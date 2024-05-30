A Ninjitsu master said that you can Kyll out of Love.

That’s a Koan that will give you a Linda Blair Exorcist spin of the head.

There are ancient stories in the martial arts that Anger disperses Chi.

You should never kyll out of anger.

A samurai’s master was kilt by a rival. One day that rival came to the home of the samurai, spit in his face and mocked the death of the master at his hand. The samaurai did nothing. Later, after he had calmed down he tracked the man down and laid him out instantly.

I’ve lived in Anger all of my life. It is Mother’s Milk and Nookear Fuel for me. I’ve never had a problem with it, but conversely I can keep it in check just like you put control rods in a nookear reactor. It is also taught in the martial arts that there are no bad emotions. They are either too powerful or too weak. Balance is always sought. So if you are angry then you shouldn’t dwell there. Cycle though all of the other emotions such as grief, fear, worry, and joy. It is all energy-based so you are sublimating energy so that you don’t have the stagnant energy burn out a Meridian channel like too much resentment taking out your gallbladder or too much anger taking out your liver.

Conversely, {I used to have reversible fluorescent orange and yellow Converse All-Star hightops} since I am the author of the SOMATOpsycho theory of biology, and I experimented on myself for 4 years with liver cleanses, having smiled spontaneously for the first time after 3+ years of cleanses because MY LIVER WAS FINALLY HAPPY, I see things as completely opposite than the Shave Heads.

If your BODY is balanced (thank you Candace Pert) then your MIND will be balanced as well. The Saffron-Robed Crowd knew this too because in the martial arts (I typed marital arts… whoops!) their phrase is:

To train the body is to train the mind. To train the mind is to train the body.

Did Candace have a shaved head and wear saffron?

Any Whey….

HOW can you KYLL out of LOVE?

The Ninjitsu master went on to explain that if someone invaded your home and put your wife and children in danger of being harmed or kilt and intended to rob you as a bonus for the exciting-evening-in with the family, then you can indeed kyll out of love.

Out of Love for your family you can eliminate something that is as pernicious as a disease-carrying fly with no more emotional involvement in the act than picking up a flyswatter and causually deleting the annoying program from the SIM.

Personally I like to use the electric tennis rackets and keep the current going until it smells like burnt hair. It takes a couple of minutes to dispatch a carpenter bee. They are pretty (as the U.N. would say) resilient.

I was not here, but I saw Bruce in the city of Lost Angels back when he had Fegus Marsh on the Chapman Stick playing with him on this song. Unfreaking-believeable.

The point of this redux of Bruce in back-to-back Flowers In the Underworld is that for someone of artistic sensibilities, someone WHO WAS THERE in Nicaragua watching state-sponsored attrocities going on (back then I couldn’t figure out why civilians would want to enter a warzone - now we’re all immersed in it), someone who in the song declares:

I don't believe in guarded borders

And I don't believe in hate

I don't believe in generals

Or their stinking torture states

And when I talk with the survivors

Of things too sickening to relate If I had a rocket launcher

I would retaliate

Kinda like a woman being pistol whipped, during an attempted Car Jack King, and robbery at the threat of deth in the previous Stack in this Section?

I think that a decade before I met the ninjitsu master, Old Bruce had already concluded that Force is an answer and it MUST be done out of love.

As I explained in See: Section, this is me bridging the gap that no pillow-sitting, piece & love, jingo-spitting nutjob would have the mental capacity or balls (men or women or other) to grasp: This is a BEAUTIFUL thing, like spending eternity in Hell with the cries of the Damned, the smell of brimstone, the relentless heat (or cold depending on which Circle you’re in) and then seeing and smelling a lone flower in the underworld.

I could get all propeller-head and talk about how technology is a 10X Force Multiplier so without tech (no Rachelle Lawn Chairs) then it would just be hand-to-hand and most humans are coward apes so that alone would keep them from armed confrontation. I could say that if it wasn’t ASSYMETRICAL FULL SPECTRUM WHARF AIR and we had what they had, then even armaments might stand the bullies down (for a brief period) or turn the tables, but all of that turns to escalation if you don’t snuff the Hive before its replication cycle where the colony replaces itself or doubles within weeks. That - and like Maui, they have tech that is 50 years in advance of what anyone was ever aware of in the off-chance that the Apes might try to take over the Planet.

No one, except one set (should I have said: Tribe) of pernicious beasts has that kind of resolve of total exterimination; so I wonder if Bruce has said anything about Pal Is Stein? because I’m not really up to date with anything except biology as I try to go retrograde-technology to find a NATURAL solution to the neurosyphilis that all of these sick fucks have that turn them into sick fucks.

If we had a cure for spirochetes NONE of those fuckers would remain standing.

They can’t exist without their infection.

They can’t persist without infecting others.

The Hive cannot function without numbers.

Keep growing like flowers in the Hothouse of Hell.

