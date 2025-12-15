VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi
13h

Yah, but Adams is against Big Ag and Big Drug and Big Med, didn't you know?

He has his own lab where he finds that everything is poisonous and toxic, no matter the concentration nor the dilution. By logical extension, if everything is toxic, nothing is. He's an End Times Doomer who makes money scarring everybody.

He's against AI except for his own AI system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
artermix's avatar
artermix
10h

Sadly this has been oyr realuty for decades....but now we are counting down.

I still can grow some, but it is getting harder becauae the bio engineeted pest among other pest have taken over. Herbs seems spared but not horseradish. Butternut squash is what I have been growing and I can eat that. All brassixa family are hammered over and over with 3 species of pest at least. Green beans are horrible as they are also attacked or tgey just grow stringy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Patrick Jordan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture