Ms. MaGoo started sharing the FOG videos with us.

Kyller FOG is trending now in So Shall Me Dia, but I have to say, as I always say, to my faithful because I have no audience anywhere else, that the Jordanian Canary in the Coal Mine was complaining about SOMETHING IN THE AIR TONITE

FUCKING YEARS AGO.

NOW, its the rage…

Where was the recognition and the grassroots passing of my warnings coming from a guy that healed himself of MCS that this shit could have been looked into YEARS ago? Now the rumor is that it is Humanicide spray a couple years behind the 8-ball?

You wanna know what that shows and proves?

That the BIG NAMES IN UNSOCIAL ME-DIA are frauds or idiots or operatives or both - all of the above.

My main concern over the past years where I would go outside and report that the air smelled like living behind the ass end of Dupont chemical corpwhoreation where it would make me ill from just a trip at midnight to the compost heap where my high powered flashight would pick up THICK particulates even after rain and well after harvest in the grain ghetto; or make me ill just going out da house to the male box and back was that I could DETECT the chemicals. I could REACT to the chemicals so that I KNEW they were there: was: WHAT WAS IN THE SHIT THAT WE COULDN’T DETECT BY OUR SENSES LIKE RADIATION?

My Geiger counter came around the time that China burnt the forests in Canada - releasing yet another weird damned smell, so my ability to compare before/after BACKGROUND RADIATION is forever skewed.

I do know that the fires released more than just ‘smells’.

I had gotten the device from generous donations for the express purpose of trying to determine if Fukashima was real or just a cover for them dosing us with Thorium as part of the PATENTED REFRACTORY MATERIAL in chemtrails (thank you David Icke for showing us the patent).

My device can’t discriminate isotope species so we’re always up against a technology hurdle. The devices that can tell one atom from another start at $10,000 for the lab grade units. But I’m nothing if not persistant like an ass-chewing rotweiller so I saw a video from a guy who had a hand-held device that could do just that for a couple hundred bucks…

… except… it ONLY WORKS WITH AN AP (hate that word) computer program on your smart phone that will geo-tag and therefore report ALL of your investigations.

Because of MaGoo keeping the Fog in the fore front, five front, and six-six-six front of our attention, I told her that I would go out today to sample the air for radiation.

The rudiments of science (and I am rather rude) are to ESTABLISH A BASELINE before attempting measurements.

So I have a plastic box that I keep Le Countier. I used that to get the baseline from some clear packing tape to snag particulates out of the air that I wrapped around cardboard that I was going to attach to a stick that I could swing wildly in the wind like a Fairy Goddammer.

Butt…

after the 10 minute count it read: 79.2 CPM!

Holey Swiss Cheese Shit, Batman!

That’s twice the background reading. 100 Counts Per Minute is an alarm level.

This is why shit takes all day to get done.

Sew… I moved the box away from RF sources, and did ANOTHER 10 minute reading to get: 77.8 CPM.

I did a reading on the cardboard it was attached to: 51.7 CPM.

I wrapped some electrical tape around the other end of the sampling stick for a comparison of outside particulate capture vs. the roll of black vinyl tape itself reading: 47.8 CPM.

WTF?

or

For the visually impaired: WHAT THE FUCK?

Background radiation that was permanently adjusted high was typically around 38 CPMs. How are all of these store-bought materials kept in a storage box (Lordy! NOW I have to measure the STORAGE BOX!

see how tedious REAL SCIENCE IS?)

measuring above background radiation? What are all of these manufacturers using in their products?

or putting in there purposely?

To get a baseline for what the actual air was with the wind blowing I put the counter outside on the ground with complete air-circulation around the detector. 45.7 CPM.

That one surprised me…

Iddn’t that a kick in the gluteals? I set out to determine if the air was polluted with Ray D. Oactivity to find out that everything else in the house was hotter than a waffle skillet with grease on it.

Oh… and that Sterilite clear storage box? 35.1 CPM.

DEFINITELY THE 3M CLEAR PLASTIC MOVING TAPE.

Sow… now I’m more afraid (literary affectation, homey ain’t afraid of Jack Shit - well, take that back… Jack’s pretty baddass - he did say to say: Hi!) of living inside my own house over being nekkid in a hurrycaine.

I don’t know what to make of this.

I’ve said in earlier stacks that the fog needs to be sampled by reliable labs and reported on for particulates, chemical, and radiological composition. Another lab could do cultures for biological We Upons but not all bugs grow in standard laboratory conditions so I would skew the tests for warm moist human conditions.

Urban legends are that the smell of aluminum is in the air.

I said that during the tree fires in Canuckia that it smelled unlike anything I have in my olfactory library. I can tell individual chemicals or families of chemicals and detect chlorine down to PARTS PER TRILLION, so when Patty Jordania says he doesn’t know what the fuck it is… then… there’s time for concern.

The FOG that I’ve been complaining about since before it was fashionable, had already been labeled by me as: Ihavenofuckingcluewhatthatiseither.

Definitely NOT aluminum because I’ve been cutting and sanding the structural material since I was first discovered in the cabbage patch, and worked in Gallium Arsenide semiconductor fabs where aluminum was one of the wafer substrates.

I don’t know what this shit is but I know it will make you sick.

You can try standard detox like charcoal, etc. But we need PROFESSIONAL CLINICIANS TO TELL US WHAT IS IN THE FOG SHIT. I don’t have a lab and this is why the Elders created Division of Labor, in order to divide and conquer us.

Orange Man ain’t gonna help you out da fog.

Leave a comment