Back in the days of TV you would use commercial breaks to go to the toilet, get a drink that would make you go to the toilet, or turn the sound off, or change the channel so that you didn’t have to be screamed at by The Ad Man.

This new incarnation of incarceration seeks to prevent and punish if you DARE to block ads during their streaming.

Lettuce say that the less invasive ads - the ones that ALLOW you to SKIP them - give a 5 second interruption to what you are trying to view and a 3 second response time to hit the SKIP like you have parkinsonian tourettes.

Lettuce be bold enough to round that up to 10 seconds to get rid of invasive insistent marketing.

10 seconds X 21,610 ads per month = 210,610 seconds.

210,610 / 60 seconds in a minute = 3510.1666 minutes.

3510.1666 minutes / 60 minutes in an hour = 58.5 hours.

58.5 hours / 24 hours in a day = 2.44 DAYS PER MONTH SWATTING BLOOD SUCKING INSECTS NON-STOP.

Dante needs a re-write to update some of his Circles in Hell.

2.44 day X 12 months = 29.25 days in a year.

A MONTH OF YOUR LIFE IN A YEAR SPENT SWATTING ADS.

Where does it stop?

How much is too much?

I know what the answer is:

grow a beard

shave your moustache

marry your cousin

get hit with a $400,000 lein for not having the ArriveCAN app on your amish cellphone…

Morpheus: What is real? How do you define real? If you're talking about what you can feel, what you can smell, what you can taste and see, then real is simply electrical signals interpreted by your brain. [...] What is the Matrix? Control. The Matrix is a computer generated dream world built to keep us under control in order to change a human being into this.

I’m feelin’ a Graphic Novel: The Electric Amish about fighting battle bots with pitchforks and drones with slingshots.

