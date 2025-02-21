What's the Latin for: Dunce Cap?
Hey Kidlings,
One of our own from Down Under sent me this:
Warm greetings dear Patrick,
I may have already shared this with ye, however, I may have not. Here's the Latin translation of "Maga"; https://www.wordhippo.com/what-is/the-meaning-of/latin-word-84b50cc35b66b652b9ba4d87a5ede509f13deef7.html
I’ve got to quit bragging how smart I am because I’ve lost my edge to have this SPELLWORK get right past me without even the slightest twinge that Ye Olde Demons be Shinin’ us on.
It is SO OBVIOUS that it makes me feel like I’ll have to aggrandize myself by bragging that I’m the STUPIDEST MAN IN THE WHIRLED.
Hey! I’ve got to be #1 at SOMETHING!
What does maga mean in Latin?
English Translation
witch
More meanings for maga
sorceress noun
venefica, cantatrix, pharmaceutria, lamia, malefica
Malificent ala Disney
She looks rather horny to me. I have one point and she has two. It seems everyone is doing better than I am.
Similar Words
veneficus noun, adjective
rare
wizard, sorcerer, poisoner, poisonous, magical
magus noun, adjective
rare
magus, magician, sorcerer, mage, wizard’
we might get a word break-down (spell-down) from our resident word-smith on the proximity of MAGE to MAGA with the GENDER (proper use of that word for once) being the difference in spelling.
Nearby Translations
Mafia MAESTUS maestus maestum maestitudo maestitia magalia mage magicis magicus magis Magis
This transcends the Man Duller Effect because it doesn’t change the hazy memories it just shows that the memories we were implanted with have no substantiation to begin with:
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Magi
Magi, in Christian tradition, the noble pilgrims “from the East” who followed a miraculous guiding star to Bethlehem, where they paid homage to the infant Jesus as king of the Jews (Matthew 2:1–12). Christian theological tradition has always stressed that Gentiles as well as Jews came to worship Jesus—an event celebrated in the Eastern church at Christmas and in the West at Epiphany (January 6). Eastern tradition sets the number of Magi at 12, but Western tradition sets their number at three, probably based on the three gifts of “gold, frankincense, and myrrh” (Matthew 2:11) presented to the infant.
The original MAGA Sorceress hats were on a red field. Red is the color of MK triggering.
I wanna see Maleficent in a MAGA hat. Who put the Male in fi scent?
Magicians Amalgamated Grifters Association.
Mischief Against Goy Adepts.
Men Abdicating Generative Authority
Mucking About Grabbing Assets
I’m glad my people keep me frosty. I just wish it wasn’t so glaringly simple.
From Hecate to Medea...the witches of the POISONS and the antidotes. The three wise men, the anagram of MAGA is GAMA which in Sanskrit is the setting of the sun which makes sense if the timing is the winter solstice (which I doubt). The phonetic GAMMA is the THRID letter of the Greek, so back to the three and the letter "G". The frankincense and myrrh both have medicinal qualities used by witches. The gold is said to possibly have been curcumin. Supposedly, "curcumin is a supplement and top remedy used today for inflammation, post-vaccine injury or spike support. Curcumin is a compound found in turmeric, which is in the ginger plant family, derived from the root of the Curcuma longa plant. Turmeric has been long used in Ayurvedic and ancient Chinese medicine for healing skin disorders and WOUNDS. Curcumin alleviates gut, joint, and lung problems, with research showing it has:“antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antiviral, and antibacterial activities as indicated by over 6,000 citations”."
Back to the "G", perhaps the G is a C7 or 37=777. 7 being the ZAYIN, the axe, the weapon used most often for the mind but an axe can maim, cut and kill. The prefix se- of seven means TO CUT. That made me wonder what the chemical abstract service number might be for curcumin. "Curcumin | CAS No.: 458-37-7." Look at the ending...the 37 and the 7. The G and the 7. WTF?