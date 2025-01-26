Because, like: who DOESN’T bring their car in for routine service and have it light up on them?

The Hootspuh to spin this in order to defelct the true cause:

Car Fail, Chevy Impala 3800 goes boom. A simple oil change goes wrong. The car had 283k miles on it

Which makes sense. The computer was probably programmed to go all Mission Impossible tape-player (G-d, I’m O-d !) {that’s: oLd not oDd - butt… now that I think about it…}.

and was in for a regularly scheduled oil change. The car has been fixed and is on the road again.

Yeah.

It’s fixed alright.

Ain’t never gunna be the same after that.

========================================================

I’m trying for Short Stacks so I’ll just toss this in here because I’ve been skimmed before at gas stations:

That is some smooth crime going on. I always check when using my card inside because I NEVER pay at the pump, but it would be hard to know if it was real or Memorex. Since this video went up yesterday, I can’t believe they would say that Tap To Pay is a viable option when that system has interceptors as well.

Sew mucho for the New-o Normali.

