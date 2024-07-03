Track 12 on The Birds, The Bees & The Monkees

Written by Bill Chadwick and John Chadwick

The king of Zor, he called for war

And the king of Zam, he answered

They fashioned their weapons one upon one

Ton upon ton, they called for war at the rise of the sun



Out went the call to one and to all

That echoed and rolled like the thunder

Trumpets and drums, roar upon roar

More upon more

Rolling the call of "Come now to war."



Throughout the night they fashioned their might

With right on the side of the mighty

They puzzled their minds plan upon plan

Man upon man

And at dying of dawn the great war began



They met on the battlefield banner in hand

They looked out across the vacant land

And they counted the missing, one upon one

None upon none

The war it was over before it begun



Two little kings playing a game

They gave a war and nobody came

And nobody came

And nobody came

And nobody came

And nobody came

==================================================

That’s all it ever took.

Butt, of intercourse: you have to back it up with Force.

Leave a comment