Zor & Zam
Track 12 on The Birds, The Bees & The Monkees
Written by Bill Chadwick and John Chadwick
The king of Zor, he called for war
And the king of Zam, he answered
They fashioned their weapons one upon one
Ton upon ton, they called for war at the rise of the sun
Out went the call to one and to all
That echoed and rolled like the thunder
Trumpets and drums, roar upon roar
More upon more
Rolling the call of "Come now to war."
Throughout the night they fashioned their might
With right on the side of the mighty
They puzzled their minds plan upon plan
Man upon man
And at dying of dawn the great war began
They met on the battlefield banner in hand
They looked out across the vacant land
And they counted the missing, one upon one
None upon none
The war it was over before it begun
Two little kings playing a game
They gave a war and nobody came
And nobody came
And nobody came
And nobody came
And nobody came
==================================================
That’s all it ever took.
Butt, of intercourse: you have to back it up with Force.
🦜🐝🐵 just calmly and quietly say ‘No’