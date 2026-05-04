Of the Zombie A Pox Your Lips movie title…

When I found out about there being 13 Zodiacs instead of the 12 Tribes of Is Ra EL, where the hidden one is the Dragon/Serpent (that makes sense doughnut?) it immediately followed that the Muslims have been tracking the Moon instead of the Szion Sun Cult enumeration of days where every single day for several hundreds of years they have recorded the moon phases that are DIFFERENT FOR EVERY SINGLE DAY.

I came to hate astronomy because it is all math, so I don’t examine or retain any of the fiddly bits of astrotheology, astrology, or astronomy. But simple things like:

THEY LIED TO US ABOUT EVERYTHING

is the practical lesson that is all anyone needs to know.

Ben I’ve-Got-Baby-Skeletons-In-My-Crawlspace Franklin the frequenter of the Hellfire Club, establisher of the US Postal SpyOffice, and jokester who suggested

Day LIE Savings Time

and his fellow baby-burying hellfire angels took him seriously so we got stuck with that lie for a couple of centuries. Then his distant Orange-Haired and Orange-skinned Cousin ran on a lying political platform that he would do away with Day Lie Slaving Time but HE NEVER DID !

Lordy! a lying politician - what is this whirl comin’ to?

With the point about that being:

In industrial psychology, if you can get a group of people to do ONE THING, then it is nearly a given that you can get them to do anything else.

When people LIE about what time of day it is, or LEEP YEER, then the small lies like Life, The Universe, and Everything are just little chunks in the emesis bag.

I’ll never think of 28 Day Cycles the same way again because that zombie movie franchise (zombies could run like olympic sprinters) changed the genre forever.

Think they’re pissing with us even in the movie titles?

Cleveland Clinic https://my.clevelandclinic.org › health › articles › 10132-menstrual-cycle Menstrual Cycle (Normal Menstruation): Overview & Phases The average menstrual cycle lasts 28 days. However, cycles lasting as little as 21 days or as long as 35 days can be….

Yeah… I think they’re fucking with us and laughing their asses off.