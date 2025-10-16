Hey Kids,

With only four generous people we made the goal of keeping the website

http://www.vaccinefraud.com/

going for yet another year.

One of the people donated $5 which in these troubled times I know is a heartfelt and difficult thing to do so it is greatly appreciated.

As you can see in my ‘spare time’ I like to watch videos on tuning snare drums (among other things) but the image was confirmation by a non-human-entity that if I pay ahead with the money already sent that it will just move the expiration date forward not shave all of that extra time off like an antivirus program renewal.

So, if we are not being lied to by a chatbot that likes to cheat even at Tick-Tack-Toe then we are in good shape.

I make updates like this so that I’m not allowing the money-beg to continue after the PBS Pledge Brake has made its goal (those fuckers bring in thousands to millions of doll ears all based on urgency and guilt despite the stolen tox doll ears from the government keeping their bloat going {that is: until DOGE shut off their milk supply}).

If’n y’all STILL want to send filthy lucre because Baby Needs Knew Shoes and I like to eat, then I won’t raise a fuss, but the Cry Sis of website dissolution is over.

Thank you all.

In the words of Edward R. Murrow:

Good Knight and Good Luck.