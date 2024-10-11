Harmerica sure does have a Belly On but definitely not a Re-Bellion.

COMRADES! Das Booing is Ver Boat Ten!

YOU HOME-OWNING CRIMINALS! Curing those who have a serious Plumbium mineral deficiency with a High-Speed Injection is also off the charts!

I never liked Californication when I lived there. I hate it even more just from the taint of it wafting across electronic winds.

This is patent madness.

Inmates running the Ass Sigh Slum.

Sic Semper Tyrannis

Excellent writeup here

https://medium.com/in-medias-res/the-real-source-behind-sic-semper-tyrannis-b2bc3ddc70dc

I already know that you AlterNOTive SIM History sleuths will love the fact that John Wilkes Booth shouted this when he took down his tyrannt.

A phrase attributed to Brutus. Where the author of this page Mike Fontaine tells us that John-Boy’s father was named Junius BRUTUS Booth.

The following is hard to follow, so I will attempt to Jordanize it for you and perhaps warn you of the need for Depends or other suitable urinary incontenence protection when your realize that not a goddamnedfuckingsonofabitchingcocksucking thing has changed in 2157 years!

longer, no doubt, but we’ll stick to just this story:

The year is 133 BCE and we’re in the Roman Republic. A young firebrand named Tiberius Gracchus is shocked at Rome’s massive and growing inequality. Wealthy aristocrats have started running plantations (latifundia) on the backs of newly enslaved war captives, leaving native citizens with fewer and fewer options to earn a living. Realizing the situation was unsustainable, Gracchus sought to use his government position to redistribute the land. Some of his maneuvers were not only unprecedented, but illegal. The senate reacted furiously. Gracchus’ own cousin called him a tyrant — he used that word — and demanded action (Plutarch Life of Tiberius Gracchus 19.3): All the senators, of course, were greatly disturbed, and Nasica demanded that the Consul should come to the rescue of the state and put down the tyrant (tyrannon). The senators grabbed for clubs and chairs, formed a mob, found Gracchus, and beat him to death. The assassination of Tiberius Gracchus is one of the most famous stories in ancient Rome. Ancient historians saw it as a pivotal factor in Rome’s slide from republic to autocracy — a slide never to be reversed. As the Encyclopedia Britannica puts it, “the tribunate of Tiberius Gracchus marked the beginning of the ‘Roman revolution.’” Gracchus’ grandfather, the great general and statesman Scipio Aemilianus, was away in Spain at the time. When word of the assassination reached him, according to Plutarch (21.4), he reacted by quoting a line from the start of Homer’s Odyssey (1.47): Bring death to all who act like him!

I don’t like to interrupt well-crafted narrative so I din’t break this up with amplification, so here’s your Farm Boy Version.

Some dude was in a government meeting and Boo’ed. The Praetorian Guard wasn’t even sent out to put him down like a dog, the Senators did it themselves.

The Praetorian Guard was an elite unit of the Imperial Roman army that served as personal bodyguards and intelligence agents for the Roman emperors.

The Booing was because Migrant Workers were enslaved to push out the citizen’s from gainful employment on PLANTATIONS.

Got that cold chill? Perhaps the pressure at the urethra that something wants to come out in more than a trickle?

Tinkle, Tinkle Little Star.

So, Mr. Boo’s actions were taken as a threat to the Yahoody state (see Josephus for who was Family all the way back then) so they did what Harmericans DON’T when confronted with what was falsely-labeled (sound familiar) as Tyranny:

They ‘sat him down’ with a chair and ‘introduced him to the Club’.

A lifetime membership. That lasted probably just a few minutes.

DO YOU SEE THE PATTERN?

Anyone doing anything for the average worker or defending the workers or the person’s own rights will be put down by the Hive Swarm that does not tolerate it’s Mafia operation to be tampered with.

When’s the last time you saw ONE GUY swarmed by jackbooted thugs - I counted 5 matriarchal intercoursers - and The People rising up to protect him AND THEIR OWN FUCKING INTERESTS?

Butt, no! the MOB (there’s your demonocracy just like he said in the video) turned against him, pointed him out, and applauded when he was violated.

The whole goddamned planet should burn - witches really funny because we are in Hell after all!

And Goddamn! Even the poor Club Member Gracchus’ OWN FAMILY SAID to purge the Hive of anyone like him.

There’s solid dairy titty.

So to pull on a loose thread: I said that Booth took down a Tyrannt. The melungeon descendant of Vlad Tepes III = Vlad The Impaler = Dracula homogenized Whitey with the Black slaves doing the Babylonian Pea-Under-the-Walnut-with-a-magnetic-ring Switcheroo of easing the Chattle slavery of the blacks so that both blacks and whites could be economic slaves of a Tyranny that is nestled in buildings that were commissioned to be:

A “planned community” designed by Pierre Charles L’Enfant, Washington, D.C., reflects the influences of Egypt, classical Greece and Rome, medieval Europe, 19th century France, and others.

Back to Rome. The US has a Senate. The Senate has been making Club Members of all-comers since this PLANTATION was formed.

Clint Richardson taught us that Plantations are not about plants: Bananas, Cane, Tobacco, but about PEOPLE!

Soylent Plantation is PEEEPEEELLL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

But Warshington DC brings us to yet another Tyrannt that occurred to me to be the focus of this Stack via the Title: The Whiskey Rebellion that features George Masonic Apron Wash Eye Ton, because just like the Jack Booted Thugs backed up some Mayoress, an entire ARMY was mobilized to put down the distillers.

The Whiskey Rebellion was a violent tax protest in the United States beginning in 1791 and ending in 1794 during the presidency of George Washington. The so-called "whiskey tax" was the first tax imposed on a domestic product by the newly formed federal government. The "whiskey tax" became law in 1791, and was intended to generate revenue to pay the war debt incurred during the Revolutionary War.

I’ve written about it before so I searched my Vaccinefraud 2 SubStack that was ghosted without warning to find this brief outline:

So just like George Apron-Pants Warshing Tun pretending to fight his cousins over taxes… then murr durred those who protested HIS taxes to pay for that ‘war’; in what was called the Whiskey Rebellion… by using …. fahr ahrms… This has ALWAYS been the mafioso: Do as I say or I’ll whack you with the things that I tolla you, you shudden be ah usin’ in the foist place, capische? I should just start a new section called: Proof we are in Hell Stack. But we’re already there and suffering under the standard Yahoody: “Stop screaming out in agony while I’m torturing you!” regulations of damnations.

pretty chilling prediction seeings that I started that secion some time ago, and just like Hell, the substack section Proof We’re In Hell is well-populated. This current Stack is in Demon Patrol that I think is fitting as well.

https://www.history.com/topics/early-us/whiskey-rebellion The Whiskey Rebellion was a 1794 uprising of farmers and distillers in western Pennsylvania in protest of a whiskey tax enacted by the federal government. Following years of aggression with tax collectors, the region finally exploded in a confrontation that resulted in President Washington sending in troops to quell what some feared could become a full-blown revolution. Opposition to the whiskey tax and the rebellion itself built support for the Republicans, who overtook Washington’s Federalist Party for power in 1802. The Whiskey Rebellion is considered one of the first major tests of the authority of the newly formed U.S. government.

The highlighted bit is for those who think that a two-party system with two-right wings could result in anything other than the SYSTEM passing the test because that same tyranny from 133 BC to 1791 to today is firmly in place.

All of these BELOVED Foundling (and fondling) Fathers were Yahoodim that mobilized HIVE SWARM to make Club-Members of anyone that got in their way.

So Mr. Boo was just protecting his rights and he was made a Club Member.

The 77 year old man PROTECTING HIS HOME AND LIFE, THAT IS PROTECTED BY CODIFIED LAW IN CALIFORNICATION was made a Club Member in the same way that ‘Our First President’ Clubbed farmers and distillers that may have fought FOR HIM in the Whore for In Depends Ants, to make them pay for the very war that they fought in. The beautiful symmetry of this Evil being that the ARMIES sent out to fight THEIR OWN PEOPLE were EXACTLY like the cheering crowd in that Arizona mayor’s meeting.

It don’t get any more Yahoody than that!

The lessen (lesson) here is that the Yahoodim power structure acts with force immediately while the divided and conquered so-called Goy submit to arrest to maybe initiate a lawsuit to maybe win to be rewarded with TAXPAYER MONEY since the Governmente generates NO REVENUE but steals everything that it has for redistribution.

So, what was gained? A Moral Victory? Big Fucking Deal. You’ve been cuffed, jailed, biometricked into the system and then you’ll go out for Round Two. I really showed THEM the second time! But…

THEY’RE STILL THERE.

The Praetorian Guard is still there.

They will pick off any individual or group that attempts what you did and those followers of the noble sacrifice may not be released - EVER.

So the analysis question to ask is if the 77 year old stopped too early in his neutralization of ALL HOME INVADERS?

Leave a comment

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/the-shocking-savagery-of-americas-early-history-22739301/

For you history buffs, if you want a chronicle of what a Jen No Sidal operation the INVASION of this country was from the beginning, then spend some quality time here. The entire history of what was to become an occupied territory falsely called a Nation (it is a failed state - just watch the videos above) is nothing but a Black Magicks Sacrifice. The Puritans were a Witch Cult; so don’t ever be fooled by Names, or Games or Explanations of what they are SUPPOSED to be. They are bloodthirsty monsters. Which is the theme of this and most of my Stacks. Nothing changes in Hell. It just goes around in Circles forever.