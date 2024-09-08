I’ve written many times that precision language in Science is absolutely necessary, otherwise - you don’t have Science.

Nano is the most over-used and wrongly-used word by Science Ticks and their worshippers even more than Robin Williams.

One micrometer is ONE-THOUSAND nanometers.

To say that the structures visible under a LIGHT MICROSCOPE are nanoscale is just wrong. Sure, whateverthehell they are, they are built from nanoscale molecules, but then EVERYTHING is built from nanoscale molecules.

Sigh Ant Tisks can’t agree on anything in particular - but specifically just what the range of nanoparticulates are. Some say an aggregate of like 9 Silver atoms are considered nanoparticles. Makes you wonder what Ionic and Colloidal limits are?

Light microscopes JUST CAN’T IMAGE DOWN TO THE NANOMOLECULAR LEVEL. EVERY DAMNED THING YOU ARE SEEING IS AT THE

MICRO-LEVEL

SO IT SHOULD BE PRESENTED THAT WAY, NOT HOOKED TO A CULT-WORD THAT GETS EVERYONE EXCITED FOR NO PARTICULAR REASON - especially because if you didn’t know what I just explained, then you have no business being excited about Nano, Nanu, Noni, or repeating any of that to anyone else.

Whothefuck is going to get their panties in a bunch over a video that announces:

MICROSTRUCTURES DISCOVERED IN VILE VIAL OF BUGSHIT. (?)

Just dosn’t put a tingle in your nethers - does it?

Imprecision in language opens up all sorts of defects in communication and conclusions.

If I were part of this circus (I only got 2:19 minutes in before I quit) I would get out Ye Olde Platinum wires and put a current under the coverslip to see if there were any electrophoretic action. I would CONTINUE to culture these crystals, due to lack of identification, to a point where there was enough volume to put into a chromatograph or NMR to get a rough idea of what they are made of.

This is all hypothetical because I would NEVER be close enough to these we upons to do anything with them.

Only after these preliminary investigations would I allow speculation.

Some of the objects looked like debris from not properly cleaned coverslips. This is a methods and materials defect that I found in my own work. Glass splinters from cheapass, uncleaned cover slips can give strange artifacts when mixed with samples under test. The first place I would start is with a notice that the slides and coverslips were properly cooked in hydrochloric acid and rinsed.

THEN the rest of the shit could happen.

I don’t have the time or inclination to watch more. If anyone wants to finish the video and post their impressions in the Co-Mentes (co-minds) then feel as free as if you dropped your underware.

