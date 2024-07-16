https://www.bitchute.com/video/GKtXGqcHgMYr/

My observation is that the first reported effect of the supposed Ko Vin Diesel Vy Russ was called Covid Psychosis. It’s impossible to tell if these are just criminals or crazy citizens or agents of the goverment (but I repeat myself) doing this.

I agree with the guy in the video, except over one thing: I would have never went there.

I was tole that the strategy was to restore large population areas first and then move out to the less populated areas.

Being a city transplant to the country early in life I have always resented the arrogance of those who CHOOSE to live in a mousetrap where, like Chicago, their idiotic policies pollute everything downstate.

Frankly, Scarlets I was surprised at the speed at which they restored power. If there was damaged equipment other than just lines such as tranformers then those might take MONTHS to replace given that they are no longer made here, rarely stockpiled, and have to be ORDERED FROM CHY NUH.

Given that I was told the Hurry Cain was tracking away from Houston then made a right-angle bend (with a blame of Minnesota cold air) and that Nature never moves in straight lines, this was a setup from the start. So the delays in getting things up quicker than the remarkable time seen here were probably planned as well. I wonder who shorted the relevant markets to make some easy cash from Dis Aster Cap Eye Toll Ism?

