This image of the slide before the video, is all that remains of the link that I put in my previous Stack. I Stack things as soon as they are sent to me because I know that the censor apparatus is so efficient now that things can be Chinesed as soon as they are posted or as my reference implies: the CCP was deleting real time images of the apartment fire from the phones of people who had just recorded them.

Total Information Awareness coupled with Total Control. Or, to play on the movie: Total Recall.

They recalled it and you ain’t getting it back - unless you saved it offline as evidence of crimes against the biosphere.

So, in order to have a group discussion available to all of my Stackers since I don’t know how many people haunt my comment sections, I’m going to post the most recent comments to the previous Stack to reply to them below as to why I post carnage.

Mahwah Azet 4 hrs ago …”Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.” LIKE (2) Artermix 3 hrs ago Same LIKE (1)

As noted above you can’t keep up with a Machine that can disappear critical evidence of international war crimes in Real Time.

Karafree 3 hrs ago we are in a simulation that was hacked by a virus, that grows more and more evil. It installed a program that requires it's players to live through trauma, and endure. They force you to stay alive while eating you alive. They mind control you so that you WANT to fight against the evil in order to stay in the game as long as you can. They mind control you into believing that you will WANT to come back into a new life after this one ends. The whole game is about destroying you, while programming you to fight to live. The only way to really win is to not play the game. Maybe the Buddhist were right. Losing is winning. LIKE (1)

I have found no evidence to convince me that we are NOT in a controlled experiment.

Trauma, Consumption, and Death of the players is the Base Code so it will happen regardless of whether we fight back or not, so my view has always been that the only thing in this system that has merit is the Outlaw. Rogue Programs that have no regard for the Code so they operate using the curious motto of the other side:

”Do as thou wilt.”

What fascinates me is that because the end is predetermined and there seems to be no way out; and as soon as one Level of trauma is completed another awaits; and once the Game Over is signaled then everything respawns as a reincarnation of the avatars for another Go ‘Round, then why isn’t everyone in Hell giving the Devil Hell?

Siddhartha Guatama, Buddha, was an Indian Prince. Family. So, although I value many things that were attributed to a character that predated “J”esus by a thousand years, I’m never going to take anything at face-value. The goal of the Buddhists were to exit the reincarnation cycle. Given the infiltration and rewrite of their original canon most of what is promoted as the ‘way out’ is suspicious as Hell.

What I always default to and I’m sure that Artermix will appreciate is the fellow in the movie Cube 2 Hypercube that realized that he was caught in a regenerative Hell forever, so he just started kylling the others trapped in the maze to eat them to keep going. I’m not advocating or condoning that but it was a novel approach/resignation to the futility of what life for the prisoners had become. The irony is that at the end of the movie the only escapee was an agent of those who ran the hypercube and when she solved the puzzle she was capped in the head for her efforts.

As Above - So Below.

OK 2 hrs ago As for me, I don't want, or need to see disturbing images.

I’m O.K. with OK and I don’t inflict my methods on anyone else. I do, however, explain WHY I do what I do because without Purpose there is nothing.

I don’t want to seem trite quoting from a major production of the Controllers, but this reveal is on the level of Shakespearian soliloquy as to the Nature of Life.

soliloquy /sə-lĭl′ə-kwē/ noun A dramatic or literary form of discourse in which a character talks to himself or herself or reveals his or her thoughts when alone or unaware of the presence of other characters. A specific speech or piece of writing in this form. The act of speaking to oneself. The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

If you are unaware of the subtlety written into The Matrix series: Agent Smith was the Doppleganger of Neo. Whereas Neo was the protector of ZION, that would make Agent Smith the Good Guy yet he was portrayed as the Bad Guy yet they were both the same schizophrenic child of Chaos = The Oracle.

It's enough knowing that I am forced to struggle and fight each and every effing day just to survive on this rock all the while realizing that there is not a damn thing I can extricate myself from the muck.

Not at all true.

I don’t claim that I am the Smartest Man That Ever Lived because I’m some Megalomaniacal Nut Job. I have the balls to back it up.

NEUROSYPHILIS/NEUROBORELLIOSIS IS THE DEVIL THAT POSSESSES THOSE WHO DO EVIL. Extricating ourselves from the Muck would be exterminating an entire Phyla of organisms - a thought that apparently has never occured to anyone at any time in any Level of this sickass game in Hell, so the problem is not extrication of ourselves - we just have to figure out HOW to kyll the fuckers - the problem, then, is for everyone TO BREAK OUT OF THE FUCKING MIND CONTROL THAT THROTTLES YOUR MIND SO THAT YOU DON’T ACCEPT THIS REALITY OF A DEVIL THAT CAN BE EXTINCTED THEN DEDICATE YOUR ENTIRE LIFE AND LIFE ENERGY TOWARDS THAT EXTINCTION.

THE

ONLY

THING PREVENTING ANYONE FROM ACHIEVING THAT GOAL IS

NOT

BEING AS INSANELY INTELLIGENT AS ME, IT IS ONLY HAVING A FREE MIND

TO KNOW WHAT THE GOAL IS AND THEN DOGGEDLY WORKING TOWARDS IT WHETHER OR NOT YOU THINK YOU HAVE THE MENTAL CAPACITY TO ACCOMPLISH THAT GOAL OR EVEN IF BIOREMEDIATION OF THE DEVIL ISN’T AN INTEREST TO YOU.

It SHOULD be an interest to everyone or they should just shut the fuck up about Evil, assume fetal position, and add their wailing and gnashing of teeth to the cacophony here in Hell because if you’re not part of the solution then you are just ashes and bone char in the way. (So as not to insult OK, this is just the Nature of Life In Hell.)

Everyone talks about 100 monkeys and Critical Ass - I mean: Mass - but could you imagine if EVERYONE (and there’s a LOT of us fuckers stuck here) IN HELL ROSE UP?

I mindfully ignore the world outside my of my immediate personal influence and keep myself busy doing the bare necessities to keep my body alive.

We’re “enslaved to an insane Construct”.

A passive strategy to pretend to remain sane is to ignore that which does not immediately affect us, but the final solution is:

”If you want to win a war - you must serve no master but your Ambition.”

I am addicted to work. Physical work that is. Not sitting behind a desk.

Motion keeps the lymphatic passive pump going.

Work as in Job that is TAXED by the Enslavers feeds the Hive, funds the Swarm that will overrun you, harm, imprison, and kill you for even the thought of cutting off their supply. But those supplies are what cut little children into pieces as was depicted in the video that the Hive Swarm took off of their ComNet nearly as soon as I posted it.

Guatama Buddha outlined the Noble Eightfold Path as:

right view right aspiration right speech right action right effort right mindfulness right concentration right livelihood - how can you have a Right Livelihood if Tribute to an occupying military force is stealing your money to kill innocents?

Life IS work. If one stops moving health deteriorates rapidly and death soon follows. I once heard an old woman reply to a question put to her as to the secret to good health and a long life to which she replied MOVEMENT. It stuck with me for the past 20+ years since I heard her say it.

I agree with this. I move from the couch to the kitchen to get a meal to sit back down on the couch to continue to WORK until I have to move from the couch to the bathroom and then back to the couch. Movement is very important.

Another gem I remember that the oldest man in the world stated in regards to his advice as to the secret to good health and longevity was to practice INNER PEACE. I strive to do that every day. It ain't easy. LIKE (2)

Without Advocating for The Devil, we have to consider if longevity IN HELL is a noble path? Who would want to persist here longer than our apparent ‘Sentences” ?

If the world is actually Hell on Ea-rth, then wouldn’t Inner Peace be a form of hysterical blindness? self-hypnosis? and a Lie of the highest order?

Didn’t the swami say: “To be well-adjusted in a profoundly sick society is not a sign of good mental health.”

My favorite character in Dante’s Hell was in the 7th circle. Capaneus was RAGING at the gods while held down on the burning sand while flakes of fire rained down on him.

Karafree 32 mins ago I love what I do so therefore never call it work... BUT, they do their best to make that impossible for many, if not most. I suppose we all need to start enjoying growing food, and putting sticks together to make a shelter. I do agree with you.. That movement is essential to living.. life is energy in motion right? Inner peace comes only when we stop buying into Dungeon Programming (Jason Breshears) all the lies they tell us to keep us in states of misery.

I’m not abusing Kara either.

New sentence: Is it Dungeon Programming to recognize that we are in a Dungeon?

Don’t the fake psychologists say that recognition of the problem is the first step to healing?

WE ARE IN A DUNGEON.

WE ARE IN A DUNGEON IN HELL.

OUR LABOR IS BEING SIPHONED OFF TO TORTURE OTHER DAMNED.

THE LABOR OF OTHER DAMNED IS BEING SIPHONED OFF TO TORTURE US.

Contrary to whoever this Jason is: ACKNOWLEDGEMENT does not induce the misery that pre-existed and is being inflicted perpetually.

Posted on the Door To Hell according to Dante:

“Before I was, No Things Created were. Save the Eternal. And I, Eternal Abide. Reliquish ALL HOPE, Ye who Enter Here.”

Acknowledgement of the Self-Evident Facts and then DOING SOMETHING ABOUT IT is the only salvation that can or will be had.

Can means ability.

Will means intent.

Virgil guided Dante past demons with the phrase: “This has been Willed where what is Willed CAN BE ACCOMPLISHED.”

What no one has done or even conceptualized throughout all time until me is to:

Kill the Devil

Not even Buddha 1000 years before “J”esus when confronted by the Mara who put him completely out of balance so that he had to ‘touch the ground’ in order to remedy his vertigo. Grounding.

Not even the “J” man did anything to kill the Devil when at the top of the mountain he was offered the entire planet Ea-rth that, as the Son of God, should have belonged to him in the first fucking place

Not even his Father that was all-knowing, all-powerful, and all-present even stopped Himself from creating the thing that would lead to all Evil in the whirled.

But then that’s the key to the KNOWLEDGE OF GOOD AND EVIL isn’t it?

The Satanic Creed is:

Good is Evil.

Evil is Good.

In mathematics that is an equvalence. They are EQUAL.

So, there’s your big mystery that The God-Thing didn’t want Adam or Eve to figure out on their own that the Mad God was Mad and that Evil and Good meant the same thing.

Good God! That’s Bad!

What does that mean?

In the Christian (which is Gnostic) canon the only way to salvation is to kill God. There is a ritual in the Witches Sabbat called Killing the God. But if God and the Devil are the same thing then the ONLY way to Curing Yourself With Salt is to kill the Agent Smith/Neo combination. The two inside one.

You’re already suffering.

You’re already doomed to die.

Most likely you’re doomed to come back.

Why aren’t you spending every moment trying to discover how to break the cycle and everyone and every thing associated with that cycle, and then breaking it and them?

