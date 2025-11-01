I absolutely love the treatment of Fran Zetta’s Gulliver’s Travails that with the focused introduction and then long pan with cinematic music gives a sense of the overwhelming network of entrapment of the SINGULAR ENTITY with many Babylonian Name Changes aka: Same Pig - MILLIONS of Shades of Lipstick.

I was surprised by the vitriole that was drizzled in the comments like Extra Non-Virgin NO LIVE oil (oil of vitriole is what is now called Sulfuric Acid - I’m a total geek if I have to explain my ‘jokes’), but I guess when you are tossing the salad out there someone is going to bring the oil and vinegar.

What was clear in the detractors posts is that they have NO CLUE that the true power behind the power, regardless of the names assigned, is Neurosyphilis, so even the most insistent self-appointed declarers of ‘The Truth’ don’t have the first fucking clue what they are up against. The easiest ‘tell’ is if someone invokes Banks/Money as the sole reason/cause/control of the power. I’ve seen this for years: do a straffing run in someone’s comments then post your own links.

Who really rules the world?

Queen Elizabeth (A Black Guelf) curtsied to The Pope so that kinda puts a Spanner in the Works for the Roy AL tea of England ruling the whirled. Glen Kealey said that NO ONE has seen the true power behind the power, which was an impetus for me to look for Bugs in place of Human Thumb Puppets OF THE BUGS.

I guess as a parting gift before I say Goodbye to Slub Slack I might post my Purity of the White Race material that I had only released on Ewe Toob to a private audience who declared it quite mild.

I thought for sure that it would have gotten me taken off of the pathetic platform because Yew Tube had ERASED VIDEOS THAT WERE PRIVATE in the past…

So, I like to poke people in the eye with things that they think they know but really have no clue about, it’s my form of entertainment. I provide some nice Oil of Vitriole as an eyewash after the procedure.

The way I understand the levels is:

Wake the Folk Up is the Stack of Sanity Jane (another Stack) who also hosts One Little Alien as her music outlet.

Can’t wait to see what she is up to next.