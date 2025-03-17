The title freaked me the hell out.

So, of course I obliged the A.I. that wanted me to watch this.

Bestia Ex Machina?

Deus Ex Machina?

I’ve never worked directly with Core Memory used in the early computers but it is just wires run through magnets with holes in them.

Magnetic tape is plastic with an epitaxial coating of metal oxides that can then be polarized into holding (and Karafree is going to love this) INFORMATION.

So your reel-to-real and casette tapes were basically ‘flat wires’ that were impregnated with the Ghost In The Machine.

Having worked in High Tech I am still freaked out by how advance knowledge got discovered in the first place without the neurosyphilis telling the host what to do and how to do it.

Frankly, Scarlets, I don’t know anyone smart enough to figure any of this shit out.

Before you go getting all upset and stuff: By Venn Diagram: *I* am in that category as well. I wouldn’t be able to invent a priori any of the tech that I worked with and worked on, but like any chimp in dungarees I was able to put my Monkey Wrench to the works to keep it running and had a passing idea of how the wheels spun.

All the while, festering below the surface was this cold feeling that the natives of many islands like Africa and New Guinea who labeled cameras as SOUL-STEALING DEVICES were probably closer to the truth than anyone can imagine.

I still haven’t figured out Radionics but that is why I try to keep a low soul-stealing device profile because I know that those engramatic events permanently committed to paper, emulsion, or digital bits have some pretty extreme Dark Magicks potential for harm.

So, wire, like the ribbons of metal oxides of your tapes, or even the surface of a floppy drive (you just exposed yourself as being REALLY OLD if you remember those), or a floppy diskette, or even a harddrive with an epitaxial coating of memory goo, are all fundamentally the same as the stainless steel wire…

…as are those strips of metal that are put in the spines of books at Lie Buries so that when you try to go out da dowh with a book that hasn’t had the clunking demagnetizer neutralize the charge on it, then the Book Police will SWAT you in the parkinglot and ‘book’ you for copping a chunk of tree with outdated INFORMATION encoding in it in the form of words that no one seems to be able to decode ennymoe.

So you know what I meant by the title:

This is what guys do in their spare time: Grab an old piece of tech that barely works, pull out the schematics and do an autopsy on it to see what is still beating, run a bunch of Frankensteinian tools over it to recover a freakass voice from the past (where some dipshit probably in the 1940s was blathering about how ‘our elected representatives SHOULD do certain functions in government’. I guess people were fucked in the head for millennia) while showing other guys the absolute craziness of ancient tech thus featuring the odd behaviors of male humans that don’t have any damned thing better to do…

So you know what I mean: I typically watch videos from 1.5x to 2x because most of it is annoying as hell, my brain works at those speeds so I get bored easily. In spite of that, I watched this entire forty-minutes and two-seconds on 1x speed and even ran it back a couple times.

That’s what guys do in their spare time (if they are geeks).

Women? Women go shopping…

The part that freaked me out was not that there was a signal (information) stored on a wire that could be decoded by something that was put together with vacuum tubes and waxed capacitors, that was just as good as the day it was made {well… except for the bad tubes and bad capacitors}, but my mind went IMMEDIATELY to possibly BILLIONS of feet of wire of all sorts around the world from power transmission lines to HARD WIRE TELEPHONES to the bus connectors in your computers that might possibly be SPIRIT-STEALING DEVICES.

Spirit, I found out, is best described as a Disembodied Voice.

Sure every single person will have their own version of what a Spirit is - if they have an opinion at all. The Still, Small Voice inside the head of Abram that got us into this syphilitic mess that we’re in now is one of those things that only Havelock Ellis explained:

So what was Abe listening to?

Voice to Skull by aliens or an advanced civilization after a recent Reset that was just funnin’ him to have him shave his peepee and those of all of his descendecadents?

And the Dreams of all of the Patriarchs that were INTERPRETED (decoded) to be messages from Gawd, that told them to Seek Out New Life, and New Civilizations, and To Boldly Slay everything that they encountered falls into that Voice inside the Beast inside The Machine.

What is being captured now - as we speak - which ISN’T a figure of speech - on endless wires?

Does everyone remember that the ONLY WAY INTO THE MATRIX WAS FROM A HARDWIRED PHONE LINE?

Having worked in telephony, I have been pondering the esoteric meaning of that for some time with no satisfying conclusion.

Are we in a SIM? Are we already WIRED to the mainframe? Is everything that ever was, is, and will be, already coded into the wires where we have been denied access to the REWIND, PLAY, FAST FORWARD and

STOP

buttons as David Icke has suggested on many occaisions?

So, yeah… I could ‘smell’ the phenolics. I could hear the whine of the tubes, I could feel the heat coming from devices that look like alien tech with the glowing lights of elements captured like imprisoned demons burning in Hell…

I was captivated, fascinated, but also freaked the hell outinated.

Ever wonder why they invented WIRE TAP LAWS?