideon the son of Joash hath done this thing. Then the men of the city said unto Joash, Bring out thy son, that he may die: because he hath cast down the altar of Baal, and because he hath cut down the grove that was by it. And Joash said unto all that stood against him, Will ye plead for Baal? will ye save him? he that will plead for him, let him be put to death whilst it is yet morning: if he be a god, let him plead for himself, because one hath cast down his altar. Therefore on that day he called him Jerubbaal, saying, Let Baal plead against him, because he hath thrown down his altar.

This is instructive in that the Ba’al cult came out all Billy Badass wanting to unalive the Ea cult members who were too chicken to bring down a competing Ba cult altar by day, but the Ba Boyz didn’t. Apparently the Ba cult was won over by rhetoric of known cereal kyllers. Conversly, those Ea cult members never hesitate under the influence of voices inside their heads to slash and burn anything that gets in the way of spreading the blessings (sprinkled with INFECTED blood) of their mad-god. Whatever these sacrifices are contaminated with it is certainly getting into the entire groups, tribes, clans just from the unhygienic handling of cow guts.

My argument for all things religious that is the basis for all things govern mente is Habeus Deus. Show Me The God!

Never happened. I post the next story as allegory because it is CLAIMED that the Most High trumped the one that hadn’t even gotten a buzz yet….

1 Kings 18: 17-40 And it came to pass, when Ahab saw Elijah, that Ahab said unto him, Art thou he that troubleth Israel? And he answered, I have not troubled Israel; but thou, and thy father's house, in that ye have forsaken the commandmentsof the LORD, and thou hast followed Baalim. Now therefore send, and gather to me all Israel unto mount Carmel,and the prophets of Baal four hundred and fifty, and the prophets of the groves four hundred, which eat at Jezebel'stable. So Ahab sent unto all the children of Israel, and gathered the prophets together unto mount Carmel. And Elijah came unto all the people, and said, How long halt ye between two opinions? if the LORD be God, follow him: but if Baal, then follow him. And the people answered him not a word. Then said Elijah unto the people, I, even I only, remain a prophet of the LORD; but Baal's prophets are four hundred and fifty men. Let them therefore give us two bullocks; and let them choose one bullock for themselves, and cut it in pieces, and lay it on wood, and put no fire under: and I will dress the other bullock, and lay it on wood, and put no fire under: And call ye on the name of your gods, and I will call on the name of the LORD: and the God that answereth by fire, let him be God. And all the people answered and said, It is well spoken. And Elijah said unto the prophets of Baal, Choose you one bullock for yourselves, and dress it first; for ye are many; and call on the name of your gods, but put no fire under. And they took the bullock which was given them, and they dressed it, and called on the name of Baal from morning even until noon, saying, O Baal, hear us. But there was no voice, nor any that answered. And they leaped upon the altar which was made. And it came to pass at noon, that Elijah mocked them, and said, Cry aloud: for he is a god; either he is talking, or he is pursuing, or he is in a journey, or peradventure he sleepeth, and must be awaked.

Back in the church-going days, the preachers would say that one of the taunts was: Maybe he’s on the toilet! I wonder if that is what he was pursuing?

And they cried aloud, and cut themselves after their manner with knives and lancets, till the blood gushed out upon them. And it came to pass, when midday was past, and they prophesied until the time of the offering of the evening sacrifice, that there was neither voice, nor any to answer, nor any that regarded. And Elijah said unto all the people, Come near unto me. And all the people came near unto him. And he repaired the altar of the LORD that was broken down. And Elijah took twelve stones, according to the number of the tribes of the sons of Jacob, unto whom the word of the LORD came, saying, Israel shall be thy name: And with the stones he built an altar in the name of the LORD: and he made a trench about the altar, as great as would contain two measures of seed. And he put the wood in order, and cut the bullock in pieces, and laid him on the wood, and said, Fill four barrels with water, and pour it on the burnt sacrifice, and on the wood. And he said, Do it the second time. And they did it the second time. And he said, Do it the third time. And they did it the third time. And the water ran round about the altar; and he filled the trench also with water. And it came to pass at the time of the offering of the evening sacrifice, that Elijah the prophet came near, and said, LORD God of Abraham, Isaac, and of Israel, let it be known this day that thou art God in Israel, and that I am thy servant, and that I have done all these things at thy word. Hear me, O LORD, hear me, that this people may know that thou art the LORD God, and that thou hast turned their heart back again. Then the fire of the LORD fell, and consumed the burnt sacrifice, and the wood, and the stones, and the dust, and licked up the water that was in the trench. And when all the people saw it, they fell on their faces: and they said, The LORD, he is the God; the LORD, he is the God. And Elijah said unto them, Take the prophets of Baal; let not one of them escape. And they took them: and Elijah brought them down to the brook Kishon, and slew them there.

Eli-Yah Dalek: Exterminate! Exterminate!

To keep this rooted in biology I won’t speak to the fact that these ancient folk knew quite a bit about flammable liquid so the parlor trick could have been some nice petroleum into which Eli Yah threw his cigarette to get the show started. Or with a modern twist of Lyme, maybe through the Voice To Skull Comlink that Eli had with the Mother Ship he could have told them, Now lite ‘er up with the laser!

Jeremiah 19: 1-9 Thus saith the LORD, Go and get a potter's earthen bottle, and take of the ancients of the people, and of the ancients of the priests; And go forth unto the valley of the son of Hinnom, which is by the entry of the east gate, and proclaim there the words that I shall tell thee, And say, Hear ye the word of the LORD, O kings of Judah, and inhabitants of Jerusalem; Thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Behold, I will bring evil upon this place, the which whosoever heareth, his ears shall tingle. Because they have forsaken me, and have estranged this place, and have burned incense in it unto other gods, whom neither they nor their fathers have known, nor the kings of Judah, and have filled this place with the blood of innocents; They have built also the high places of Baal, to burn their sons with fire for burnt offerings unto Baal, which I commanded not, nor spake it, neither came it into my mind: Therefore, behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that this place shall no more be called Tophet, nor The valley of the son of Hinnom, but The valley of slaughter. And I will make void the counsel of Judah and Jerusalem in this place; and I will cause them to fall by the sword before their enemies, and by the hands of them that seek their lives: and their carcases will I give to be meat for the fowls of the heaven, and for the beasts of the earth. And I will make this city desolate, and an hissing; every one that passeth thereby shall be astonished and hiss because of all the plagues thereof. And I will cause them to eat the flesh of their sons and the flesh of their daughters, and they shall eat every one the flesh of his friend in the siege and straitness, where with their enemies, and they that seek their lives, shall straiten them.

Sounds like a typical Hollywood horror movie script. Wipe out an entire population because they got infected with a competing God Bug. Make them eat each other.

Keep in mind, this is the God Bug saying that he will wipe out his own people because they got infected by a COMPETING God Bug.

God is Love.

It does however make you wonder why they were tossing tots in the urns for Molech (immolation) masquerading as Ba’al? Where the kids genetically incompatible with the infecting Ba Bug? Was it just a test of fealty? A trauma to induce mind control? Or in the Jordanian parlance: All Of The Above?

Tigers eat their young.

Ba-alist burn their young.

Jeremiah 32: 26-35 Then came the word of the LORD unto Jeremiah, saying, Behold, I am the LORD, the God of all flesh: is there any thing too hard for me?

Apparently there is:

Therefore thus saith the LORD; Behold, I will give this city into the hand of the Chaldeans, and into the hand of Nebuchadrezzar king of Babylon, and he shall take it: And the Chaldeans, that fight against this city, shall come and set fire on this city, and burn it with the houses, upon whose roofs they have offered incense unto Baal, and poured out drink offerings unto other gods, to provoke me to anger. For the children of Israel and the children of Judah have only done evil before me from their youth: for the children of Israel have only provoked me to anger with the work of their hands, saith the LORD. For this city hath been to me as a provocation of mine anger and of my fury from the day that they built it even unto this day; that I should remove it from before my face, Because of all the evil of the children of Israel and of the children of Judah, which they have done to provoke me to anger, they, their kings, their princes, their priests, and their prophets, and the men of Judah, and the inhabitants of Jerusalem. And they have turned unto me the back, and not the face: though I taught them, rising up early and teaching them, yet they have not hearkened to receive instruction. But they set their abominations in the house, which is called by my name, to defile it. And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Molech; which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination, to cause Judah to sin.

Ahhh… Jerusalem. City of Peace. Destroyed by God using MORE COUSINS. This time the Chaldeans which were the progenitors of Abram who came from Ur of the Chaldees. Black Magicks Central. So Ea God was pissed at his brother/son God Ba for taking away any hu-man host material; so in a fit of Loving Rage he destroyed HIS OWN PEOPLE in a manner that anyone who has been around narcissistic psychopaths can relate to:

If *I* can’t have them - then NOBODY CAN HAVE THEM!

What I’m trying to emphasize if your neurons haven’t been pulpified by nonsensical deth fantasy stories is that they will stop at nothing and kyll EVERYTHING to get THEIR version of the Infection to the highest level of power, control, and population possible. You are witnessing the very definition of an infectious organism at Pan Day Mik levels.

The stories and their details do not matter.

The important point is that there was a LETHAL enmity between the War Shippers of Ea and those of Ba.

As we can see in the last verse the Sons of Shem in pure, unbroken form throughout time, ELIMINATED THE COMPETITION.

Could it be something as simple as this?

It was from Lenormant that I learned that Yah was spelled Ea that was part of the Mesopotamian TRINITY. Ea, Ba, Anu.

Ea = Yah = Yaweh/Yaveh = Jove = Yaw = etc. {Father}

Ba = Ba’al = Bel {Son}

Anu = Anunuki, Anubis, An {Holy Spirit}

So whereas the edict (he dicked) to have no OTHER gods BEFORE him… that didn’t preclude that there were other gods. As you can see there was never any difference from the Mess of Pot Aim Eye Yah and the godnames that were adopted by the Chosen people.

These ‘gods’ were in competition with each other.

Like say: the GENUS of

Treponema = Syphilis

Borellia = Lyme

Leptospira = The Other Shit. [we don’t hear much about leptospira but it does get into humans at least through the LIVE vaccines given to pets]

All of these will invade the brain (demon possession) and take over the host. But imagine ALL THREE invading and vying for power inside a single host? At least one will kick ass, not bother taking names, then claim the prize for the Most High.

Syphilis - we’ll call her the Mother instead of the father.

Lyme - we’ll call him the Son.

Leptospirosis - we’ll call it the Spirit.

Did I say: Chosen People?

What if? What if there were certain genetic traits that were favorable to infection by one but not the other Spirochetes? What if that infection taking over the host made the Thumb Puppet inimical to even its own blood relations just because one specific genus of Buggers had taken over one specific race of people?

Shirley this couldn’t be the case in Canaan where there were Hamites and Shemites living in the Levant for millennia until one roving band of marauders decided to off the population of their COUSINS because some BUG IN THEIR HEAD TOLD THEM TOO?

All of the religion, politics, sociology, and hopium-smoking bullshit of the entire history of the world has not, cannot, and will not explain what I just did in elegant simple biology.

I now see the UnHoly Trinity for what it is: Bug Wars inside the heads of the infected that will reign down Tear Your on ANYTHING that gets in its way whether is it Hu-Man cousins or different Genus of corkscrew.

Corkscrew.

One ironic certainty arises from this situation:

No matter what - we’re going to get fucked.

