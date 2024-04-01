So, I’m reading through the instructions for the 1040 Form…

… I know…

I read food labels too…

and I saw this citation for additional income that included:

WAR PROFITS.

So, I thought: Goddamn! What’s a War Profit and how is it claimed on an IRS form?

So I consulted the Code of Federal Regulation (actual law if it is substantive not interpretive - all else has no force and effect, although they will destroy you based on just U.S. Code if you don’t know that inside secret - and might just destroy you even if you do…) as found at Cornell’s website:

I suspect that most people’s eyes glazed over and someone called 911 on y’all for looking like you went narcoleptic absence-seizure catatonic comatose after reading that abject shite above - and I sympathize, empathize and circumsize with you on that. I’ve been doing legalize for 16 years and I had to pull out my glass eyes and use Windex on them with Ammonia-D to get the glaze off. I went into this looking for what War Profits is, but after reading that above I don’t think it is even English, Dog Latin, Cat Catonese, or anything resembling the chicken scratch on those clay tablets from Shumeria.

FUCK!

As you can see in the entire document Whore Prophets was mentioned ONLY TWICE it was NOT defined and NOT hyperlinked so I just shook my head and posted it here to highlight that when Yahoodiville invents the language, invents the wars, invents the laws, and invents the pretense for income based on what is rightly recognized as an international CRIME (ALL war is crime), then you just have to shake your head, shake the dust off of your boots (you don’t want your space-slippers to cuntaminate any new world that you arrive on with shit that came from this planet) and get the Hell out of Dodge.

Kinda dodging Dodge so to speak.

Obviously, because we have no idea what the hell any of this is about, those obscure 1040 entries will have nothing to do with us, I just wanted to get a quick answer in light of the Jen Oh Side that is definitely generating some prophetic profits. But, alas and Alladin, we ain’t insiders so unless someone else is willing to risk eye-damage over this I guess we will never know what They are doing with the shekels for shackels.

Happy Tax Season.

Deuteronomy 20: 10-15

“When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it. And it shall be, if it make thee answer of peace, and open unto thee, then it shall be, that all the people that is found therein shall be TRIBUTARIES unto thee and they shall serve thee. And if it will make no peace with thee, but will make war against thee, then thou shalt besiege it: And when the LORD thy God hath delivered it into thine hands thou shalt smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women, and little ones, and the cattle, and all that is in the city, even all the spoil there of, shalt thou take unto thyself and thou shalt eat the spoil of thine enemies, which the LORD they God hath given thee. Thus shalt thou do to ALL the cities which are very far off from thee, which are not of the cities of these nations.

But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt

save alive nothing that breatheth.

But thou shalt utterly destroy them..."

Leave a comment