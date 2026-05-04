VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
25m

Having been through a few menstrual cycles, I will say Mine were spot on 28 days. LOL!

And yes... They lie to Us at every opportunity!

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