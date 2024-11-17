I was going to write a booklet on the topic.

yeah… the best laid plans of Mice & Men are… basically to get laid.

Sew, here we are with me having barely enough ambition to take a full throttle run into the built up pile of shit in my garage with a Bobcat skidsteer, letalone writing anything beyond a Substack.

No, this is not about the insecticide caffeine in coffee - but good guess.

Spoiler: no fucking references offered. Been doing this for ~25 years so I don’t give a flying fuck about references. A quarter of a century of studying THEIR shit will show that half of what they publish is PROOF that eggs are good for you while the other half of the publications PROVE that eggs are bad for you. So, in the world of ‘facts’ and ‘statistics’ you can EASILY find anything to back up whatever scam you’ve got going.

I read somewhere that reduced Vitamin C exists in plants (mainly the fruit) to act as an insecticide while the fruit is maturing. Once the fruit is chewed-on the the oxidative processes take over turns it into an insect poison.

Thing about the internet: Until about 10 years ago you could ‘fact check’ that memory of mine and the A.I. would lead you directly to the source material. These days the A.I. is operating in Game Over Mode so it will return a hearty FUCK OFF! to a search and recommend something completely opposite or unrelated if it deigns to offer anything at all.

So, here’s the thing about anyone in unsocial media ‘exposing’ the ‘dangers’ of ‘vitamins’ :

Cherry picking data is not ‘exposing’.

Caffeine and Nicotine are INSECTICIDES GODDAMMIT! So, where the reader is brought to a decision point of to-take/or/not-to-take based on ignorant emotion choice not rigorous scientific inquiry, then:

QUIT EATING FUCKING CHOCOLATE BECAUSE THE THEOBROMINE REPORTEDLY KILLS CATS AND DOGS OR DESTROYS THEIR KIDNEYS!

See what I mean? Half-ass ‘facts’ spot-welded with emotion leads to chaotic decision making that will change when your favorite purveyor of purulent pus comes up with the next thing to do or shitcan.

The minds of humans are in a rarefied gasoline to air ration making them surge like an old-style lawn mower right before it quits. This is due to GENERATIONS of MK training that the FIRST THING that you hear is a lie so you do your best to either accept the lie and keep going or to expose it for what it is - even if it wasn’t a lie, or worse: if they were lying about lying to you. I cover this psychopathology in Santa Claus Trauma.

1:28:20; Santa Claus Trauma; 1010 views; 7 years ago

Does anyone even have a NAME for how the Smoking is Good For ConYid? Nicotine Gum is Good for ConYid? Nicotine Patches are good for ConYid? got into an immediate knee-jerk reaction from those still reeling from the Buy-Oh We Upon? THEY published that Nicotine is now good for you so people once again (just like I’ve Her Meek Ton and Hide Roxy Chlor Oh Queen) FLOCKED to who?

The pHARMaceutical Pimps to get their fix of an INSECTICIDE to protect them from a BUG.

I write in stream of consciousness (more like puddle of piss) and that insecticide/bug thing just flowed out of my fingers like literary Mole Asses.

Sometimes I impress myself.

Butt let me get back to the hacks that UNIMPRESS ME:

To pick up the disinfo thread:

VITAMIN D IS RAT POISON.

See the above about chocolate.

So… If you are not a dog, a cat, or a rat, then no one has taken into account the SPECIES-SPECIFIC ACTIONS of any given substance whether it is called a vitamin or not. I’m sure there are quite a number of folks who think that Vitamin C = Chocolate.

LD50s and MSDS sheets with warnings of exposure to any given chemical are interpreted out of context for dramatic: DON’T FUCKING EAT IT! diatribes but in a world where everyone has LIED TO US about everything then we don’t need a host of dumbasses breaking the Judicial rule of:

The Truth

The WHOLE TRUTH, and

NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH.

Sure, a 50 gallon drum of Ascorbic Acid is REQUIRED to have a warning that it is hazardous. It is. It’s a goddamned 50 gallon drum of acid. That doesn’t mean that every single version of SYNTHETIC chemicals at PHYSIOLOGICAL DOSES can or will harm you.

Butt! BUTT! YOU said that vitamin C was an INSECTICIDE?

Are you an insect?

Because if you really did default to that response, then I do declare that you have the neural integration of a Bug.

Ascorbic Acid is NOT Vitamin C.

Vitamin C (like the B-Vitamins) is a COMPLEX. It is made out of the famous

- Ascorbic Acid, but also:

- Rutin = once part of Vitamin/Factor P

- Hesperidin = once part of Vitamin/Factor P

- Bioflavonoids (a HUGE damned chemical family in its own right - and I don’t mean Dupont) = once part of Vitamin/Factor P

- Copper Tyrosinase enzyme

- Factor K

- Factor J

- Ascorbinogen

- Co-factors and minerals to make the whole thing work symphorically.

So you can see in the truth/whole/nothing department that if people keep REPEATING that vitamin C is Ass Score Bike Ass Head, then they and their MK masters that made them repeat that are part of the disinfo campaign.

Synthetic chemicals are NOT VITAMINS. One component teased out of a complex is NOT A VITAMIN.

Ascorbic Acid is convenient for the makers. They treat the masses like simpletons (because they are) so they refer to ONLY AA as vitamin C when you have already been shown that is a lie. It might take the edge off of or fix scurvy or it might make you sick if it was DERIVED from corn, or peppers, or citrus and you have an allergy, intolerance, or lectin reaction to any of the source material.

THEY talk about the Nicotine Receptors, and Muscarinic Receptors, and the Opioid Receptors in nervous tissue in the brain.

BULLFUCKING SHIT!

Well… except for the Opioid and Andy Griffith Receptors if you accept that Endorphins are part of the opioid family.

It’s all in the words.

It’s all in the Spell Casting.

Sure, Nicotine is an ANALOG of Niacin that is aka Nicotinic Acid.

So, why don’t the Family Fucks that have lied to us since we were squirted out of the pod just say NICOTINIC ACID RECEPTORS?

Because in the truth/whole/nothing realm, there are a LOT of chemicals that have SIMILAR shape, charge, and conformation that ALLOW them to slide right into biological processes, or insinuate into previously fully formed molecules that are used in or are integrated as biology. An example is Benzene that merely slides right into DNA pushing out what was previously inbetween the basepairs thus creating cancer through that beloved mechanism of Turdrain Theory: Toxins! (and having a bad hair day).

Nicotine the PLANT INSECTICIDE slips right into the receptors for Niacin.

Sew, did anyone stop to ask if taking Niacin (in doses that don’t cause horrific flush and damage your liver t/w/n) would have done the SAME THING CLAIMED FOR TOBACCO BUG SPRAY? WITHOUT paying the Drug Dealers for their Tobacco Bug Spray?

Witches to say that if you believe that the Grey Coats are getting their starter chemicals and final products from anyone other than the Drug Companies then you need to go to the Exorcist for a chiropractic adjustment. Your head isn’t on straight. I have a hazmat suit on in the event of projectile vomiting.

To my dismay a VERY LARGE portion of the ‘Awake & Aware’ Crowd have either experimented with or currently take chemicals or botanicals (where did THOSE come from?) for altered states of consciousness.

Newsfuckingflash: IF you are on any brain-altering substance then you have NEVER been awake or aware.

So in alterNOTive media there is always enthusiasm for the muscarinic receptor stimulation. After all: we have muscarinic receptors!

BULLFUCKING SHIT!

From memory (because I said I don’t care and you can look it up) what is FALSELY CALLED Muscarinic Receptor site may be just an ACETYLCHOLINE Receptor site that ALLOWS something of similar size, charge, and conformation to slip in there.

Truth/Whole/Nothing.

This kind of Anal Lysis happens ONLY on this Stack and my now-abandoned Ewe Toob Channel. Everyone else is promoting an agenda so they skew the ‘facts’ so that it favors their outcome.

12 videos; Vitamins

YouTube started dismantling my channel so I did a few Stacks on vitamins here as well. I can’t remember if they are on this particular Stack or the Stack that was taken down. You’ll find them if you’re interested.

In those presentations I make it clear that Mercola took $1.4 MILLION to lobby for the labeling of GMOs. It never happened. Of course it wouldn’t fucking happen. He’d have to remove half of all of his supplements if they were labeled as coming from fermentation vats that siphon off the substances pissed and shit out by GMO organisms in 50 ton stainless steel vessels.

Here’s the other thing that NO ONE talks about:

We SHOULD be able to eat food not doof and get everything we need from that.

But THEY destroyed our bodies and the processes so that the simplest things CAN’T work anymore.

Anyone who does NOT talk about that I automatically label as a fool or government agent.

3 videos; CytoMitoGeno Pathology

Scurvy Dogs on the High Seas were treated with Lemons (despite the legend of Limes) and Cabbage Sauerkraut.

A lemon has about 70mg of Ascorbic acid in it ALONG WITH THE REST OF THE COMPLEX. How did they go from CURING (pre-FDA) maritime scurvy with a few lemons to the point where Lyin’ Ass Pauling was MAINLINING FORTY-GRAMS OF THE SHIT? 40 grams = 40,000 mg. 70mg < 40,000mg. We can already see that they were lying about limes vs lemons. No one mentioned the sauerkraut.

MORE LIES!

In what I am sure is a PsyOp, unsocial media is full of Wanker Hacks that tell you that you can rot cabbage in a Mason Jar on your countertop in the light and eat it in 3 days.

fermenting cabbage LOCKS UP VITAMIN C as part of the process run by microbes for THREE-FUCKING-MONTHS !!!!!!!!!!!!!! before the ascorbic acid complex is released back into the brine. this happens in ANAEROBIC CONDITIONS NOT in a stinking swill of yeasty beer in a Mason Jar that you just happened to have Free… Anaerobic cultures are sensitive to light so you can DESTROY the ferment unless it is kept in complete darkness. Whole food releases whole vitamins into brine that contains minerals with LIVE friendly microbes.

No pharmceutical companies. No synthetics. No GMO. No half-assed partial vitamins.

You wanted references?

Here’s your references. I wrote them. I’M the primary source.

Consider what you have been exposed to so far: I’ve got nothing to sell you except books that prove I’ve got nothing to sell you since I present ALL sides that I am aware of regarding ANY issue. The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. A lot of people don’t want to know that they’ve been polluting themselves using the bad advice of fake gurus showing them how to make easy sewer swill in their kitchens. Hu-mans are whores to convenience. Doing it right takes a LOT of time and a LOT of effort. At the height of the agricultural pharmaggeddon I was losing 66.6% of my ferments due to pharm chemicals and microbial pathogens. You could buy fermented foods from the store, if you trust the Type Culture Lab that is run by the government that supplies all of the cataloged microbes.

IF citrus wasn’t polluted with wax coatings for shipping, it is my opinion that we should be eating the entire damned fruit = skin, pith (white stuff), and pulp BUT NOT THE MEMBRANES. Even the Ancient Chinese knew not to eat the membranes. If you want to know why then buy my entire collection of books because I have no idea which one has that tidbit in it.

How could the Kew-having, kimono-wearing Chinamen know all of these details of botany and biology THOUSANDS OF YEARS AGO, yet the internet hacks can’t find their asses with both hands and a GPS? Yes, I know that kimodo dragons are from Indonesia, and if they bite you that you will dye of SEPSIS — actually… both deer and men dye of STRESS from a Bad Hair Day — you know: how the humidity in the tropics just takes the bounce out of your curls? — NOT from bacteria or their endotoxins; because even bacteria from a bite are our friends and are friends of the kimono dragons, and ONLY ENVIRONMENTAL TOXINS make us sick, not Friend Toxins….

I’m streaming my consciousness like a firehose to wonder outloud if ALL internet gurus are riding around Hell on a unicycle with a spike for a seat? Because the shit that I’m covering is as crazy as that.

I cover vitamins in many of my books but Vitamin C is covered with material seen in this Stack in:

I made this picture bigger than a thumbnail because it makes me laugh every time I see it. Isn’t the title the essence of what we are talking about? Same Pig Different Liptick? Vitamin C is good for you. Vitamin C is bad for you. Vitamin C is a pesticide.

Butt whatt is wrong with a pesticide?

People smoke nicotine a pesticide.

People drink caffeine a pesticide.

Why not eat them as well?

Ever take Black Walnut hull tincture? That’s a poison too. Poison is in the dose. The way to kill parasites is to titrate the dose of poison so that it gets the buggers without making the host go tits-up.

Vitamin C in the blood complexes with Iron to create a lightening bolt that blasts the hell out of viruses and other invaders. There’s a cult out there that says that Iron is toxic! Go Team Poison!

Oh… yeah… I forgot… Viruses are not in style for the next 30 years. A generation from now all of the fuckers will say: Patrick Jordan was a Geni..u… no… wait… the entire world is counting down to extinction with adult autists that can’t even count. No one will even know who the fuck I was.

So, although people are still fucked in the head with the false nomenclature (vitamin C is not JUST Ascorbic Acid) there is nothing wrong with using plants in an informed and thoughtful manner to acheive the results that were sought. A medical doctor saw a village witch get good results for heart disease when she put poisonous foxglove in one of her potions. The Pharma Witches distilled out digitoxin and next thing you know you have a patented Witch Drug for heart conditions.

Same Witchy Pig. Different Witchy Pig Lipstick.

The Subtext, the Undertow through all of this is: if you gave up everything that is ‘bad’ for you then you would give up ‘life’. That’s what they want. That’s why they damaged us to the point of hooking some on drugs, some on supplements that are a palliative for the damage They caused, to limp us along because we COULD HAVE we SHOULD HAVE been able to fix ourselves with food and herbs but our systems are broken past the point of self-repair.

In a recent post by Grant Genereux he claims that Scurvy has nothing to do with Vitamin C but is a result of vitamin A toxicity.

Toxicity - the Boogey Man of Turdrain Theory.

Vitamin A toxicity - to a man with a Vitamin A-shaped Hammer the whole world looks like a Cod’s Liver.

Never in his work have I seen integrative thought where the Vitamin D receptor requires Vitamin A to set the mousetrap so that it can work. Never in anyone’s work have I seen the integrative thought that just like Super Oxide Dismutase that Spirochetes from Syphilis to Lyme to Leptospirosis will hold up to protect against host attacks then give it back as a prion, that the spirochetes will turn the VDR or the Vitamin D against the host to make vitamin D into an IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT.

So, for the armchair-experts that say vitamin D Rat Poison is bad for you — is it bad for you because it was made in a lab not in your skin in the sun? or it is bad for you because we are ALL infected with spirochetes that have damaged our ability to use Vitamin D without it building up to BECOME a toxin? Or have our pathways been damaged by bipedal agents outside of our bodies so that ALL OF THE ABOVE is in play at the same time?

Since Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin like vitamin D, then why wouldn’t all of the above be in play for the narrow focus of Vitamin A as well?

Why would a vitamin in its absolute definition and nature EVER become a toxin to a host?

Answer: NEVER; if THEY and their PETS hadn’t fucked with us.

I did a search on Genereux’s blog. No mention of spirochetes, lyme and only one passing reference to infection. He’s trading Scurvy as being a Vitamin C deficiency to being his sole talking point of EVERYTHING being Vitamin A toxicity.

Whence Cometh The Toxicity?

When everyone is polluted with corkscrews the whole world looks like a cork.

[artwork by the Redoutable Fran Zetta]

redoubtable /rĭ-dou′tə-bəl/ adjective Arousing fear or awe; formidable. Worthy of respect or honor. Formidable; dread; terrible to foes; ; hence, valiant; -- often in contempt or burlesque. "a redoubtable hero"

