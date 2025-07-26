Technically, Legacy and Visions were the last books WITH Fran Zetta to be released, while this book is the last book with Fran’s art as a cover.

And… technically, the 1972 WHO Memos is a compliation of ALL of my books excerpted to cover the topic along with BRAND NEW COMMENTARY on ideas going back to 2008 and a full breakdown of the most significant presentation by Spirochete and Cell Wall Deficient Organism expert Lida Mattman in Chicago. Important data on Plandemic topics such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have a spin that none of the alterNUTs ever covered.

OF COURSE COBRA VENOM A KEY FEATURE IN THE 1972 W.H.O. Memos was covered in all of my work from 2008 to the present, but as you know (or don’t know because I’ve been shadowbanned) even the efforts of my Little Red Hens couldn’t get me into the talking circuit of alterNOTive media to show that I was ELEVEN YEARS AHEAD OF THE CURVE.

Fuck ‘em.

Fuck ‘em all.

This is why I’m leaving The Stack of shit.

490 pages of the greatest genius this side of Gilbert Ling and Mel Thornberg, may they rest in peace, while I will rest in pieces.

Don’t give a shit anymore. Francis Boyle told me it was OK to send him my work on this worldwide genocide plan in 2022: the 50th anniversary of the W.H.O. celebrating their ability to created death and destruction. Never heard from him since.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/remembering-francis-boyle-international-law-expert-medical-freedom-advocate/

uhh… don’t expect that I will be hearing from him again…

February 3, 2025 › Community News and Views ‘A Titan of a Human Being’: Remembering Francis Boyle, International Law Expert and Medical Freedom Advocate Francis Boyle, J.D., Ph.D., an expert on international law who warned about the dangers of bioweapons research and the proposed World Health Organization pandemic treaty, died Jan. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

I don’t imagine that I will be ‘remembered’ (practically no one even knows about me) as a Titan (titanic ASS, maybe). I’ve got NO degrees except for my self-inflicted BsP = Brain the Size of a Planet. Dr. Rebecca Carley got abused by the W.H.O. when *I* made the world aware of their Memos, but they wouldn’t take on a FARM BOY in favor of cheep shots at a medical doctor. It begs the question on whether Francis ‘died’ (a neutral phrase) at Carle Hospital or if they kylled him outright like they did my mother?

I have a lot in common with Francis: We both railed against bioweapons.

No one is going to be hearing from him again.

No one is going to be hearing from me again.

The WHO Memos is the last book that in this line of work. Everything that anybody ever needed to know had already been said by 2008, then reprised 11 years later. The world STILL sucks Big Green Donkey Dicks, it will CONTINUE to suck BIGGER GREENER Donkey Dicks (and ask for more) so there is no point to any of this.

Love what Franny did for me with her artwork on the cover to honor my mom who was on dialysis for 11 (there’s THAT number again) years. It was in 1972 that Dick Nixon put transplants and dialysis on the medicare list of things to do. It was the mention of gomerulonephritis in the Merck Medical Manual that clued me into vaccines causing kidney damage back in the early 2000s that set me on this path. It was the WHO Memos that listed glomerulonephritis as a direct result of their work that proved they were weapons makers.

But all of that work, all of that exposé, all of those sleepless nights for nothing?

Is the 8.5” x 11” book, as big as the Chicago phone directory (do they still print those?), worth it? As a historical oddity, maybe, as an explanation of the 5 major triggers for cancer that no one discusses with the frankness of battering a wombat with a baseball bat until it is no longer moving, maybe, as a deposition of crimes against the biosphere for someone somewhere in the future to use as a cause to have perps taken down because there is NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS on fraud or murder? Maybe.

Other than that, it keeps the low end of my couch propped up.