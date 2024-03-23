A paper that Wayne of Machevellian Man

recommended just so happened to be about the 6th paper I’ve read in 24 years that is actual science.

It’s a pretty grim pronouncement that after studying non-stop for nearly a quarter of a century that I wouldn’t give you a dime for the bulk of the shit that I’ve had to plow through.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/296589308_Plant_as_bitter/download?_tp=eyJjb250ZXh0Ijp7ImZpcnN0UGFnZSI6Il9kaXJlY3QiLCJwYWdlIjoiX2RpcmVjdCJ9fQ

It’s worth it for y’all to read this paper even if the technical stuff makes your eyes roll up in your head like a Warner Bros cartoon character. The trick (and I use it myself even though I got excited by the line “…monoterpene iridoids with pyran cyclopentane ring…” because I kinda-almost know what they are talking about) is to just let the blather scroll across your eyes until you find something that you can read and relate to and then just pull that rabbit out of the hat being careful to not be bitten by whateverelse is hiding in there.

One of the big ones for me was:

Flavonoid are regarded as having anti-inflammatory (inhibit inflammatory metabolites and granulation tissue formation), anti-allergic (inhibit histamine release), and anti-oxidant effects. They are well known for strengthening and protective effect on fragile capillary and venous structures. Flavonoid often exhibit their therapeutic function through an ability to inhibit enzyme system (eg lipooxygenase, cyclo-oxygenase, elastase and aldose reductase) aswell as free radical scavenging and co-factor activity for the anti-oxidant , vitaminC.

First off, I didn’t know that flavonoids were categorized with bitters, but it did make sense because I grew species-variety marigolds so that I could harvest the petals to eat or make tea from.

Uber bitter, mate.

One of the reasons why I try this stuff is that I was fascinated that poultry growers buy TRUCKLOADS of marigold (the commercial ones that are more stinkified than the species varieties) blossoms to feed to their chickens because it makes the yolks more orange. It might cover up that the chickens and their eggs weren’t too healthy to begin with but then some extra flavonoids would do the chicken, the egg, and the egg-eater some good despite the seeming-fraud involved.

Flavonoids like Quercetin are often promoted as anti-histamine. Our beloved Grannie Annie had terrible mast cell activation from lyme but it took about EIGHT GRAMS of Queer See Ten to dampen down the over-reactions. Contrast that with another beloved Hen who took a few MILLIgrams and about passed out because histamine (or the lack of it) is a neurotransmitter that can have profound effects on the body and the ability to remain awake and upright.

Read the package on antihistamines warning about not operating heavy machinery and such-like when taking.

Flavonoids often associated with the Vitamin C COMPLEX such as Rutin and Hesperidin were said decades ago to heal capillary fragility which should be of interest to those who have had hemorrhagic strokes and/or aneursyms.

https://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007 › 978-3-030-94753-8_28-1 Hesperidin: Advances on Resources, Biosynthesis Pathway ... Hesperidin (HPD) is a phenolic flavanone glycoside (Ferreira de Oliveira et al. 2020), which is derived from a natural source and belongs to the flavonoid family (Wu et al. 2018). It was previously known as "vitamin P" due to its vitamin-like action (Garg et al. 2001). In 1828, a French…

I wish I would have known that when I wrote my books and when me and Connection Machine were doing a series on vitamins.

12 videos; Vitamins

There might be some videos missing from the lineup because GoogHell has been gutting my work.

Connection Machine and I never made it to Vitamin C but we have good intentions of finishing what we started.

What this information does is give clarity to how they CLAIM that “Vitamin C helps to heal blood vessels.” Which is a moron of an Ox because Vitamin C is a BULLSHIT WORD that was substituted for JUST ASCORBIC ACID that happens to be a BLOOD THINNER FOR GOD’S SKATES!

Vitamin C has always been a COMPLEX just like the B-vitamins are considered a complex. The fact that the B-vitamins were originally called Yeast Growth Factors GIVES me a Complex…

I bring this up for your general knowledge and Ed Eye Fye Kay Shun because I tried to approach the foundation set up by the girl that starred in the Game of Thrones because she had a couple brain Ann Your Isms. I couldn’t get the attention of the nurse that ran the customer relations part or Emillia Clarke’s Mum. It seemed they were obsessed with aftercare rather than PREVENTION.

We proved out on our Little Red Hen who just had a hemorrhagic stroke that eating the pith (the white part) of citrus fruit for those bioflavonoids helps to speed recovery for a serious burst of a blood vessel in the brain.

If people don’t want good ideas for free then they have chosen their own path.

Personally I’d rather do everything possible to PREVENT a blood vessel bursting than having someone show me good bedside manner after the fact. I also brought up the dialectic of copper/zinc deficiency/excess as having a role in blood vessels getting as crackly as rubber balloons left in the sun for a season, but I still have no definitive answer on what-is-what because there are copper and zinc cults out there so none of us have been able to find a SCIENCE-LEVEL paper similar to this one on Bitters to set the record straight.

Due to my 4 decades of this kind of work I can give cautions when folks might attempt to self heal by eating pith (they are very pithy people full of pith, pardon my lispth) because I’m a polymath not a polyanna where I stride the gulf of clinical science vs. allopathy and alternuttery. That’s what I am that’s what I do.

So another paper cites:

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1934578X211042540 Pharmacological Significance of Hesperidin and Hesperetin, Two Citrus ... These represent an important source of dietary flavonoids, including hesperidin, hesperetin, taxifolin, naringin, naringenin, diosmin, quercetin, rutin, nobiletin, tangeretin, and others. Studies have demonstrated antiviral activities of various flavonoids, including their use for respiratory diseases

Folks on pharmaceuticals should know the naringin, naringenin pair as inhibiting Cytochrome P450 isoenzymes which can really mess with the drugs. So, although I like and can tolerate Grapefruit and the pith, it might be bad to dangerous for other people.

Conversely your nobiletin, tangeretin pair ACTIVATE Cytochrome P450 isoenzymes so Oranges and Tangerines don’t come with the same warning within Drug World as their cousin Grape Ape Fruit.

However… Peter D’Adamo of the Blood Type Diet (everyone who has blood, or blood vessel or kidney problems should follow their blood type diet RELIGIOUSLY TO AVOID LECTIN MICROCLOTS) gives a caution that oranges and tangerines are fine for their lectin content but can make the delicate stomach linings of several blood typers feel irritated. From my point of view I would tolerate a little gut discomfort to heal a bust vessel in my brain, but since I eat a boatload of Buckwheat groats that are high in Rutin then I’m hedging my bets through other means as well.

Butt Ewe Say! Butt Wheat is monumental in its oxalate content!

Yeah… So…?

What isn’t these days after they ruined the biosphere? It’s a plant adaptive response. So, you can either avoid eating all-together or you can cook your food in extremely hard well water, skim the skum and if the liquid doesn’t cook into the food you can pour off the PRECIPITATED CALIUM AND MAGNESIUM OXALATES that are now disabled because you’re not living a distorted modern life of using softened water.

See? Strider. That’s what I am - that’s what I do.

{couldn’t find a video of Strider from Lord of the Rings smoking his pipe in the back of the tavern.}

The reason why I am so thorough in covering every topic is that unlike the whores to the highest bidders in allopathy or alternutty who are only concerned about bucks (although I don’t know why they are fixated on male deer?) I have no mercenary investment and I have always been RESULTS oriented.

If it doesn’t work for all the people all the time then what good is it?

If you can’t as a researcher or healer codify and CORRECT why it doesn’t work for all of the people all of the time then why the fuck are you even breathing?

OPPOSITE DAY - ALTERNUTS ARE Id Eye Utts.

Thus taste signals are transmitted to brain. This initiates the priming of digestive function through stimulating increased digestive secretions such as gastrin and pepsin, simultaneously increasing the motility of gallbladder and bile flow. Gastrin performs many actions: gastric acid & pepsin secretion; pancreatic digestive secretions; intestinal juice production; and cell division & growth of stomach, intestinal and pancreatic tissues. The bitters have therefore positive influence on digestive processes, then it leads to an improvement on appetite as well as an amelioration of food intake. Increase in gastric acid is not always dependent on the oral reflex, as stomach cells may respond directly to bitter principals.

There is an alkalization cult out there. I’m sure that the ignorant lot of them couldn’t explain the Mechanism of Action of bitters that I predicted in the comments on Wayne’s Stack before he shared this paper.

Of course the morons that preach you have to ALKALIZE OR DIE got it completely backwards and that is where good clinical science shows the level of this institutionalized stupidity to sell an idea that was probably given to them by clandestine service operators.

The Alkaline Cult is against ANYTHING Acidic.

Having eaten a vegan diet for decades I’m over-alkalized so I personally CRAVE ACID. It doesn’t matter if they are fruit-acids (acetic/lactic/citric) that metabolize to carbohydrates so they contribute no net hydrogen ions to the stomach acid stores, or mineral acid such as HCL = hydrochloric acid or OPA = orthophosphoric acid that are hydrogen ion donors.

Yes, I use both of those kinds of MINERAL acids because Hulda Clark said that by age 40 most people have lost HALF of their stomach acid production.

Butt WHAT DO THE BITTERS DO?

You read it - you tell me:

increased digestive secretions such as gastrin and pepsin

{increased stomach enzymes}

What does an increase in stomach enzymes do? You read it:

Gastrin performs many actions: gastric acid & pepsin secretion

What??? WHAT???

WHAT???!!!

Increase of stomach acid? Call the AlterNut Guru Cops! I didn’t sign up for that! I was taking bitters to alkalize!!!! I want my alkalizer!

Stick a battery up your ass.

Raising acid has been, is, and remains the MECHANISM OF ACTION (the holy grail of science) of Bitters througout the ages whether or not the besmirched common folk knew that when they took it in the Mid-Evil times of their Mid-Journey or if the sandal-wearing alkaline sycophants of the Nude Age had the first damned clue what they were doing when they took the advice of their gurus.

How could it not RAISE ACID LEVELS?

Physics is divided down into the sub-topics of Chemistry and Electricity.

Electricity is a subdivision of chemistry. Acid = positive. Base = negative. Therefore pH is an electrical gradient based on hydrogen or hydroxal IONS.

If you take something UBER BITTER then the body has no choice but to try to NEUTRALIZE IT. The only way you can neutralize a strong base is with a strong acid. This creates a neutral salt. Salts need not be sodium and chloride because the +/- of chemical electricity only requires a cation and an anion which can be accomplished with any kinds of chemicals that have a net charge +/-.

There. You just got the education that got me through an entire year of college ehemistry and made me the genius I am today. I could teach this to those legendary 3rd Graders that probably no longer exist these days.

Without Vitamin C and HCL you can’t make bile acids.

Without bile acids they can’t be converted to BILE SALTS with the addition of bicarbonate from the pancreas.

Without bile salts you can’t digest your food and keep buggers at bay.

So there are no Good Acid/Bad Acid dialectics. There is no virtue to bitters if you don’t NEED THEM. It is all about knowing SIMPLE chemistry, knowing how complexly they fucked up your metabolism and then formulating the best strategy for getting things done for YOU NOT someone else, regardless of their brag of miracle results.

Some people might swear by Quinine water = Tonic Water. If it doesn’t act as a heart toxin (which it is) for them then they can get away with it. If not, then you will FEEL the chest pain. Better to listen to your heart than some asshole that read a paper that the clandestine services published and promoted.

Rauwolfia is cited but be awarewolf that you can’t just go out and get this shit because that vine was turned into a powerful blood pressure medication. There are certain things that you need as background and experience when doing this kind of work, you can’t just jump into it thinking you can hack your health - well, OK, you CAN hack your health and it will turn out just like that: A HACK JOB.

A deep study of bitters may reveal many facts facilitating the study diabetes and some CNS related diseases like anxiety and epilepsy. Some of the drugs used as anti-diabetic also show bitter properties, like Karela (Momordica charantia) and Hypericum (Hypericum perforatum). Hypericum possesses anti-anxiety, anti-diabetic and also bitter properties. Drugs like Rauwolfia having antianxiety property and Chirata used in epilepsy also found to have bitter principles (3, 5).It is found that anti-anxiety drugs have adverse reactions in terms of increased appetite and wait gain. Considering these facts it may be hypothesized that bitters may have some relation in mechanism with that of anti-anxiety drugs and these have considerable effect on Diabetic condition.

Lettuce set the records straight. The kind of material presented here and the stuff that will immediately follow is the kind of shit that other people hold out on Eew Toob and Substack for their paying customers. The way I see it, the really good people are poor just like me and I have a singular knack (as evidenced in this right-up write-up of alienating the officious pillow-sitting fools that don’t know Jack Shit. {Jack said to say: “Hi!”} )… so… I have no illusions that I could ever make money off of my genius. Also the world is going to is in Hell in a non-asbestos handbasket so holding out useful clues to anyone just for filthy lucre (that even sounds dirty) just won’t cut it when I have already declared the human race an endangered genus on the road to extinction. Think of it as my I-no-longer-give-a-shit-gift to the whirled.

If you wanted to flip me and Fran Zetta some cheese (I’m lack toes intolerant so make it money instead) then you can hep yo’seff with a book like that that I, she and Sandwich Lady composed and Franny did the art for.

This will explain the clinical BASIS of anxiety beyond the touchy-feely BULLSHIT that the pillow sitting alkaline-sucking fools vomit.

See? I wouldn’t be able to sell a life-saving book like that to people that I insult on a daily basis.

What this SCIENCE paper has done is now spurred my curiousity about just what these mystic anti-anxiety components are that not only relieve a BIOCHEMICAL IMBALANCE (it’s NOT FEELINGS - although you ‘feel’ the anxiety) but also allow you to GAIN WEIGHT - of special interest to a Stickman.

I always get Hydrastis mixed up with Hypericum that is St. John’s Wort.

Now, here’s the big money stuff that would be patreon or substack pledge material: It is held in homeopathy that if you are severely underweight the strategy is to overcome the TB (tuberculosis) miasm first, and then you can add the homeopathic remedy of…

Hydrastis canadensis.

It is supposed to add weight.

Until this paper generously provided by Wayne I had no idea what the connection was. Hydrastis has berberine another bitter substance. I have both the Hydrastis remedy and the herb but I have not been convinced I have exorcised TB from my being since it is one of those Cell Wall Deficient demons that can exert effects on mitochrondria while it luxuriates in the cytoplasm of your cells undetected because it has no cell wall.

Anti-anxiety medications by action of them being POISONS also put pounds on the poisoned victim but that Mechanism of Action is chemically distinct from whatever these natural substances might accomplish. They didn’t reveal the MOA in this paper but it gives us a diving board to bounce on.

Here’s some other top-level stuff you will get nowhere else:

Being an insomniac who has horrific nightmares every night, I have experimented with St. Yohann’s Plant (wort not wart - wouldn’t touch Yanni’s wart) that worked awesome THE FIRST DAY THEN STOPPED. I’ve also experimented with the herb that smells like cat-piss = Valerian that also worked once then stopped.

Ask me why that is?

I don’t have the first fucking clue.

I might launch into a speculation of cytochromes of other MOAs but my final determination is that it is merely proof that we are in a SIM.

Only in a controlled environment where you are given a choice to either lose or lose really fucking badly would there be a hope held out that is then snatched away as to demoralize any but mad dogs such as myself. I only get madder = angrier. You can’t get any more insane than I am now.

How might this help diabetes?

I’m working with a few diabetes currently and one of the yellow brick road alleys with skidmarks on it is that gastroparesis develops due to the disease progressing to where food in the stomach can’t be tolerated or passed on.

The White-Coated Assassins claim that they don’t know why that is, and don’t know what to do about it, but they are willing to use you as an Project Paperclip experimental Pig of Guinea to try new drugs. One old drug is propulsid that merely forces the stomach to release its festering contents because of a simple principle that ANYONE in physiology already knows:

There are pH sensors at the distal end of the stomach. ONLY when the chyme in the stomach reaches a certain pH is it allowed out of the bag to go into the small intestine otherwise it will fester. FORCING it out with a drug ENSURES THAT IT WILL FESTER.

So what MOA might the bitter/anti-anxiety herbs do to a stomach that can’t pass its contents? You already know. You read it:

The bitters stimulate the production of stomach acid. There’s your connection to that pH sensor.

But here’s the Big Money that you only get from a Farm Boy From the Grain Ghetto:

What if?

What if the diabetic CAN’T MAKE THE STOMACH ACID?

You can’t squeeze a turnip out of blood, so if there are no starter chemicals there, then they can’t be released!

See? Back to those Third Graders.

Some Goos of the Rue will give things like Betaine HCL. That is beet sugar with tri-methylglycine that is actually the only other hydrogen ion donor beyond HCL and OPA. This can work for those whom the Betaine does not irritate their stomach. Some of us can’t tolerate that, but I can take liquid HCL in water all day long with no problem.

We are not genetically unique - we have been genetically damaged in unique ways.

Are there actions of the anti-anxiety bitters beyond just stomach acid provocation that can alleviate the anxiety that is FELT with many different disease conditions?

If you can’t provoke stomach acid because there is none to give then the acid HAS to be given. ALL White Coated Assassins have a religion that ACID IS THE ENEMY and they will give antacids to even the worst of those with gastroparesis which means that those things called Docked Whores are actually demons bent on the torment of the Damned. As you can see the problem has always been LACK OF STOMACH ACID NEVER EXCESS. Excess stomach acid is very rare. That your hiatus and esophagus might be eroded to raw flesh from the minimal stomach acid that escaped because you had a weakened muscular sphincter from microbial overgrowth that was CAUSED BY LOW STOMACH ACID notwithstanding, the problem was, is, and remains that you had LOW stomach acid that sent Rocky J. Squirrel and Bullwinkle J. Moose down the mountain in an avalanche.

So we are left with a question wrapped in an enigma wrapped in a burrito for us to piece together as we exit the paper of our friends from India.

Lettuce know what YOU find because: Damn! I’m tired.

