We’re in Hell

the only way you can get into Hell (unless you are Dante or a greek demigod hero) is to be dead.

Therefore, we’re already dead (whateverthehell that means because what happens when you ‘die’ after you’re already dead?)

So, I submit to you that this story is NOT about the woman who transitioned from being dead to being REALLY dead at her desk. But her co-deadworkers were the ones who were really dead here because no one knew or cared that she was experiencing Death after Death.

It must have been DAMNED COLD in that office because after 3 days without refrigeration the mice are fully ripe and the flies are sneaking in through closed doors.

Being on the farm expands the range of experience beyond what CUBICLE-working City Slickers have or will be exposed to. The smell of rotting soybeans is pretty extreme. But the smell of rotting flesh is unmistakeable.

It’s beyond the putrescene and cadaverine putting off odors. This is DECOMPOSITION so the entire building (because it shares an air handling system) has just been contaminated by whatever was in and on the woman. And who knows what it was that did her in? So now regardless of the good ole cleaning, EVERYONE has been inoculated.

The full staff hasn’t been back to work 4 years after a false flag crisis action?

Why not? When I talk to any one in any industry no matter if they are in the office or at home they seem paralyzed, incompetent, and incapable of doing ANYTHING let alone their job.

Interestingly, I haven’t seen or been bitten by more than FIVE mosquitos this ENTIRE YEAR. So, there is no limit to what they can pull out of their anuses for excuses to scare the fetuses. This is yet another example of The Dead Leading The Dead.

Since most of my days cross over well past midnight I have had a long-running habit of X-ing off the days on my calendar so that I know what day it is. From some time back I was stuck how it is like counting down the daze before someone’s prison sentence is over. LIFE it seems is a prison sentence in Hell (where we had to be dead in order to get here) where the End of the Sentence is Death.

Oxymoronical.

So, in order to ‘get out’ of being dead - you have to die.

Have to, as in the Hellfire Club member extraoridinaire and crawlspace baby-burier Ben Franklin said: The only certainties are Death And Taxes.

We can presume that he was a member of the Tribe of Bejamine so he would know full well what he meant by that:

Deuteronomy 20: 10-15 “When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it. And it shall be, if it make thee answer of peace, and open unto thee, then it shall be, that all the people that is found therein shall be TRIBUTARIES unto thee and they shall serve thee. And if it will make no peace with thee, but will make war against thee, then thou shalt besiege it: And when the LORD thy God hath delivered it into thine hands thou shalt smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women, and little ones, and the cattle, and all that is in the city, even all the spoil there of, shalt thou take unto thyself and thou shalt eat the spoil of thine enemies, which the LORD they God hath given thee. Thus shalt thou do to ALL the cities which are very far off from thee, which are not of the cities of these nations. But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth. But thou shalt utterly destroy them..."

What do we see here in what I call The Deuteronomy Directive?

Why… Death AND Taxes as an inseparable package deal.

All’s The Damned want to do is to cozy up to their familiar Circle in Inferno and just be left alone in Hell - for God’s Sake. But then you have Taxing Texans that want to INVADE other circles of Hell, push the former Tenants in Common to a LOWER LEVEL so that the Hell Colonizers can have a nicer place to stay. They are, after all, coming UP from the Ninth Circle that was used for Treachery/Betrayal.

Butt… it seems that there is no need for Devils to be tormenting The Damned because the Chosen Damned are willing to do it all by themselves to the point where they are indistinguishable from The Demons. So either 80% of the world are Chosen (they are - apes are too stupid to see it) or they have co-opted the Rest of The Damned to go in on them with torturing the other 20%. Either way, just like in the Russian Gulags that recruited Trustees to help the gaurds and warden oversee huge prisoner populations, The Damned are damning their Fellow Damned.

How long are you in for?

