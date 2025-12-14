What do cars and computers have in common?

COMPUTERS.

So, while I was working through an email service problem that I had where I was screened by the moderator and two trolls on the Thunderbird support (NO ONE DOES ANYTHING ANYMORE THEY CROWD-SOURCE TO LOCUSTS), I came across some postings that should put a shiver in your timber-toasted-testicles.

CVE-2023-24932: Crucial Secure Boot Update for Windows Users | Windows Forum Jan 24, 2025 Microsoft has recently rolled out crucial guidelines for an update tied to CVE-2023-24932, an exploit tied to a significant bypass vulnerability in Secure Boot. This particular security advisory is of monumental importance for anyone operating a Windows system with Secure Boot enabled — whether you’re running Windows 10, Windows 11, or certain versions of Windows Server. Here’s everything you need to know about how this affects you, your devices, and even your bootable media.

Uhh… monumental and Bill Gates all in the same sentence implies that his shats will give you polio whether figurative of literal…

At the heart of this matter lies CVE-2023-24932, a vulnerability exploited by a piece of malware known as the “BlackLotus UEFI Bootkit.”

Sounds sinister like that freaky movie The Black Narcissus.

To paint you a picture, a bootkit operates like a cunning thief that slips past your system’s front door locks (in this case, Secure Boot)

Not MY system! I bought commercial grade spyware from a govern mente-sanctioned spy corp, so *I* don’t have a front door lock because IF I DID IT WOULD LOOK SOMETHING LIKE THIS:

to compromise your operating system. It infects a computer’s boot sequence, granting full control of the device to nefarious actors. The BlackLotus bootkit isn’t some everyday malware; it’s a masterclass of malicious computing

OK… so there are either motherfuckers out there that are smarter than the entire Microdick team, or, it is the MDT that staged this entire thing as a false flag.

that exploits weaknesses in the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI)—a foundation layer of modern PCs. Think of UEFI as your digital bodyguard, ensuring only trusted software can start your machine.

Um… what did this Chat Geez Peed Diddy just say?

Bodyguard? Bodyguard got taken down like a fluffy white duckling bitch!

Feathers fucking everywhere!

Only TRUSTED software can start your mosheen? Goddamn! Can’t trust Microdick to keep out independet spies let alone corporate and government spies, so where we gunna find TRUSTED SOFTWARE MOFO?

Once compromised, attackers gain footholds that are overwhelmingly difficult to dislodge because it loads before even your antivirus software or OS kicks in.

So the black racecar folks ARE smarter than y’all. Seems to me that if AV and OS don’t have priority then y’all got a fundamental architecture problem that sound to me like over-engineered new cars where the ‘safety’ features prevent the goddamned things from starting, although I can see the logic in that since if you are not driving then you really are as safe as you can be.

But it’s kinda like engineering a chyrsler logo onto the front cover of the steering wheel right above the AIRBAG so that when it goes off the logo AND THE NUT/BOLTS that hold it on become 300 mph projectiles.

The airbag saved your life right before the nuts pentrated your heart and kilt yoo ded.

Wait! My third fucking grade class wouldn’t be allowed to design that let alone put it on the assembly line! Good thing they had a recall for that…

Have you ever wondered if you bring your vehicle in for a recall that the dealer might not fuck with something else so that the free fix is backed up by a new problem that didn’t exist before you got there that you now have to pay for?

Why Secure Boot Matters Secure Boot validates the digital signatures of your boot files before they load. Without it, your system could run unauthorized or tampered files that, for instance, enable rootkits or bootkits like BlackLotus. CVE-2023-24932 exploits a bypass in Secure Boot protections, providing attackers carte blanche to control the device entirely.

Only an A.I. or a cocked-up Microdick employee could write something so inane.

Secure boot protects you from people jacking your shit. Which is why Black Lotus jacked your shit so that you cain’t protect yo-seff.

Uh-huh. I gets it.

And here’s the kicker—this isn’t something an attacker can easily exploit online. BlackLotus requires physical access or administrative privileges, but given remote work scenarios and increasing virtualized setups, that’s not an insurmountable challenge for a determined hacker.

So the internet started at CERN and became an international phenomena of a Military ComNet that would be connectible via telephonic infrastructure in the case of any national/international major fuckup events.

Millie

Tarry

COM

NET

Which is why (Witches why?) the document Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars from the 1970s said that the government will know everything you are doing all the time via computer surveillance.

It is an industry standard that the govern mente/military REQUIRES corporate computer manufacturers to have BACKDOORS to all computers so that they can monitor and hack you. What is the difference between independent criminal organizations and govern mentes?

Fucking oxymoronical question. Unask it.

The reason why it is called dialectic is not because it is Problem, Reaction, Solution, but here at Jordan’s Jarage we call it:



PROBLEM, PROBLEM, PROBLEM.

Risks and Known Pain Points As with any security update, nothing comes without its challenges. Microsoft detailed several risks that users might encounter when applying these mitigations: Once Applied, It’s Permanent: Once these mitigations are enabled, they cannot be rolled back. Even reformatting or reinstalling Windows won’t remove the revoked Secure Boot configurations. Think of this as a decision etched in digital stone.

For clarity: You wrote a SHIT PROGRAM that got hacked.

You rushed to get a SHIT PROGRAM TO REPLACE THE SHIT PROGRAM and if people are scared enough to use the fix that is not a fix it cannot be unfixed?

Just trying to be sure that’s what you said.

Because this ALL sounds like extortion and such shitty workmanshit that no one in their right minds (or left brains) would fucking participate in the madness.

Device-Specific Firmware Issues: In some cases, devices fail to correctly apply the updates to Secure Boot’s DB or DBX, leaving them vulnerable. Microsoft is working with hardware makers like HP and Qualcomm to iron out these quirks.

OK, here’s the quirk motherfuckers. Back in my day the BIOS was an EPROM = engineering programmable read only memory. Once it was set they would BURN THE MICROLEADS TO THE EPROM SO THAT THE DATA COULD NOT BE HACKED. These days I was shocked to find out that BIOS are ‘updated’ on a regular basis.

You know what this stinks of? Vaccines being released with no long term safety testing.

Butt Patt, you say: ALL vaccines are demonic pollution and bad for you!

I say: Well, pat my butt, what would THAT mean? that NO COMPUTER IS WORTHY OF EVEN BEING SOLD UNTIL IT IS PROVEN TO BE EXORCISED OF DEMONS AND UNABLE TO BE RE-POSSESSED.

BitLocker Recovery Prompts: Enabling these updates could trigger BitLocker into recovery mode. If you’ve misplaced your BitLocker recovery key, you’re in for arough day.A

I know Docked Whores who would unbox equipment and the FIRST THING THEY WOULD DO IS THROW OUT THE INSTRUCTIONS. Misplaced your dicklocker. This GPT is funnier than fuck.

Unbootable Media and Incompatible Firmware: Devices might stop booting entirely if your recovery or installation media hasn’t been updated to include the new Secure Boot certificates.

Again, for clarity, because there aren’t too many computer saavy people out there:

IF you had Secure Boot and

IT IS compromised then you are fucked.

IF it hasn’t been compromised and you go through the ‘fix’ but you didn’t say Simon Says, then you are fucked.

Just wanted to make sure.

Microsoft strongly advises thorough testing on a single device, per device class, before rolling this out across an organization.

Mild cautionary advice from a company that has the highest hacking records on the planet.

You COULD go with MAC that has very low hacking records but was the premiere privacy invader before Win 11 was even a glint in Freddy Gates Kruger’s eye.

Or, you could go with Linnux which was developed by Clandestine services that apparently has none of this OUTSIDE HACKER INFLUENCE because they won’t tolerate COMPETITION FOR STEALKING DATA, and they figure that the ignorant ‘computer saavy’ person will go outside of corporate Hell seeking ‘open source’ software (that idea alone is an INVITATION to hackers) so that they can do their I-Hate-The-Man impression in the shadows all the while The Man has been surveilling and downloading and analyzing everything that they do also in the shadows.

Witches why I don’t bother with end-to-end encryption with anything.

It was stated earlier if you weren’t asleep at the wheel — curve coming buy the whey…

THERE ARE BACKDOORS ON ALL COMPUTERS PUT THERE BY GOVERN MENTE MANDATE. So even if you encrypt, the back door will allow your KEYSTROKES TO BE HACKED BEFORE THE GODDAMNED THING EVER GETS TO THE ENCRYPTION STAGE SO YOU WERE BELIEVING A SPELLWORK LIE JUST BECAUSE IT TICKLED YOUR EGO.

I’m burnt out so I won’t make analogies with the auto industry other than to say this:

We will keep you safe bullshit that was sold for computer fuckery is the same thing that they engineer into cars where the airbags, tire pressure sensors (check your own goddamned tires you useless slugs!), and anti-theft security features can either malfunction (as they were DESIGNED TO DO) THUS COSTING YOU THOUSANDS OF DOLL EARS, or be so broke as to not even let your POS start.

I’m going Amish.

I can’t afford a horse.

The horse would probably get worms anyway.

I’ll just pull the buggy myself.

Here’s what you need to know from the Jordan Jarage:

This WORLD was NEVER designed to WORK.

It can’t be fixed.

There’s no point in trying.