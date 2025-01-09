Unless you are Hutchinson or the Russian Dude that used insect wing covers to deny and defy Grabbity, then the “law” of it states: “What goes up, must come down.”

Having stepped off the end of ladders that weren’t there, slid off of roofs, jumped out of almost perfectly good areoplanes, I can attest to that particular LAW.

Legal Shit is a different matter.

Anti-Matter.

The very first video I saw on this was made private. It outlined that the AGENCY that has been performing harmed robbery since it was set up didn’t even give INDIVIDUAL NOTICE to everyone that they wanted to steal from, so prima facia they FAILED TO GIVE NOTICE to something that comes with some goddamned steep penalties if you ‘fail’ to file to show you, as a SMALL business are not a criminal while the BIG CORPORATIONS have been rayping, pillaging, and plundering and in the case of healthkyll insurers KYLLING people with impunity forever.

As you can see from the video above, the hysterical Yahoody version of ‘Law’ is:

”YES! You MUST allow us to commit Harmed Robbery!”

”NO! That’s not allowed in OUR System!”

”YES! It is completely allowed because we said so!”

”Vell… let’s let a Higher Authority dell us.”

[repeat the same exchange three more times - I’m too lazy to even cut&paste it.]

And it remains on Infinite Loop up until tomorrow:

This pageant has all of the hallmarks of traumatic mind control because you don’t know if you are going to be punished for being a criminal by not showing that you aren’t a criminal - or not.

The CHUBRISPUH of this is off the fucking charts!

No, I’m not signaling that I’m Family by using a Yiddish Weird. That’s Jordanish by putting Hubris and Chutzpah in the garbage compactor and coughing out whatever letters got stuck in your throat.

The very idea that CAREER CRIMINALS pretend to have the RIGHT to hold someone at ghunpoint to demand that THE VICTIM PROVE that they are not a criminal by pulling down their pants and giving fluid samples so that the Career Criminals can know whether or not the Victim was paying the right amount of protection money…

is just cackling fucking goddamned INSANITY.

But that’s like saying the grass is kentucky BLUE grass and the sky is a Patagonian GREEN flash!

But the video as of today demonstrates the OTHER VIOLENCE that is inherent in the Yahoodim system. Those members of the cult are expected to “STUDY THE LAW EVERY DAY TO MAKE SURE THAT YOU ARE NOT BREAKING A LAW YOU DIDN’T EVEN KNOW OF!”

Uncertainty is the tool of Narcissistic Psychopaths and is PART of their religion.

Coming from a group where you must Bow To The God Of The Room when you enter into a toilet then pull your pants down in one motion while sitting so as not to offend that god, do your business, and get the hell out, you can see the level of paranoia that they inflict on THEIR OWN PEOPLE. So why wouldn’t they do that on the Goyim just for sport?

“But I haven’t broken the law!”

”We haven’t made up a law for that yet.”

”But if it isn’t a law, then how can I break it?

”We don’t know that you haven’t. So pull your pants down and we’ll check! NO! You pulled your pants down wrong!”

At first the language was that it was ALL small businesses, now this second video guy is saying all LLCs.

What in the name of EL-L Cool J Ordan is going on here?

NO ONE knows what is going on. It’s a free-for-all where there are TROOPS in NYC subways (against Possy Come At Tatht Us) yet 70-year olds are being pushed onto the tracks by career criminals (see how I skillfully wove a theme throughout this narrative?) and NOTHING GETS DONE.

But you are supposed to throw yourselves on the Third Rail because some career criminals in suits that you’ve never seen, never voted for (as if that makes a fucking difference), who have no accountability are going to squeeze the fucking Turnip Juice out of you.

You can’t vote your way out of this shit.

It all must be erased from the Pages of History.

Stay tuned because the Sag Ah doesn’t end on the 10th. That’s just to rule on whether it will be HEARD or not. If it is heard then it could take another drawn out period (Men’s Troll period) before a ruling is made, thus prolonging the suspense like a talent show saying: “And the winner is…. coming up right after this break.”

But either way: the think that will get broken is you.