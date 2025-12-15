It took me over a year to find a vendor for dehydrated kale AFTER I had tried to negotiate with a large organic farm here in ILL Annoyed that dehydrated vegetables and fruits on an industrial scale. That process was like a revolving door inside a clothes dryer.

During those times I had witness that and other large established businesses act like they were populated by brain-damaged automatons that had no need or concern for making money. Witches counterintuitive if you were born and raised in Harmerica that is nothing but a slut-whore for money.

When I found this bitter powder I bought some. When I had a little bit more money I bought another bag.

The reason being that Mike Adams, whom I think is a wanker if not an outright agent, was selling dehydrated kale for (if I did the math right) ~$150 PER POUND.

Since I don’t text: WHAT THE FUCK!?

It’s hidden in the exhorbitant cost of just a few ounces of ‘survival food’.

I eat a FEW OUNCES (rendered down) per meal per day. I would

not be able to survive not afford to survive always be hungry.

I figured I was investing against a future by buying a pound bag of dusty kale, since it is well documented that the Cunt Trollers are rolling semi-truck trailers to underground storage day and night filled with EVERYTHING EDIBLE for when they finally starve us out to eat bugs.

I reject the notion of Future Dystopia.

It has BEEN HERE FOR A LONG TIME.

Our Little Red Hen demonstrated with exceptional detective skills that Archer Daniels Midland is MONOPOLIZING (a word indicting criminal acts) Organic Rice Bran so that it is not available in the United States.

So, good luck on stocking up on anything regardless of it being organic or even affordable.

Thing of it is: Since 1973 and just shy of 50 years I was growing ALL of my own food and would eat a MESS O’ GREENS every meal from leaves like kale or collards that measured sometimes longer than EIGHTEEN INCHES AND WHEN STEAMED FOR NO MORE THAN 20 MINUTES WERE EDIBLE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE STEM.

In Texas, I’m told you can get organic kale leaves for an inflated price that you have to BOIL the chopped up stems for over an hour and put the chopped up leaves in more than halfway through just so you can chew them.

I would put leaves in whole or broken up in the steamer and be able to pull them out soft and fully cooked in a third of that time.

We’re fucked.

When punk Is Ra Eli soldiers are bulldozing 3000 year old olive trees in Canaan and no one stops them, their hollow cost has now expanded out to everything where it has become Biocide; because Jen No Side is just so: Yesterday.