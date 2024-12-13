These stories are a dime-a-dozen.

This shit happens so frequently that your head would spin and your stomach would vomit. So, only when I have time do I toss something like this out there to highlight Pirate World when it comes through me horsefeed.

1:30 THE LETTER SAID THAT I OWED THE CITY OVER $1 MILLION FOR CODE VIOLATION FINES.

Remember my earlier diatribe where I outlined that CODES ARE NOT LAWS THEREFORE THEY HAVE NO FORCE & EFFECT UNLESS SUBSTANTIVE RULES AND REGULATIONS ARE IN THE FEDERAL OR STATE REGISTERS?

FROM THE TIME BEFORE I BOUGHT THE HOUSE. TO BE SPECIFIC, 1,097,000 AND $400 FOR MINOR VIOLATIONS THE PREVIOUS OWNER HAD COMMITTED BEFORE DENNY BOUGHT THE HOUSE IN FORECLOSURE. PETTY THINGS LIKE OVERGROWN WEEDS TRASHING THE CARPORT.

A Govern Mente has no product. It offers no services. It is the legend of Fortuna who dipped her hand into one man’s pocket and gives it to another thus deciding who has Good Fortune and who has Bad Fortune. EVERYTHING THESE MIND CONTROL AGENTS DO IS PETTY. Even their Grand Larceny.

THE TITLE COMPANY HAD TOLD DENNY THERE WERE NO FINES OR LIENS WHEN HE BOUGHT THE PROPERTY.

I’ve covered in other media that a Title Company is just another public masturbation. All’s that an ABSTRACT company does is ATTEMPT to show a provenance of who transferred what to whom. Even a ‘clear title’ is open to dispute. The land actually belongs to the Native Americans from whom it was stolen by an invading military force = war crime, occupation, colonization; and Abraham I’m-Related-To-Vlad-Dracula Link Colon INVENTED LAND PATENTS to parcel out the land to those who overran this continent like a flesh-eating infection.

I walked into a Title Company asking to see the Land Patent details and the bitcharoo behind the counter said, “Land Patents?” She looked over to her fellow bastardaroo who did the same thing to which I tried to invoke Abraham’s Accords and both of them just played dumb.

DENNY SAYS OAKLAND PARK NEVER NOTIFIED HIM OF THE FINES UNTIL NOW. TEN YEARS LATER, THEY WERE CLEARING OUT OLD FILES AND THEY CAME ACROSS MY FILE.

Waddn’t there a statute of limitations?

2:08 DENNY TOLD THE CITY OFFICIAL HE COULDN'T AFFORD $1 MILLION FINE.

What a dumb fucking statement. HE WASN’T PARTY TO THE FUCKING FINE SO WHY WOULD ANYONE SAY THAT THEY CAN’T AFFORD IT?

THE RESPONSE YOU NEED TO CALL THE COLLECTION AGENCY AND NEGOTIATE A SETTLEMENT. DENNY CAN FIX ANYTHING, BUT NOT THIS THING.

Are you fucking kidding me? As you can see from the explantion below this is just a slithering orgy of syphilitics so the whole thing was wrong from the start, but ONCE A DEBT HAS BEEN SOLD TO A COLLECTION AGENCY IT HAS BEEN DISCHARGED AND SINCE THAT DEBT BETWEEN THE CLAIMANT AND THE CLAIMEE NO LONGER EXISTS YOU ARE NO LONGER LIABLE!

This is third grade shit.

Spellwork of Malicioius Magi:

2:28 CAN A CITY ALLOW FINES TO GROW FOR TEN YEARS AND THEN COME AFTER YOU? HOWARD: YES THEY CAN. GOVERNMENT AGENCIES DO NOT HAVE TO NOTIFY A NEW OWNER ABOUT THE FINES ALLOWING THEM TO GROW.

Thanks to Public Less for this:

火把,叉杈,焦油,羽毛 = Torches, Forks, Tar, Feathers.

What ever happened to the days of Stocks, Pillory, Torches, Pitchforks, Tar, and Feathers? I’ve said often that the reason why they drove people ‘out of town’ after being tarred and feathered is that the pitch cuts off oxygenation to the skin so that the tissue or the whole organism dyes so you don’t want a mess to deal with inside the city limits.

Mind Control AGENTS don’t HAVE TO TELL YOU because of the glaring lack of:

火把,叉杈,焦油,羽毛

This is all Talmudic garbage. The Yahoodim are mentally and emotionally extorted that they must read the law every day to make sure that there weren’t any laws they were unaware of that they were breaking.

With that level of paranoia, you can see why they inflict it on the rest of the world so the organised crime syndicate of Their Govern Mente doing the same to everyone finally makes “sense”. Or as Bruce Lee might have said: The Sense of No-Sense.

BUT IN THIS CASE, THE CITY CANNOT DO THIS TO DENNY BECAUSE HE BOUGHT THE PROPERTY IN FORECLOSURE. AND THAT WIPED OUT ANY EXISTING LIENS AND FINES THAT THE CITY HAD.

Adrenochrome sucking to: Bygones!

2:59 THE PROPERTY WAS NOT BROUGHT INTO COMPLIANCE BEFORE IT WAS FORECLOSED UPON. THE CITY WAS NOT NOTIFIED OF THE FORECLOSURE.

So, who in this dick-sucking extravaganza was responsible to give NOTICE (a FOUNDATIONAL LEGAL PRINCIPLE) of anything to anyone at any time?

Don’t ask. Don’t tell. Just fine the motherfuckers to Hell.

Don’t look. Just cook the books. Bill and don’t bother to ask questions later.

THE CITY THEN DID WHAT DENNY WANTED REMOVE THE LIEN, AND WIPED OUT THE MILLION DOLLAR PLUS FINES.

Un A LIENable RIGHTS.

More word magicks bullshit.

火把,叉杈,焦油,羽毛 = Torches, Forks, Tar, Feathers would have prevented anyone from all of history even THINKING of doing something this aggregious.

Do you see the Black Magicks illusion at work here:

YOU OWE US A MILLION DOLL EARS!

Why?

Because you had weeds in your crack.

No one told me.

WE DIDN’T HAVE TO. Pay up. PAY UP NOW!

But you sold the debt to a third part with whom I have no contract.

Doesn’t matter. Pay up. PAY UP NOW!

Uh… I brought in a 4th party who is shining light on your Cockroachian Ways, and we found that the debt is 100% fiction.

Oh… OK… BYGONES.

And Poof! Magicks! $1,097,400 of soul-stealing appeared out of nowhere and a FEW SPELLWORK WORDS LATER: POOF! it disappeared as easily as it came.

This fucking universe needs to be razed below the quantum resonance of quarks so that the vibration of evil cannot come back like the worm from the burnt phoenix.

