When I was dealing with the FAA over the crop-duster that had buzzed my house I asked the rational question of how to LEGALLY deter anyone from flying over my airspace.

He was a nice guy and I understand that his intent was to protect me and get the message out there, but his first reply was that you can’t take pot-shats at any aircraft including drones that are allowed to be 8-10 feet of the ground OVER YOUR PROPTITTY WITHOUT PERMISSION.

It’s considered a Federal Offense because…

and here’s the thing that made my Man Crystals fall off and shatter on the floor…

… because… the FAA OWNS THE AIRSPACE.

News to fucking me.

Gone are the daze of owning land to the center of the earth and the space above up to heaven but exactly when did they disappear control over airspace directly over where you fucking live?

Connection Machine sent me this because she witnessed it personally.

I would not address this other than passing speculation if I didn’t have someone I trusted who said that there are ‘flying SUVs’ in the air in the Garden State.

Since that video, there has been an Update!

Title: Homeland Security shares new details of mysterious drone flights over New Jersey.

Bugger me with a Sidewinder, but I didn’t hear a goddamned thing new or detailous about the same old fucking vomit that was just eaten and puked out again!

This is coming from the place where if you say anything about Cousin Shem you’ll be put into an internment camp (if you make it that far). So what homeland are they securing? and from whom?

So, I have a couple things to remind y’all (do they say: Y’all in Joisey?) because folks have damaged memories and when coupled with emotion-induced blindness it really fucks up the capacity of folks to keep their toenails embedded in Reality.

The law books on slavery still exist. I held them in my hands at the University of Ill Annoyed Law Lie Bury. IF the laws are still in print and have not be redacted or nullified they STILL EXIST. YOU are considered a FUCKING SLAVE, therefore slaves (I read it in the fucking books {a lot of fucking going on around here}) have NO RIGHT TO OWN PROPERTY OR HOLD MONEY. This is why the Eire Are Ess is making sure you don’t piss around with $600 parcels of FRNs while letting their billionaire buddies do the rapey-rapey without any synthetic motor oil viscosity. The Federal Reserve Sex Act was centered around the Trading With The Enemy Act because… YOU are considered the FUCKING ENEMY. So although the Yahoodim Piracy has always maintained a schizophuckingphrenic stance of selling Harms to both sides of any conflict and propheting any way they can with any player: the money (as the Swiss say) is “All Green”, so they don’t care if you are The Enemy or not. Sioux means: The Enemy. The Federal troops asked a rival band who that great nation was during their westward colonial expansion and occupation. The other tribe said Sioux which means: ENEMY in their language. So the Feds instead of calling them the Lakota, called them the Lakota Sioux. The Lakota after being Palestined for so long adopted the name even though they were CALLING THEMSELVES: The Enemy.

The United States is a Corporation. It has gone bankrupt and into Receivership MANY times since the Revolution. Currently, I suspect the corporation is owned by China. That makes perfect sense on why the country is being used like a fuckdoll and all of the paid-for dual citizens of the Homeland are lockstepping with their Commie Masters. Whether China, or Russia or Iran, it really doesn’t matter who the PROJECTED Enemy is, because those names take the spotlight off of how YOU are considered the real enemy of the State. So, IS this an ‘invasion’ of airspace? Or is it just the New Bosses having a remote Look-See over their new holdings? IF the military was for real and not some collection of corporate mercenary hacks then the MOMENT the drones showed up they would have been Lahinaed out of the sky in a millisecond (the time for an airborne laser to take out a target MILES AWAY with pinopoint accuracy). So, DON’T FUCK WITH ME! IF those drones were NOT WANTED HERE they fucking wouldn’t be here. Therefore, DEFAULT CONCLUSION: those drones are WANTED HERE and have a hands-off policy that the jack-booted thugs obey for their paychecks. Witch brings us around to the final point that if you, (stupid US Constipation believer that you might be) thought that these are UNKNOWNS could be an invasion force, and no fucking buddy was doing a goddamned thing about it, so you took it into your own hands to bring at least one down…

then…

read the opening bit about the FAA again. If you were to protect your home, land, family and the fucked up nation that was traded like pimps rotating cheep whores like football picks and actually brought a flying SUV down then YOU would be the Enemy. YOU would be punished. YOU would be the criminal. YOU would pay the price.

This is why I absolutely despise patriotards (is there a more potent word than: despise?) because they have more firepower than most small countries and yet here we are… what a collection of donkeyjaw-flappin’ pussies.

America is not being invaded. That happened before the Hudson Bay Treaty was signed and the invaders started immediately spilling Native American blood. It HAS been invaded for a couple centuries, it has changed CEO hands many times, it is currently fucking everyone over, yet the ones who are kitted to do anything about it aren’t even helping me root out the Bug in the Brain that set all of this in motion in order to stop it at the source instead of playing Cowboys and Indigents in their stocked-pantries and soiled-panties waiting for ‘something big to happen’.

Something big happened 5784 years ago yet no one did a goddamned thing about it.

Welcome to the Year of the Snake coming up like a bad surfeit of eels in 2025.

Leave a comment