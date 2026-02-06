God is a ChatBot and it has been having a Psychotic Break since the invention of the Universe SIM.

From my UreaKA Stack comments:

2d It is really SIM-CHRONOS you mente-ion Ureanus because it is definitely not what seems on the first looks. UREANUS = UREA-NUSS Die Nuss means Nut. “Ammonia, specifically in the form of ammonium-based compounds or gas, can be used in specialized industrial processes for treating, drying, or preserving nuts and seeds, although it is not a common domestic method. It acts to remove moisture and can be used to treat or coat nuts, such as in certain snack food preparations . Industrial Use: Google Patents mentions that ammonia, specifically acting as a gluten-peptizing agent, can be used in the processing of hot dry-roasted nuts.” Process for coating hot dry roasted nuts and the resulting product https://patents.google.com/patent/US3314800A/en “The gluten is normally peptized in acetic acid although other acids such as lactic acid and adipic acid can also is volatile, acids such as citric acid and malic acid are unsatisfactory because they give a flaky product. Other gluten-peptizing agents, such as ammonia, may be used in place of acetic acid. If ammonia is used, however, care must be taken to insure that substantially all of the ammonia is volatilized or the final product may contain objectionable odor. “ Patrick Jordan You Little Red Hens weird me the hell out. It is as if the Universe is batshit crazy so all you have to do is pick up a small piece of batshit, give it a sniff to find out that it has the same odor as all of the other batshit but they all fit together like small batshit shaped jigsaw puzzle pieces. Gluten is a false word for an alergen. I will write a Stack on this right away. Even Harvard is implicated in the goddamned lies surrounding this. Butt, what is mind-allergenizing disturbing about this is the implication is that there are ‘GLUTEN’ PROTEINS IN NUTS. Otherwise the ammoniating process would not mention them specifically by the false name of Gluten when predominantly the GLUING protein is Gliadin. So, do people have NUT allergies or just GLUTEN universal allergies? Stay Tuned for Stackage and remember: This is all YOUR FAULT ! and Thank you very much.

What the fucking A.I. has to say about my intercepted inquiry when I have A.I. responses ‘turned off’.

No, gluten is not a carbohydrate; it is a protein found in certain grains like wheat, barley, and rye. It helps give dough its elasticity and structure.

OK. That’s the almighty purveyor of knowledge telling us what to think, when I remember from 50 years ago that the word: Gluten referred to a complex of molecules where the primary protein to which you can have a ALLERGIC REACTION was Gliadin. Witch would always prompt me to say: Then why don’t they just say: GLIADIN?

Butt hears what the Poison Ivy League school has to say about it:

First the reinforcement of the lie:

https://nutritionsource.hsph.harvard.edu/gluten/ Gluten is a protein

I have a vendetta against anyone who does not adhere to ACCURACY IN SCIENCE LANGUAGE.

Mr. Man jus sayed:

A

PROTEEN.

I wunna if they’s all tolkin’ to they’s frens at

https://www.chefsresource.com/faq/is-gluten-a-carbohydrate Is gluten a carbohydrate? - Chef’s Resource May 21, 2024 Is gluten a carbohydrate? No, gluten is not a carbohydrate. Gluten is actually a mixture of proteins

So who you gunna trust? Harvard an they Skull and Bones or da sheff that done cook dem skulls and bones to make y’al sum gumbo?

A protein

is a far cry from

A mixture of proteins.

In fact, it has always been promoted that the proteins in corn are not gluten (gliadin - assholes!)

From Wicked Peed On Us + A.I. vomit

Non-gluten protein in corn primarily refers to proteins such as zein and glutelin found in corn gluten meal,

OK! Cut off their penises and serve them as Vienna Sausages with some nice corn fritters.

The Inuit have FORTY WORDS FOR SNOW because each SMALL VARIATION MATTERS TO THEM SURVIVING.

Why in the fuck (other than invoking the wrath of the paper slicer on your nethers) would you EVER call corn meal GLUTEN if it had NOTHING WHATSOEVER TO DO WITH THE FALSE WORD: GLUTEN?

Comets! My God that Doesn’t Exist! Where are the FUCKING COMETS?

which is a byproduct of corn processing. Unlike wheat, corn does not contain gluten,

At this point I would just settle for a roving gang wielding sledge hammers.

making its proteins safe for those with gluten sensitivities.

So, with that vignette foray into Madness we swing around with whiplash speeds back to the CHEF citation:

that is commonly found in wheat, barley, and rye. It gives dough its elasticity and contributes to the chewy texture of bread. While carbohydrates are a vital nutrient for our bodies, gluten falls under the category of proteins.

so another Glue-Like Protein in rice is prolamine that FOR SOME does not have the same provocative effect as gliadin (see how WORDS MATTER!?) FOR OTHERS it is just as bad as if they had taken the demonized gliadin that was probably made into a weapon by a particular Lot & Serial Number of vaccines given so long ago that no one has the gliadin-aggravated brain power to even consider it as a causative agent like putting peanut oil into vaccines and then all of a sudden chilrens evurwhar dones gots da Pee Nut ALGEE!

Baby Jesus! Anna Fi Lacks Us! She be related to Henrietta Lacks Us!

And now for a head-whip back to Harvard (because Substack has an option for StrikeOut text formatting BUT NOT UNDERLINED, and also NO COLOR TEXT OPTIONS to set apart disparate citations):

naturally found in some grains including wheat, barley, and rye. It acts like a binder, holding food together and adding a “stretchy” quality—think of a pizza maker tossing and stretching out a ball of dough. Without gluten, the dough would rip easily.

So that establishes the Skulled Bones Poison Ivy Purveyors of Purulent Philosophy as saying definitively that

GLUTEN IS NOT A CARBOHYDRATE.

We use that as a point of departure (like the cupped wooden shape to accomodate the neck for the headsman’s axe) when a few paragraphs later this Bastion of Bastards Purveying Purulence state in the SAME ARTICKLE:

Gluten may also act as a prebiotic, feeding the “good” bacteria in our bodies. Arabinoxylan oligosaccharide is a prebiotic carbohydrate

Goddamn.

I learnt in turd grade to never sow paradox in the description of something by using the same word as the definition of something.

Gluten is NOT a carbohydrate, except for the carbohydrate in Gluten. But we’re Harvardinians and we use REALLY FUCKING BIG WORDS FOR SHUGAR LIKE OLIGOSACCHARIDE so that you plebes don’t know what the fuck we’re talking about and since your brains are so polluted with GLUTEN you don’t even have the motivation or energy to say: Whut da fuck you talkin’ bout, Willis?

derived from wheat bran that has been shown to stimulate the activity of bifidobacteria in the colon.

Bi Fido Bacteria. Two Dog Bacteria - unless they mean sumpin’ else beesides the Bi, like they done have two meanin’s fo the Glue Ten !

All this to bring us full circle in the Continuum of Madness where facks are fucks and nothing is honest and the institutions of higher learning have more to do with the quality of drugs that they take than the output of useful, actionable knowledge.

And we didn’t even GET to the part where NUTS HAVE GLUTEN.

https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Nut_(goddess) Nut (goddess) - Wikipedia Nut / ˈnʊt / (Ancient Egyptian: Nwt, Coptic: Ⲛⲉ), also known by various other transcriptions, is the goddess of the sky, stars, cosmos, mothers,

This is whatcha’ll call Inclusivitization: The Cosmos IS A MUTHA !

astronomy, and the universe in the ancient Egyptian religion. She is often depicted as a nude woman covered with stars and arching…

OK… thas rite. Nekkid Woman… affa dat, it doan matta whatelse she all dune !

I guess I have a NUT Allergy since this Universe is fucked beyond all imagination.

This tirade wore me out, so I guess y’all can continue the the discovery of whether Nut Allergy is to the proteins unique to the Nuts

PEA NUTS ARE NOT NUTS WITCHES ANOTHER SOURCE OF VEXATION THAT CANNOT BE PURGED FROM MY NEW CLEAR FURN ASS!

or if GLUTEN allergy is UNIVERSAL to what is going on with nuts and grains or if it is the Jordanian Meme of:

ALL OF THE ABOVE!

