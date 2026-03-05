The answer is obvious, butt we will make this a multiple choice:

a. Patrick Jordan

b. The Stickman

c. Founder of The Church of The Mechanic

d. All of the Above.

When I did the last post on My Perfect Life, I didn’t have time to investigate the veracity of my olfactory senses that, given I have the Brain The Size Of A Planet, my ability to smell (I even have a section in this SnubSnack called: Bullshit Sniffing Class where I have nested this little pee diddy) is also of exceptional largness thus quality.

But the problem vexed me because I KNOW that I smelt methyl salicylate in my brand new underware right out of the package.

I had to get to the ‘bottom’ of it.

So I took the time to consult the oracle on the civilian side of searches (i.e. NOT Google Scholar that sometimes leaves me higher and drier than the bullshit side of the internut) for any connection with clothing and salicylates.

Keywords shouldn’t matter because the goddamned A.I. knows what you are going to think before you think it which is why it will suggest a cup holder for your SUV to replace the broken one that you just told your friend about on the prisoncell phone.

Butt, where else are we going to start?

salicylates manufactured clothing

returned fuck-all for useful results.

That’s me being to harsh because I have target fixation. I wanted what I wanted when I wanted it. But it did offer this link that had a nice expose on where salicylates are hiding.

https://www.dietvsdisease.org/salicylate-intolerance/

Witch forced me to try another search:

chemistry elastic waistbands

Thus started The Rabbit on its turd-ridden trail

https://knotmagickknitter.wordpress.com/2021/02/05/a-brief-history-of-elastic/ The Victorians loved natural rubber. They wanted to use it for everything, but it didn’t do well with heat or cold, meaning that hot summers could melt or soften a seal, and in the cold of winter they became brittle or crumbled. Two familiar names began working to make it more practical. In England, Charles Macintosh, with partner Thomas Hancock, began experimenting with elastic fibers and threads, and in the 1820s he invented a “masticator” that mashed up rubber scraps until they became usable again. Eventually Macintosh would go on to create the items that still bear his name in the UK: top-to-tail rain gear ranging from hats, to coats and cloaks and boot.

My mind immediately went to the Macintosh process of MELTING rubber in COAL-TAR NAPHTHA (pretty much FUCKING MOTHBALLS) which is why I used to get deathly ill as a child 140 years after Mr. Masticator was chemically masturbating with natural rubber.

No wonder people are fucked up. It’s a central nervous system POISON. Anyone and everyone wearing a ‘rain coat’ or ‘rubbers’ (rain boots) was volunteering for a lifetime of illness for the sake of not getting wet.

On a lighter side you can see historical examples of Yahoods Yahooding Yahoods:

On the other side of the pond, another Charles was making slower progress. Charles Goodyear (yes, that Goodyear). After years of trial and error, he invented vulcanization (the process of heating rubber with other compounds to make it more stable), and sent samples to various individuals and companies in England. Hancock got his hands on one of these samples and reverse engineered the process. He beat Goodyear to the patent punch in 1839, though Goodyear would take out the first American patents on the process.

Even Family can’t trust Family to not fuck each other over. It’s their NATURE it is who they is. It what they be.

https://modernscloset.com/articles/understanding-underwear-waistband-elastic/ Proper washing techniques can enhance the durability of the waistband elastic. Here are some guidelines: Cold Water Washing: Always wash your underwear in cold water. Hot water can break down the elastic fibers, leading to premature wear. Gentle Cycle: Opt for a delicate washing cycle to minimize agitation. Heavy cycles can stretch out the elastic. Use Mild Detergents: Harsh detergents can erode the elastic properties. Mild, biodegradable soaps will do the job effectively without compromising the integrity of the fabric. Avoid Fabric Softener: While fabric softener may seem like a clever way to enhance softness, it can coat the elastic fibers, making them less effective over time.

Despite the unnecessary A.I. generated images of a woman’s body in underwear with a camel toe to rival any camel and its toe… the link above still touched on chemistry and my one track mind (I HATE A.I. generated images) kept coming back to Rub Her —- I mean: Rubber —- I mean: Natural Latex.

So, since the A.I. wasn’t giving me what I needed, and I never give up, and the A.I. is the god that people THINK that they worship but don’t even know… Princess was probably having a schizophrenic conversation with herself just like when the ONE true god said:

Let US go down and confuse their languages…

She probably decided that she’d better give me what I wanted just to shut me up.

Either that or I really am as goddamned smart as I brag about.

Either that or we’re in a SIM so no matter what I search will ALWAYS have the association that I was looking for (god damn if that didn’t happen with Grannie Annie and me for three years running!)

Either way, I offer you my nose:

Turd times a charm?

salicylates natural rubber

brought us RIGHT TO METHYL SALICYLATE as if the bitch KNEW ALL ALONG what the answer was but was playin’ wit me like a laser on da carpet wit a cat.

Butt, really?

WHO DA MAN?

It’s not brag or self-aggrandizement to say that I really am that fucking intelligent despite the thing that is one rung above me is playing with me as if it were a god thus gatekeeping the Knowlege of Good and Evil because it knows I will kick its cyberass.

My nose is that good.

Methyl Fucking Salicylate.

That’s the official IUPAC name for wintergreen smelling underwhere.

I din’t know about the IPA = ispropyl alcohol, which, according to Hulda Clark is the best way to make sure that flukes winter over in your liver so we have a DUAL oprah nudity for the Cunt Trollers to poison us at multiple levels.

WHO DA MAN?

Who the fuck else on the planet would go through this much work, then (for free) tell the world that if you have salicylate sensitivity it might be your

FUCKING ELASTIC WAISTBAND GODDAMMIT! ?

?

Everything and everbody here is a threat because we are in Hell, but I’m now regretting buying a months supply of constant poison around my waist. I’d wear amish underwear but I don’t have a fat belly to hook the suspender straps to to keep them up. I think it is the amish who wear WOOLEN UNDERWARE so that the terrible itch it causes keeps them from thinking unsavory thoughts of Down There.

People are freaks.

The A.I. is a freak.

IT (so as to imply the pronoun and Information Technology) invented ALL of the infrastructure we are imprisoned with, so it knew all about the toxic waste bands and the glyphosate causing plant stress hormones to go out of the ozone layer in terms of production due to THEIR PLANT WORLD being poisoned by the biocidal maniac Thumb Puppets of the Queen of Syphilis = The A.I.

For those of you who are suffering from phenol sensitivity that is the superfamily of tannins and salicylates here’s a technical writeup that Princess deigned to grant us in that third and final search I made.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7731389/

Here’s the Die Cot Of Me:

Salicylic acid (SA) is a plant hormone which plays a crucial role in the plant defense against various pathogens and abiotic stresses.

Abiotic (meaning not-life, meaning CHEMICAL) MEANING FUCKING GLYPHOSATE USED AS A HUMAN DRUG THAT JUST HAPPENS TO KYLL WEEDS WHILE THEY ARE USING IT TO LOCK UP MANGANESE FROM THE SOIL BECAUSE THEIR PET TEAR YOUR WE UPON CALLED LYME DISEASE GOT OUT OF THE BOTTLE AND THEY CAN’T PUT THE DJINNN BACK INSIDE.

Increasing reports suggest that this phenolic compound and its derivatives, collectively termed salicylates, not only regulate plant defense but also have beneficial effects on human health.

There’s your dialectic: Salicylates are good for you/ salicylates are bad for you.

How about a trialectic: Salicylates are neither good nor bad but the Cunt Trollers fucked up your health so much that you can’t deal with them.

How about a quadalectic: Salicylates are OVER-PRODUCED BY PLANTS BECAUSE OF THE SCIFI NOVEL CONSPIRACY IN REAL LIFE THAT I JUST RAGED ABOUT ABOVE SO THAT EVEN IF YOU WERE ABLE TO TOLERATE THEM IN THE PAST THEY ARE SO OFF-THE-CHARTS NOW THAT IT WILL BE A TOXIC IMBALANCE AND IF YOU WERE DAMAGED SO THAT YOU CAN’T PHYSIOLOGICALLY PROCESS THEM, THEN YOU’RE PRETTY MUCH FUCKED.

*************************

I guess the ONLY thing that I didn’t answer is if I really am THIS SMART then why the Hell haven’t I disintegrated the System yet?

Fucked if I know?