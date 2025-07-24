I’m feeling generous the closer I get to quitting SS.

This was sent by our Crazy Czech. The only thing that peeked, piqued, peaked my curio city was what the WERE GILD was.

THE PRICE OF A MAN as recorded in Blacks 2nd Edition, 1910 Law Dictionary.

For some time I had been on the trail of the Were Wolf.

The Man-wolf. Since Guelph or Guelf = wolf and the Black Nobility of England were considered Black Guelf (as contradistincted from White Wolves), plus my herb book had the legend that witches were shape-shifters that could assume the form of any animal including wolves.

Given that the ONLY way to kyll a WITCH was with SILVER BULLET, then it appears that a Were (man) Wolf as an assumed form of a Witch would be the reason why the silver bullet takes the furry ones down.

So, when we do the math (I know — that terrible 4-letter word) to find out how much cash (Shame on me! That’s a second 4-letter word) you could get for the price of the life of a hu-man… we find that $1,500,000 / 6000 souls = $250 / head (per capita).

Given this comes from a HUGE insurance shyster we can take that to mean that the going ‘price’ of a human is just a mere

TWO HUNRED AND FIFTY SILVER DOLLARS. Because the FACE VALUE of a silver coin minted TODAY is STILL ONE DOLL EAR!

Yeah.. yeah.. I know… the INFLATED price of silver that hovered arond $35 a coin lately would then make a human be worth $250 / $35 = 7.14 coins.

My point being that Judas betrayed the “J”man for THIRTY PIECES of Silver.

Factoring in inflation more or less puts the value at 250 pieces to compensate for the Cost Of Not Living adjustment, or deflation/depreciation at ~7 pieces to shuttle you to the mortuary.

Today: Blue Double Cross and Blue Damnable Shield thinks that betraying your life via one of their Agents (Docked Whores) isn’t even worth the going price 1992 years ago!

That’s pretty fucking raw, man.

Like I said I was on the occult trail when I put the material on the Were Gild in one of my books. Funny: I’m hawking all 32 of my books but don’t have the first clue where I put that information.

Funny how Gild is synonymous with gilt/gold and that is attached to the price of a man. If we were to just have fun beyond the Judas Priest Kiss of this Man Price, then in gold coins where historically in the Old West a Gold Piece used to be $20 face value, then humans are worth one eighth of a gold coin with inflation set at $2000 a pop; or 12.5 gold pieces with delflation.

Still not impressive.

Because after all of this calculator wranging like we’re spinning a gun on its finger-guard before putting it in the holster, did anyone ever stop to think that you CAN’T put a price on a human life?

There SHOULD be a bounty on those that started this shitshow, but I doubt there are enough non-cowards out there who would be incentivized even by money to do the RIGHT thing. There sure as we’re in Hell are any number of freaks that are willing to do the WRONG thing for a free donut.