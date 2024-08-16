This video streamed yesterday.

But 4 months earlier the adult demon autists in govern mente have been covering up the biggest hack in my life experience.

2.7 BILLION people from the Yew Knighted States of Shumeria, to Chinada, to Great Brit Stain have had their personal information STOLEN and PUBLISHED on the Dark Web.

Posted FOR FREE were (past goddamned tense - and I am tenser than a cow’s ass in fly-season over this) :

Full Name

Date of Birth

Social Security Number

Phone number

ALTERNATE NAMES

ALTERNATE Date of Birth

Your self-respecting criminal would have stolen the data, and sold it.

This tells me that it was an inside job to create the dialectic to cause whatever they have planned to happen by funneling the lemmings to the edge of the digital cliff.

Godnose what they have planned but whatever it is - it’s fucked.

I’ve posted this for anyone who wasn’t aware. I have hesitation to go running to credit score monopolies to give them personal data that can then be hacked as well to be used against us. Most vulnerable will be the people who set up online accounts with the SSA (sounds like a german millie tarry division; but not quite as bad as the Chinadian SIN) where sign-on credentials and passwords will be had as well thus giving a seamless way to commit fraud.

Witches another ‘tell’ that these were State players not your respectable street criminal. If someone were to hack at that level then they could have emptied the Tray Sure Ree not fucked over old and disabled folks. That’s why this stinks of an inside job. There is no honor among theives but butt fuck me with a bundle of sticks - if crooks had that much power they could have drained the Fed Her All Re-Serve.

What an oxymoron: One Thief steeling from the Greatest Thief of Awl.

