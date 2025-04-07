A glass blower told me that if you do not anneal formed glass slowly after it comes out of the furnace that it has inherent energetic defects that the damned stuff can come apart faster than a psycho off their meds. The Ancient Egyptians apparently knew this so they would lay hundreds of blown glass booby traps inside of tombs so that any grave robber who would dare to enter would trip off one primed glass shard grin-aid that would cause a chain reaction because the shards of the first one would then set off the others to porcupine the would-be theif.

I am that glass bubble.

The moment I sniff bullshit (raised on the farm as a teenager so I know my shit) I go off in a chain reaction and nothing is left in its wake.

Interestingly, many ILL Annoyed Residents in and out of the Grain Ghetto are mouth-breathers with absolutely no sense of smell. Absolutely no sense either, but that goes hand-in-nostril with absent smellability.

Many people shun science in the same way that I break out into a rash over politics, religion, and math.

So I wouldn’t expect folks to have a ready-command high-level bullshit detection alarm

which is why I opened a new section within my Stack to have class (actually nothing I do has ‘class’) on the smell, feel, taste, sound and look of Pure Bullshit.

So the click-bait attached to the thumbnail of the video below axed the question:

Can NAC can trigger or worsen cancer?

I sighed, dropped my shoulders and clicked to find out what the bastards were up to now.

Dr. Anderson claims to be a physician

{well, there’s a red flag} who will set straight the concern/controversy (din’t know there was one) on N-Acetyl Cysteine either causing or worsening cancer.

It’s a short video so it is worth your while (wile?) to listen to it to see how the clickbait is subtly turned into MEDICAL judo where he says in an obtuse way that NAC can’t make cancer worse…

butt…

TAKE A DEEP BREATH BECAUSE HERE’S THE BULLSHIT !

It takes nearly 2 minutes to ‘get to the main point’. Thanks god for 2X.

1:47 …. a lot of texture to the answer but I want to get to the main points so on the side of a person who already has cancer the first thing you need to remember is it's not all cancer cells that are affect afected by NAC in this way where they get sort of stronger if you will or more resistant to treatment but it's enough that we know about it from cancer research…

Exsqueezeme but whatthefuck was that?

If we do a partial dissection where words and phrases and implied meaning are teased out so that it has the semblence of human communication what he is saying without saying it because he calls himself a PHYSICIAN is:

If you are taking NAC which is a known detoxifying substance at the SAME TIME as taking cancer ‘treatment’ = FUCKING TOXINS, then it will allow the cancer to persist.

I wing a lot of my Stacks in realtime so I’m thinking of coming up with a Jordjitsu Scale of Bullshit. It could measure height, and temperature (hot shit, cold shit) and smell.

I’d rate that pathetic video vomit about as tall and voluminous as the fellow who made it, lukewarm on the temperature, and able to be detected only at a distance of:

AFTER YOU STEPPED IN IT.

I’m saying that not as a pass for such a large pile of bullshit, but because those who lack science and medicine background would not know that he was pushing the INTEGRATIVE medicine (oxyfuckingmoron to begin with) approach of giving CHEMOTOXINS to people at the same time as pretending to treat them with natural shit (so as to imply supplements as the figurative substitute for the word: shit).

Did you get that from the video? the transcipt? Was it apparent that you wasted nearly 8 minutes of your life and then I dragged you into another colossal pile of waste from someone’s or something’s waist to explain HOW you just wasted your life?

But that is what School is about. Bringing the students up to a big ole pile of dinosaur shit and pushing their noses in it to get familiar with all 5 senses. Scents?

Hopefully the annoyance of wasting your time on a ‘medical information’ video with uninterrupted visibility, when I’ve had Ewe Toobs removed and been deplatformed for MISS FUCKING IN FORE MATE SHUN, will be amplified when I go on to pick apart the rest of the ‘presentation’.

He talks about thiols.

Anyone remember decades ago when Bowel Cancer became an American Past Time and the ‘experts’ were saying that you might be able to control it by diet by eating something like brocolli? broccoli? I never know how to spell it but I really like the James Bond movies.

Here’s a short list of plants that will not show up on your MacDonald’s cheeseburger:

Garlic

Onion

Kale

Collards

Brocolli or Broccoli

CAULIFLOWER IS NOT A FOOD IT IS ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS PLANTS ON THE PLANT TIT!

Cabbage

Turnips

Rutabaga (Swedish Turnip)

Radishes

Kohl Rabi (not kol nidre)

Mustard greens

Aspargus

Horseradish

Ever hear of people diagnosed with cancer where they simply changed their diet and the cancer went away?

That’s not a miracle - well, it is because they changed their fucking diet - but it was merely because they ate shit (the theme of this college-level class) so simply eating like a normal human let their body repair itself.

This will NOT happen with everyone.

Why?

Well first things first: How do YOU know that they even had cancer in the first place?

The very motherfuckingcocksuckers that GAVE them the makings of all diseases at the end of a hollow metal tube with a pointy-end CLAIMED that the victim had cancer and then started treating for it. The victim didn’t know. The outside observer didn’t know. None of us did the tests. Are the tests even valid? Did they even do the test or just pull the results out of their asses because they had yacht payments?

So if you never really had cancer in the first place, but finally started eating like a human with half a mud-pellet, then got better: it wasn’t even cured cancer. It was just being cured from being a dumbshit (back to the potty-theme).

BUTT! If they truly did have cancer since the stats are that ONE OUT OF TWO in North America does (isn’t that an epidemic that makes ConYid look like a fucking Romper Room class?) then the change in diet could be merely the thiol donors that didn’t require paying for a DRUG developed by the pharmaceutical industry called NAC.

Whut?

What did you think NAC was? Some benevolent powder rained down upon us by the most kind and holy AlterNOTive gurus to improve our health?

The FDA wanted to regulate NAC because it was originally a PRESCRIPTION DRUG that was use for acetominophen overdose and to protect kidneys from high molecular weight radioactive iodine dye for imaging.

Nearly all ‘supplements’ are made by major chemical producers who then put private labels on them to make it look like the company that sells them - makes them. Fucketh me with a Stick! MOST of the raw materials now come from China (maybe the tarriffs will change that danger as well?).

In the video at 2:43 min he did have pictures of gel caps.

A mind like mine that works as a parallel processor running independent rebuttals to multiple bullshit alarms while the klaxxons are going off doesn’t need the visual of the gel caps, but for you it might give reinforcement to a claim that I’ve heard only one person make in my 25 years doing this shit (love the shit theme park. shitrassic park.)

Mr. Anderson said that you can smell the sulfur of the NAC.

Well, if you weren’t from the Grain Ghetto of ILL Annoyed, weren’t a mouth-breather, and actually huffed NAC you might get the whiff of sulfur. But then that is the problem isn’t it? The person who said there was a problem with how NAC was delivered offered his with each unit in separate blister packs to ward of OXYGEN because he claimed that if you can SMELL IT then it is OXIDIZED AND THEREFORE HAS LITTLE TO NO THERAPEUTIC VALUE. He went on to say that his formula was adulterated with mint (a substance that destroys homeopathy).

Can anyone show me any sympathy? 25 fucking years of wallowing in a Sea of Liquid Bullshit where this kind of Mind Noise is literal torture to have to endure.

ONLY OXIDIZED, USELESS NAC HAS A SMELL.

WE PUT IN MINT TO COVER UP THE SMELL OF OUR SPECIAL, HIGH-PRICED NAC IN SEPARATE BLISTER PACKS.

Comets.

Goddammit! where are the COMETS!

So that is point #3.

NAC is a danger to chemotherapy not the victim. You can get thiols from eating like a human (this would exclude the carnivore cult). NAC as sold is already compromised right off the assembly line before it is ever put into a capsule unless the process was done in an anaerobic atmosphere.

Not saying that you won’t get any benefit, but this is Bullshit Sniffing Class so I have to give you samples of the subtle and profound aromas of bullshit from hard cow patties out in the meadow, to the fresh firehose bath you take under a cow in stanchions while you’re trying to milk her, to those tiny little flecks that get caught in your boot waffle that leave little green stains on the white carpet when you didn’t take your footware off before you entered your house.

Shit is EVERYWHERE.

I won’t even go into the Double Edged Sword of Thiols and their effect on the thyroid because I was going to save that for another planned Stack before this manure wagon came across my right hand scroll.

Mr. Anderson talked about the difference between pulsed and continuous dosing of ANYTHING.

The See Eye Aye asset of Carl Pfieffer who wrote: Mental and Elemental Nutrients said in his 1970s book that you should only take supplements as STOPGAPS for a short period of time until the deficiency is overcome AND THEN STOP.

Most people are like herd animals that act automatonly not autonomously so they take supplements habitually. I could speak at length on the dangers that Anderson alluded to about amino acid competition and metabolic imbalance, but why? Do you need to know the details beyond: If you rotate your tires after 20,000 miles you don’t need to do it every single week?

I close with the last kick of the glass bauble that sets off my entire Tomb Raiding Alarm system: NAC helping to raise GSH (glutathione) levels.

God in heaven above that does not exist!

ONLY IF YOUR CYTO-MITO-GENO CAPACITY HAS NOT BEEN DERANGED TO THE POINT WHERE YOU COULD BE EMBALMED WITH NAC YET STILL NEVER MAKE GSH ENDOGENOUSLY !!!!

Does anyone feel my pain? To have the abject GENIUS that I have laid out for FREE on the Goo Gall shit station since 2016 that culminated in a magnum opus like

[three videos posted in 2020]

CytoMitoGeno Pathology having no credentials: I don’t call myself a docked whore because I’m not one, and even if I had a degree I would hold it in contempt. I don’t even call myself Missed Her because I can’t find the origin of that word since I decoded the word Sire and Sir as derivations of Serpent, yet my CMGP video labeled #1 has 500 fucking views in 5 fucking years? With the help of Sandwich Lady and Grannie Annie we should be sharing a No Bell Fucking prize for that kind of work.

For ANYONE (it’s not just anderson) to blithely repeat that NAC boosts GSH as if it is even possible in the absence of sulfur handling processes; along with the absence of glutamine and its and handling processes (Glutamine fermentation is now blamed for the CAUSE OF CANCER, which is A PILE OF BULLSHIT THE SIZE OF A METEOR CRATER); and glycine that has been taken out of commission by RoundUp Glyphosate while NO ONE has taken out Monsanto or its Whore Inheritor: Bayer for the metabolic apocalypse they caused in us; is just retarded Poll Parrot BULLSHIT pandering for monetization based on pimping for subscribers: he has 100 THOUSAND more than I do, and 86,879 views since Oct 31, 2024, witch is 86 THOUSAND more than I do since 2020.

Do y’all know that Doctor means: Teacher?

There was no teaching there. There was just vomitus that came pre-programmed from the throat of Satan as a transfer from the Dark Lord’s Throat into your Ears.

Feels good don’t it?

Gives you a nice warm feeling for a doctor to speak softly with big words and make you feel like you ‘learned’ something…

NO ONE knows jack shit, but they’re willing to inflict it on you.

Leave a comment

Jack said to say, “Hi.”