Warm greetings dear Patrick, I may have already shared this with ye, however, I may have not. Here's the Latin translation of "Maga"; https://www.wordhippo.com/what-is/the-meaning-of/latin-word-84b50cc35b66b652b9ba4d87a5ede509f13deef7.html

I’ve got to quit bragging how smart I am because I’ve lost my edge to have this SPELLWORK get right past me without even the slightest twinge that Ye Olde Demons be Shinin’ us on.

It is SO OBVIOUS that it makes me feel like I’ll have to aggrandize myself by bragging that I’m the STUPIDEST MAN IN THE WHIRLED.

Hey! I’ve got to be #1 at SOMETHING!

What does maga mean in Latin? English Translation witch More meanings for maga sorceress noun venefica, cantatrix, pharmaceutria, lamia, malefica

Malificent ala Disney

She looks rather horny to me. I have one point and she has two. It seems everyone is doing better than I am.

Similar Words veneficus noun, adjective rare wizard, sorcerer, poisoner, poisonous, magical magus noun, adjective rare magus, magician, sorcerer, mage, wizard’

we might get a word break-down (spell-down) from our resident word-smith on the proximity of MAGE to MAGA with the GENDER (proper use of that word for once) being the difference in spelling.

Nearby Translations Mafia MAESTUS maestus maestum maestitudo maestitia magalia mage magicis magicus magis Magis

This transcends the Man Duller Effect because it doesn’t change the hazy memories it just shows that the memories we were implanted with have no substantiation to begin with:

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Magi Magi, in Christian tradition, the noble pilgrims “from the East” who followed a miraculous guiding star to Bethlehem, where they paid homage to the infant Jesus as king of the Jews (Matthew 2:1–12). Christian theological tradition has always stressed that Gentiles as well as Jews came to worship Jesus—an event celebrated in the Eastern church at Christmas and in the West at Epiphany (January 6). Eastern tradition sets the number of Magi at 12, but Western tradition sets their number at three, probably based on the three gifts of “gold, frankincense, and myrrh” (Matthew 2:11) presented to the infant.

The original MAGA Sorceress hats were on a red field. Red is the color of MK triggering.

I wanna see Maleficent in a MAGA hat. Who put the Male in fi scent?

Magicians Amalgamated Grifters Association.

Mischief Against Goy Adepts.

Men Abdicating Generative Authority

Mucking About Grabbing Assets



I’m glad my people keep me frosty. I just wish it wasn’t so glaringly simple.



