I think you have to be raised on the farm to appreciate this old joke:

A pilot, an engineer, a banker and a farmer were in a small plane that had engine trouble. The pilot announced that there was nothing he could do and that they were going down. The pilot then jumped out with the only parachute. The engineer looked around the cabin and saw an inflatable life-raft and jumped out with that as he started the cartridge. The banker was in a panic and searched around until he found a blanket and jumped out while holding the corners. The farmer calmly went to the back of the plane to a set of acetylene and oxygen tanks with a long tangle of welding hoses attached to it, tossed it out and rode it down. He was sure that the hoses would get caught on something before he hit the ground!

Country Boys can survive!

