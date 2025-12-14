VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
2h

I never have upgrades on auto on the 9 year old ipad and I usually wait six months to a year before even considering an upgrade. Currently, I'm 3 behind as there isn't enough room left on the operating system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
16h

I'm on Win 7, and will be going to Linux whenever I get a new machine. This 15+ year old laptop is likely on last legs.

Soooo glad I never upgraded!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Patrick Jordan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture