I don’t know why anyone hasn’t taken on the Shadow Government?

I think it’s catchy.

Butt don’t take it from me:

Former Military. They are disgruntled.

I was gruntled once. Didn’t like it. DIS is the pet name of Satan from the 1300s. Can’t imaging what it would be like to be gruntled by DIS…

well… no… I can. It’s called Hurricane Weather Wharf Air.

It’s called: Showing up to help and being turned away by Thugs who should be removed.

But this is nothing new. That’s the thing about Hell. The Circles go ‘round forever. So, that most-beloved Press Eye Dent with the Mafioso-associated Family ran the same play back in the 1960s. Flood an area, grab the land.

1960s. Tesla predated that. The Woodpecker Array predated HAARP so the infrastructure was in place to do what we are seeing today all the way back then.

NEVER MESS WITH A WORKING SYSTEM.

Project Storm Fury 1962 but they started steering hurricanes in 1947.

Roswell, baby!

This brings it too close to me:

Chem I Culls.

So how is this any different than the Go-Round in the same Circle in Hell as East PALESTINE. Palestein it is not, but I’ll bet there is a Stein in that Berg.

@jeffisaliar 15 hours ago A chemical factory should never be allowed to build next to a river.

But it has ALWAYS been that way. So you have to come to the default conclusions that the monsters that just happen to look like us, THRIVE on poison and have INDUSTRIALIZED the dissemination of that poison throughout the entire planet for millennia.

DIS Semination. I’ll let you think on that one.

@Fit65-10; 13 hours ago A Former FEMA Inspector WARNING People to Not Take the $750 because there is a Very tiny clause that states If Not Paid Back, They can take Your land. On another Channel. Seek!

Poison the land and water and then use that as a later excuse to not let the folks back into their homes.

These people are true heroes. Chemicals have been the Curse of my life. Now the residue from industry that should have never been by the riverside that was released by a We Upon of Whar that should have never been invented or deployed will cause te residents to be paying for these crimes with their lives and health for as long as this charade in Hell keeps going on.

Here’s a comment that puts it in perspective.

@sailingwiththegods538 1 day ago The EPA only has jurisdiction when money changes hands. If things are cleaned for free there is no EPA cleanup requirement regulations.

Here’s a gentle reminder on how NATURE deals with Usurpers

I think that a honeybadger would look good in a black T-shirt.

