LOVE THIS GUY!

Stunning encroachment of Evil So Foul that it begs you to laugh at it like a Killer Clown with smeared makeup.

I read both volumes of The Gulag Archipelago when I was 16 so I always expected the worst out of the world.

Things like this remind me of when they opened the archives in Russia after the Wall came down and in some obscure place there were records of a Grandmother under Stalin (not h is real name) who got 15 years in Siberia for:

Anti-government sentiment

Protocol 17:8. Our agents will be taken from the higher as well as the lower ranks of society, from among the administrative class who spend their time in amusements, editors, printers and publishers, booksellers, clerks, and salesmen, workmen, coachmen, lackeys, et cetera. This body, having no rights and not being empowered to take any action on their own account, and consequently a police without any power, will only witness and report: verification of their reports and arrests will depend upon a responsible group of controllers of police affairs, while the actual act of arrest will be performed by the gendarmerie and the municipal police. Any person not denouncing anything seen or heard concerning questions of polity will also be charged with and made responsible for concealment, if it be proved that he is guilty of this crime.

Hold on to your testicles boys & girls: read that last line and then pay mild attention to what Truthstream Media QUOTES from the Gits of Angel Land WORD FOR FUCKING GODDAMNED WORD!

I was sent this link by Sandwich Lady but when I looked for it in my Goog Hell History there was no record.

I’ve always thought these two did good work.

When they bring the Constitution and William of Starboard into it then the entire premise crashes.

Protocol 3:2. The constitution scales of these days will shortly break down, for we have established them with a certain lack of accurate balance in order that they may oscillate incessantly until they wear through the pivot on which they turn.

They want to so wear down and frighten the Goy that they will self-police for fear of having the Yahoodim come down on them for Wrong Think that makes the 1984 novel script look mild.

Here’s the quote that I put in all of my books right above the Contents page:

CONTENTS The material presented in these books are exhibits in charges

against the PlanetaryMilitary Occupation of criminal

conspiracy to commit Fraud and Murder with Malice Aforethought. WARNING: This series of books contains harsh language. No apology is made. We are in HELL. If the atrocities chronicled here do not make you fightingmad then you are lost in hallucination andmight possibly not be Hu-man. If you can’t cuss and curse in Hell – then where can you? Protocol 3:16. It is the bottomless rascality of the Goyim peoples, who crawl on their

bellies to force, but are merciless towards weakness, unsparing to faults and indulgent

to crimes, unwilling to bear the contradictions of a free social system but patient unto

martyrdom under the violence of a bold despotism - it is those qualities which are

aiding us to independence. From the premier-dictators of the present day, the Goyim

peoples suffer patiently and bear such abuses as for the least of them they would have

beheaded twenty kings. Where is your Rage?

