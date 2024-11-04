I really like Nolan’s stuff for many reasons

He’s the one watching out for the rattlesnakes.

He’s the one dealing with the brutal heat.

He’s the one over-nighting at 8000 feet that probably gets cold enough to make your Nethers crackly.

He’s the one climbing on things that a Flat Lander can appreciate… on someone’s channel with drone footage.

I didn’t get a precise location where he was (looked like there was some kind of structure at the foot of the magma mound: 15:04 min — prospector’s shack? Park station?

He did mention the Wind River Range that would place it in Wyoming.

Been there - done that. In fact when I was riding my motorcycle through Wind River Valley system I had to get off of the bike to take pictures and come to terms with the FEELING of the age of the rocks. I used to do minor rock climbing so there is a special feeling to the earth that can be described in words but never understood unless you’ve felt it. While you’re literally hugging the earth (on belay - I’m not a free-climb nutter) you kinda phase-lock with the Schumann Resonance. As I continued through the Reservation Territory I saw road signs that claimed that the rocks were PRE-CAMBRIAN.

The Precambrian or Pre-Cambrian, sometimes abbreviated pC, or Cryptozoic is the earliest part of Earth's history, set before the current Phanerozoic Eon. The Precambrian is so named because it preceded the Cambrian, the first period of the Phanerozoic Eon, which is named after Cambria, the Latinized name for Wales, where rocks from this age were first studied. The Precambrian accounts for 88% of the Earth's geologic time.

Folks from Wales must feel special about that.

As you can see… The Hadean era was supposedly nothing but Lake of Fire constnat bombardment melted metal surface that started the timer on the Pre-Wales era around 4.5 BILLION years ago which is the half life of some Eye Sew Tropes of Your Anium (not My Anium!) Take the dating as you will because I had to be TOLD that the clocks needed to be reset from the Great Franklin Buggering so now ILL Annoyed is no longer on fake time. So the whole time-thing is just a talking point like the next eras after Hell: The ARCHEAN that should give folks a hoot.

We can have a lively discussion here in the comments about Ray D.O. Carbon dating - or any kind of dating for that matter, what with most marraiges also have a short half-life. Or talk about solar neutrinos RESETTING the countdown clocks every two-thousand years (curious that !) So don’t abuse me for citing numbers that NOBODY can confirm, because I only came here for the WORDS not the NUMBERS.

Independent of your take on whether there were Dinosaurs or Billions of years of history, I could FEEL the deep history of the Wind River complex and then since it was so high in the air, we (there were cars around me) were suddenly in the clouds. A very exciting, but creepy feeling because visibility was less than 100 feet. But that added to the primordial aura of the place. The only other time I had such mystic connections was in Monument Valley in Arizona. Again a Native American reservation.

Nolan also mentioned the smoke in the air that would also place it in Wyoming to show that They have to fuck with everything everywhere all the time.

But I’ve always gotten the impression that Nolan’s flipping through the SIM program for evironments that haven’t been populated in the program yet; where the A.I. makes shit up (although I understand all of the geology and geometrics behind it) because it looks like a scifi fantasy more than what we take for ‘granite’.

I’ve done a tiny bit of caving with the horror stories of people getting wedged and unable to get out so my vote was not to go into the crack, but some people just can’t not do it. Better him than me, because…

There are a few who might relate that although a lot of those structures have been there for hundreds, thousands, millions, or more years that the ONE TIME when *I* hop from one standing monolith to the other it will be that single moment in the epoch that the whole thing will sluice down the mountain in a avalanche of house-sized boulders with Rocky, Bullwinkle and ME in the dusty crumble.

Hope you enjoy this as a break from the normal carnage.

