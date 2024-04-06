I was sent a link to Mike Adams talking (bragging) about his millie tarry corn neck shuns and how he alone is the arbitor of breaching the span or spanning the breach of commune eye cat shuns when the sun, the moon, or their worshippers take down the internet.

I will do anything for Ms. MaGoo so I suffered through the first 8 minutes of his message before I broke down to come here to vent. She wants me to, and I will, get past the 20 minute mark, so I will just line-item what is wrong with his premise.

In order to get around millie tarry control of a millie tarry comnet he proposes to use special programs on cell-devices that use the millie tarry comnet for commune eye cat shun.

FUCK.

The goddamned CCP were DELETING STILL IMAGE AND VIDEO FILES IN REAL TIME OFF THE PHONES OF ITS PEOPLE WHEN THEY WERE REPORTING ON HOW THE GOOFY MOTHERFUCKERS LOCKED ‘THEIR OWN PEOPLE’ INTO AN APARTMENT BUILDING THEN BURNT IT DOWN.

Let me tell you something about military personel and miltech.

A listmember once told me:

Once a cop - always a cop.

Once a doctor - always a doctor.

Once a Yahoodim - always a Yahoodim.

I don’t believe or accept that anyone - especially with money and popularity is a ‘former’ or apostate soldier, spook, or spirit chew all leader.

Controlled opposition.

So what are you axed to do? Put a bit of Pee Coin (don’t know what it is, don’t want to know but I feel damp and wet just having said it) in a wallet in order to prove you are not a Bot so that you can sign onto his system WITHIN THE SYSTEM.

Yes… he verbally masturbated something about Block Chain AS IF THAT FUCKING GODDAMNED EVEN MATTERS! then goes on to say that even if CERTAIN PARTS OF THE INTERNET (MILITARY COMNET) are DENIED that you will still be able to read what Mikey has to write or say.

Listen: if the sun goes out and they pull the plug on everything else you don’t need a professional handler to tell you: The sun went out and they pulled the plug on everything…

Because people have a short memory and folks like Ranger Rick like to sell Hopium, let me re-iterate:

The goddamned CCP were DELETING STILL IMAGE AND VIDEO FILES IN REAL TIME OFF THE PHONES OF ITS PEOPLE WHEN THEY WERE REPORTING ON HOW THE GOOFY MOTHERFUCKERS LOCKED ‘THEIR OWN PEOPLE’ INTO AN APARTMENT BUILDING THEN BURNT IT DOWN.

THEY OWN the internet

THEY OWN the cell towers

THEY OWN your cell phone

might I dare to go so far as to say: THEY OWN YOU. ?

The ONLY alternative that I could divine after all of these years would be Citizens Band (CB) radios for local communication and that is not-the-fuck private, and HAM radio for long distance communication which is also not private, requires a license and they can still geolocate you from the transmissions and JAM THE FREQUENCIES.

Face it: NO ONE from our ancestors to the present bothered to develop a parallel industry/countermeasure to anything that these anal micromanaging fucks have created so this last-minute (DO IT BEFORE THE ECLIPSE!!! and invest in Pee Coin) dick-wringing is just offensive to me. Fear Porn.

Practically no one does their own taxes anymore, but if you did then you will know that there is a screening question for anyone at the top of the form demanding to know who has invested in or holds crypto currency. They not only want you to self report incriminate they want to know who and how many are trying to get out of their system by digging deeper into the pit that they created themselves to TRAP YOU.

Take your pick of the corn spear assies on who/what started this nonsense:

Dhar Puh and Enn Ess Aye:

Even this ass vomits the ‘decentralized’ fucking myth that is IMPOSSIBLE because it is all locked into the MILLIE TARRY COMNET! You CAN’T get any more centralized than the goddamned intenet for Chris’s Sake! He even yanks everyone’s penis like a gardenhose on a reel, tells you the dark orgins of the plague, and then tells you that it is a good thing and that You Cannot Resist.

This fellow absolutely positively knows, thinks, feels, believes it’s Pooh Ten:

While the White Russians are saying it was created by the See Eye Aye:

Back to Ranger Rick (Mike Adams) who then outlines how this Bastion of free-speech that won’t be manipulated by the government can have a gang of fools as peers vote you off the system.

Meet the New Boss Same Ass The Old Boss.

By the timestamp that MaGoo wanted me to listen to, Mikey was droning about scanned books and LLMs.

Language Learning Model is an A.I. adjunct (add junk) that I think we should all avoid seeings that my early years of LITERATURE REVIEW (research is what you do in the lab with testy tubes) ranged from CARD CATLOGS in Lie Buries that were ACTUAL CARDS; to microfilm; to converting internet articles and webpages to text files then getting rid of the line breaks by hand so that I could bring them home on a FLOPPY DISK.

I find it offensive to be forced to interface with the A.I.

Why would I want to create or utilize a system that relies on such a malevolent thing?

So, I did what she axed me. And here is my impressions (mainly that of an axe in the top of my head of bone).

Pardon me while I yawn and get back to the most important work of doing absolutely nothing - and enjoying it.

Love me some Ms. MaGoo. Keep ‘em comin’. I like swatting them like flies.

