“I can guarantee you that NO ONE has done this analysis before.”

is the only content in the section below my video.

That fact remains to this day!

=========================================================

Ms. MaGoo is back to being Ms. MaGoo where everything she sends me is relevant and important to my work even if she had no clue what I am currently working on (the essence of Mr. Magoo cartoon where he accidentally avoids all harm and things go his way in the midst of disaster).

Sew, she sent me this little P. Diddy that I would like for you to watch next:

Pissing and moaning that Jimmy has 921.875 Times more subscribers than I do has nothing to do with me being Butt-Hurt over a popularity contest; given that Jimmy is about as funny as George Carlin (who used laugh tracks because his material was sardonic not funny) and I actually make people LAUGH here in Hell (good for demoralizing The Devil).

Pissing and moaning that Jimmy has 335.4134 Times more views in SIX DAYS than I have had in NINE FUCKING GODDAMNED SONOFABITCHING YEARS has nothing to do with my fragile Karen-like Ego (as if anything about me is fragile).

MY FUCKING MATERIAL WAS OUT THERE NINE FUCKING GODDAMNED SONOFABITCHING YEARS, plus I’ve forwarded and commented on Jimmy’s stuff before I lost my sign-in credentials to Ewe Toob years ago, so if you listen very carefully they cover some topics like the UN Treaty banning Weather Warfare that I raised in my video (which is fine, that information is out there and it’s called Parallel Development in the Patent Office so no hemorrhoid irritation here - unless Kurt or their guest took my shit without a nod to where they got it from), but the big hook is that except for ONE CHEMTRAIL INGREDIENT FOR WHICH I AM FULL OF GRATE ON LEARNING - THEY GLOSSED OVER THE MAIN POINTS OF THIS ENTIRE BUG-SPRAY MERELY REPEATING THE SAME SHIT THAT YOU COULD HAVE FOUND IN THE USEFUL BUT STILL HALF-ASSED: What in the World are They Spraying? video. That video as well NEVER COVERED THE FACT THAT DAVID ICKE SHOWED THAT THORIUM - THE DIRTIEST RADIONUCLEOTIDE IN THE WORLD WAS PATENTED AS A REFRACTORY MATERIAL FOR WEATHER MODIFICATION. THE BACKGROUND RADIATION OF AT LEAST ILL ANNOYED WENT UP TO CONCERNING LEVELS DURING THE CHINESE-INDUCED FOREST FIRES IN CANADA YET NO ONE HAS RESPONDED TO MY WARNINGS OF RADIOACTIVE SHIT RAINING DOWN FROM THE SKY BECAUSE YOU HAVE TO USE A PATENT OR YOU LOSE YOUR CONTROL OVER IT. Everyone ONLY talks about the aluminum, barium, and strontium. Why is that? Unless they are idiots or Controlled Opposition.

It’s probably me.

I’m the problem. I expect the world at this stage of degredation where the entire species has been converted to Syph-Head clones to be Full-Assed at what they do, but the actual highest standard is now below Half-Assed, NINE FUCKING GODDAMNED SONOFABITCHING YEARS

AFTER

I had already given the world everything that they needed to know.

As Stephen King echoed from the Greco-Roman legends:

Hell is in the Repetition.

Jesus save us from a grease fire! Except for the ONE INGREDIENT the 25:44 minutes is NOTHING BUTT REPETITION.

No wonder I’m quitting this work.

Planet needs burnt.

So, here it is:

I’ve had nightmares for years.

We’re talking waking up in a hot sweat WHATTHEFUCKJUSTHAPPENED? kinda nightmares. I’m a goddamned genius so I was accounting for every variable possible: EMF shielding in case they were beamed in; attention to diet; attempting to bind ammonia via ornithine and buffer it at the kidneys with baking soda (bad idea if you NEED acid urine); and other shit.

Ammonia is a waste product of many microbes including and especially the LYME that everyone has along with syphilis thanks to Edward Fucking Jenner and all of his demonic followers since - since spirochetes are INJECTED VIA VACCINES.

Ammonia is highly toxic and especially a poison to the Mud Pellet.

For the longest time I couldn’t figure out where the SMELL of ammonia was coming from in my house and at times on my breath and in stools (toilet version not wooden furniture).

Only within the past year did a spend just under $500 for professional test kits to look for AMMONIA, Nitrate, and Nitrite in my WELL WATER.

Low! and Hold Bees!

Agricultural ammonia doth appear in the subteranean Absu of the Abyss!

I was being chronically poisoned by farm run-off in what Gilbert Ning Ling said WAS LIFE: Water.

I tried to open a discussion with the USGS on this topic and I have a novel idea on how ALL groundwater is at risk in this area but after the initial contact with a specialist who sent me everything I already knew - there as been radio silence.

Why?

Fuckers are in on it. Unless I open up a case with the EPA and start filing suits these fuckers don’t CARE.

Of course I went BACK to using distilled water but the nightmares diminished yet never STOPPED.

I never had the connection from the Jimmy Dore video of them RAINING UREA DOWN ON US LIKE SPRAYING ROACHES.

Gives new meaning to the phrase: Piss on yuh!

Ammonium, ammonia, and urea are all forms of nitrogen used in fertilizers. Ammonium (NH₄⁺) is a positively charged ion, ammonia (NH₃) is a gas that can convert to ammonium in soil, and urea (CO(NH₂)₂) is a solid that contains a high concentration of nitrogen and converts to ammonium and nitrate in the soil.

First thing to come up from Wicked Peed On Us and other sources featured ONLY the fertilizer aspect of it. The University of ILL Annoyed at Urbana (fictional home of the HAL 9000, but the real home of the National Supercomputing Center) has a century-old farmland test bed in the middle of the campus where they discovered that the CONTINUAL USE OF NITROGENOUS FERTILIZERS IN THE SOIL

PEVENTS

CARBON SEQUESTRATION.

Fuck Me With a Stick comes to mind because the use of the Haber Process to make ammonia that is one part of the three-part fertilizer ingredients of N,P,K all of which are used to make Ex Plow Seives for the Millie Tarry, is indeed a Silent Weapon for A Quiet Whore

that was deployed to make BIG, GREEN crops with NO NUTRITION

and

PREVENT carbon from being locked in the soil all the while the two-faced fuckers are saying that the planet is going to Hell because there is too much carbon in the atmos fire.

The Hegelian Dialectic is:

Cause a problem Cause a problem Cause a problem

I don’t give a shit what version you’ve heard.

Regardless of whether Buggers are pissing ammonia inside of you; or if Bug-Heads are raining down UREA PISS FERTILIZER from On High that then gets into you from the outside:

Ammonium is HIGHLY ACIDIC and toxic.

Ammonia will also burn holes in your kidneys unless it is changed to Urea by bodily processes OVER AND ABOVE THE BODY CONVERTING NORMAL NITROGENOUS SUBSTANCES FROM FOOD OR DOOF INTO UREA FOR EXCRETION.

Urea is a useful toxin and biochemical for the body that is best balanced by excreting whatever is not necessary. The scope of that chemistry is beyond this diatribe and don’t forget that I’m supposed to have quit this shit months ago so show some piss & vinegar and LOOK IT UP YOURSELVES.

There is a huge difference between the smell of Bo-Peep ammonia for cleaning your baffroom

and the smell of Old Folks Home Piss which is uremia blood poisoning from weak or ruined kidneys.

Back to the EnnEssAye standard of Wicked Peed On Us for an Exx Plann Ate Shun:

The urea cycle (also known as the ornithine cycle)

Hence the reason that Hulda Clark recommended Ornithine at night to help clear ammonia. She also recommended Arginine during the day but since that is HERPES FOOD (herpes being the shedding of spirochetes) I have never recommended Arginine to people even though I have no difficulty taking arginine or eating high arginine foods.

is a cycle of biochemical reactions that produces urea (NH2)2CO from ammonia (NH3). Animals that use this cycle, mainly amphibians and mammals, are called ureotelic.

Animals that use this cycle are mainly called Hu-Man Beans.

The urea cycle converts highly toxic ammonia to urea for excretion.

Sow, tell us again why the “Woman’s Touch” Bo-Peep AMMONIA was introduced as a cleaning agent for women to touch? The ad above was from 1948. Until about the 1980s when MSDS sheets became available for half-assed (why is everything half-assed?) attempts at informing workers that the Yahoods are toxin-eaters who have been secretly poisoning the Goy for MILLENNIA that the substance listed on the MSDS sheets are poisoning the Goy… so that at least you are AWARE you’re being poisoned before PPE (personal protective equipment or Protection agains Penial Entrance) started to become a market share of safety gear.

Women are stupid.

Women were MADE stupid with a brain poison in the form of ammonia taken directly into the skin of the hands and by the lungs unless in 1948 you were wearing gloves and a carbon filtered respirator rated for acid gas and ammonia!

Women MADE THEMSELVES STUPID for the vanity of Permanent Wave solution PUT DIRECTLY ON THEIR SCALP AS PURE AMMONIA TO DENTATURE THEIR HAIR FIBERS SO THAT THEY COULD BE RETRAINED INTO A NEW SHAPE. The scalp is just one layer of skin away from direct access to the brain since BONE is highly vascularized as well it won’t present much of a barrier.

Were we talking about hair fibers or brain fibers?

Humanity didn’t have a fucking chance.

Here’s a quote from Crookshank’s book The History & Pathology of Vaccination Volume 1:

John Birch, Surgeon Extraordinary to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, and Surgeon of the St. Thomas’s Hospital. The College of Physicians seem at last to have opened their eyes to the innovations of these practitioners, who, like the Jesuits of old, through the medium of the female branches, aim at managing the whole family.

Women are stupid is just a neutral observation of fact.

Women have been made stupid is an EXPLANATION of that neutral observation of fact.

Women make themselves stupid is the ULTIMATE culmination of the outside influences of Evil to get the victim to perpetuate their own abuse. Such height of Evil would be considered an art-form if it were not Evil.

And they say: Perpetual Motion Machines don’t exist…

As we can see the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (why does God need shock troops?) had it down: target the mother: targets the family; but then the Babylonia Tall Mud had it down as well that if you get a child before the age of 5 you can shape their entire destiny.

With that in mind who is the most important member of the family unit?

The mother.

So if you were trying to DESTROY that family unit - who/what would you target?

The MOST IMPORTANT MEMBER.

Women didn’t have a chance out of the cereal box.

As for Sectarian preachers, whether in or out of the church, they saw it was an easy way of securing acceptance to their peculiar tenets, by stealing, under the specious appearance of Charity, and Philanthropy, into the bosom of maternal tenderness; while the tender sex, who from innate benevolence are ever ready to assist in doing good,

I ONLY WANT TO HELP !

This is the NLP application of how the enemy evaluates Strengths and Weaknesses. Something that even General Sun Tzu wrote about exploiting so you could use EACH as weapons against your enemy.

were flattered, were soothed, and were instructed, ‘to insinuate the plot into the boxes.’ Dr. Jenner took so much pains to teach some ladies to vaccinate with a light hand, that one of them declared she only brought blood from two in the village; and that only one family among her patients had shewn any symptom of the Cow Pox disorders.

The over-arching point being that women were so pre-programmed to

KILL WITH KINDNESS

that they NEVER stopped to ask WHY you would put UNKNOWN ANIMAL AND HUMAN PUS INTO A PERFECTLY HEALTHY CHILD !!!

God

Damn

It.

Dan McCarthy in his collected wisdom said in a Rebecca Carley RBN show (2009?) that the female predisposition of: I ONLY WANT TO HELP, is a WEAPON that is then reprogrammed and directed at the rest of the world.

Lettuce also hear from the band Rush whose album cover featuring permanent wave solution in the hair of the girl with the album cover designer waving behind her as waves crash on the breakwater and a wave signal spells out the name of the album, in a song from the album called: FREE WILL ! (for gods’ sake!)

There are those who think

That life has nothing left to chance

A host of holy horrors

To direct our aimless dance A planet of playthings

We dance on the strings

Of powers we cannot perceive The stars aren’t aligned

Or the gods are malign

Blame is better to give than receive You can choose a ready guide in some celestial voice

If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice

You can choose from phantom fears and kindness that can kill I will choose a path that’s clear, I will choose free will

I’ll leave it there although the rest of the lyrics and the music and the album are worth your time. But here is a concordance that is kinda creepy in Continuum (or I’m really just the genius that I claim to be who can really pull all of the threads of all knowledge to bunch the tapestry up in the middle) where the poet Neil Peart said what Dan McCarthy said that John Birch said as recorded by Crookshank and passed on by Pat Jordan.

Basically: women need to pull their heads out of their asses, but if there is ammonia on the tops of their heads and ammonia coming out their other end then I see no end to this Ouroborus of Destruction.

[Bet you were wondering when I would get around to hawking my stuff after a dozen Stacks of useful information masquerading as Bitch Sessions without promoting my work since I apparently don’t have a Yahoody bone in my body to push income-generating content…]

Butt… back to AMMONIA converting to Urea (sounds like a religious experience!)

This cycle was the first metabolic cycle to be discovered by Hans Krebs and Kurt Henseleit in 1932, five years before the discovery of the TCA cycle. The urea cycle was described in more detail later on by Ratner and Cohen. The urea cycle takes place primarily in the liver and, to a lesser extent, in the kidneys.

Makes you wonder if the nod to the Family members with Rat and Ritual Temple Slaugher Priest for names were the ones that saw the strengths and weaknesses of getting ammonia back into the human body by any means?

************************************

Now I have an answer for my unrelenting nightmares.

Yahoody Piss.

Chemtrails.

”Them’s Contrails!”

I was told that the refining of Aluminum cost so much that it makes the metal more expensive than Gold.

OK, we have a couple problems here.

I was told that the Idiot Rubes are now paying $5200 for an ounce of gold when the price BETWEEN NATIONS has not varied much from $40 an ounce.

What that means is when a Patriotard says that Gold is Real Money they are full of shit.

Money, according to Aristotle, is TIME AND VALUE INVARIANT. If a gold piece went from $20 from the days of the Old West to $5200 then OVER TIME the VALUE VARIED, so gold has NEVER BEEN MONEY.

But if aluminum is more expensive to produce than Gold then why is it treated like a cheap waste product being turned into sodapop cans and other things that get recycled so that they can be dropped down on you as nanized chemtrails?

The legend of Niburu (another carbonated enema) was that the Annie Nooky needed GOLD to repair their atmos fire, yet these same demon-gods are raining Aluminum that chokes the transports of water in plants and humans on Ea-rth.

None of the stories track and none of what was said in the Jimmy Dore video has any answers to the perennial question of:

Why would they poison the planet if THEY have to live here too?

The answer since BEFORE 2017 since I wrote my books starting in 2008 is that:

THEY ONLY LOOK HUMAN.

The Demons THRIVE on toxins.

It’s Mother’s Milk to them.

The husks that are not fully converted into demonhood probably have countermeasures and remedies to limp them along until they are fully Uncle Benzeebub Converted Rice to exist on the newly terraformed planet.

Terror Formed as I said in my early sci-fi books.

THIS aspect of the NOT US chemically altering the very fabric of NATURE is what Jimmy and anyone else should be talking about because

***I*** have nightmares from brain poison.

And it’s possible that getting up in the middle of the night to urinate is because the body can’t turn ammonia into uric acid quick enough.

ANYONE ELSE HAVE SPONTANEOUS SKIN TEARS THAT LEAD TO BLEEDING?

Freaked the fuck out ouf me until I went outside to get the mail and saw a fresh set of chemtrails that look suspiciously like the picture that I posted above.

I’m not the only one reporting skin splitting this winter that is not related to dry, cold, winter weather (a plausible substitute for denial that they are poisoning us like vermin).



We are UNDER MILLIE TARRY ATTACK so talking about ingredients helps to understand what is done to us and what we can do in the interim to try to limp through. But the 100th Monkey bullshit that Dane Wigington was promoting at the end of the video won’t do a goddamned thing to stop demons in Hell from doing what their sole purpose is:

Toture the damned.

Damned if ***YOU*** don’t DO anything about it.

Welcome to MY Nightmare.

It’s time you learned how to fight The Devil. I’ve said the same thing for 18-years on that topic. Practically no one listen. I’m done.

You’re on your own.