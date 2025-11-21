Haven’t been feeling well for a while.

Nearly impossible to tell why:

Any of the three new chemtrails formulas that are deployed at cumulus, nimbus, and stratus levels of altitude now that actually FORM clouds after they are sprayed. Pharm chemikills. You wouldn’t believe the stench that comes off of the ‘minerals’ like ‘lime’ (slag from cement kilns that is highly toxic) that the Pharm Whores clamor to dilute the pollution stream by spreading it on their fields to grow ‘food’. Any random illness that the walking pusbags might have. Any non-random disease created by the pusbag govern mente. etc. etc. etc.

I could walk out the door (on a winter’s damned day) just to get the mail where the air (should be pristine arctic juice) smells like I’m right up the butt of Mssr. Dupont heseff. Next thing you know: within MINUTES I feel unwell.

But this has been going on a for a while even if I don’t go out the door.

So, I noticed that my cabbage ferments (I like sauerkraut and even disgruntled germans) were putting off more than potent odors.

What happened was: that I saw two heads of cabbage at the health doof store and bought them about a month ago to make said angry teuton shreds.

It started off ok, and the primary ferment where it burns off the sugars went half-assed normal, but by the time the secondary shift of microbes were supposed to take over, the pressure on the air locks

— big clue there: fermentation should be done in ANaerobic conditions where the parameters are tightly regulated — went from positive pressure to neutral to NEGATIVE PRESSURE and never fully recovered.

That’s not a good sign.

In one of my jars the pressure did recover but it took longer than normal so I put it in the refrigerator and just monitored the others. Seems they were stalled out. Seems that they were putting of gasses that were not your typical breakdown products.

When a properly working anaerobic ferment enters the second stage, the proteolytic enzymes from the new bugs can expell a fine mist of orange from a carrot ferment so that if you have them in a container (I put my jars in giant picnic coolers in the off chance that they might be too active and expell content out of the top of the airlock) there will be an aerosol coating of orange on the surfaces outside the jar. ACTIVE culture.

You want an aggressive start so that the pH drops in the acid range fast to disfavor (and kyll) botulism and let the Acid-loving Lactic Acid producing organisms to take over the show. There is a brief changing of the guard from sugar burners to protein burners and then you set your ferments aside to mature, 21 days, to months, to years.

Unlike the FOOLS all over the See Eye Aye-infuckted internut ROTTING food in Mason (think about that) Jars that start eating something like grumpy germans after a couple of days… Actual, real, traditional, SAFE sour krout TAKES THREE MONTHS. That’s why I was holding out too long past reason to see if these greenish balls of delight would turn into what I used to be able to produce before DARPA and MONSANTO/BAYER (did I just repeat myself?) took my ability to GROW MY OWN FOOD AWAY.

Hence, the buying of someone else’s heads.

I din’t feel well tonight so I decided to check on the jars by opening them up.

Can you smell that smell?

The smell of it surrounds you.

Where is Lynerd Skynerd with a flamethrower when you need him?

We truly are in Hell when in Times Past you could ferment cabbage to get crisp, tasty, SWEET, and mildly tangy shreds out of jar that you had sitting in the back of your refrigerator for THREE YEARS, but within the course of a MONTH the shit from the Gross Sorry Store FUCKING ROTS UNDER CONTROLLED CONDITIONS.

There was a High Note with emphasis on the word: high meaning that that rotten thing in Denmark? smelt not like Smelts but ROTTEN SARDINES!

I shit thee not - but we will get to the Shit part…

With an undertone of peanuts.

God Almighty just fucking excoriate your sickass planetary experiment with comets and get this fuckshow over with!

Now, cabbage is a funny creature.

When PROPERLY fermented it will produce some amines. Predominantly Histamine that will then be degraded WITHIN THAT THREE MONTH WAIT-PERIOD by the changing of the guard of microbes as they gnaw their way through the kraut. The characterisitic smell of sauerkraut comes from the aldehydes that are also produced during the fermenting process.

You might know formaldehyde as the thing that your specimens came in for biology class. Heap bad chemical. I call it Poison water because the formula is CH2O. But there are a numbrer of other aldehydes (chemicals is chemicals after all) that are not the dread embalming fluid.

Putrescene is a diamine that is the most-recognizable smell of DEAD THINGS.

Your ferments should NEVER smell like that.

MY ferments NEVER smell like that unless something has gone seriously wrong.

Sow, lettuce egg am mine what might have gone wrong?

In addition to the numbered list above we might consider that

I didn’t grow the damned cabbage.

that shows my desperation to relive the old glory days when I fed myself, my family, and fermented my harvest to make some of the best food of my entire (yet pathetic) existence here in Hell Central.

God Nose what was IN the health doof store cabbage.

I say: IN because even organic growers are whores and idiots that will grow whatever is commercially successful even if it is a HYBRID and no one (not even god with that big nose) could tell you what the genes are in a hybrid plant seed. So unless it was a Hair Loom variety then the very lineage of the kraut was in question.

I say: IN because even organic growers are spraying the fuck out of their produce to keep the pests down.

If you don’t accept that reality then please search the Yellowed Pages for professional help since the FDA allowed ORGANIC growers to spray apples and pears up until 2016 WITH PHARMACEUTICAL ANTIBIOTICS to control fire blight.

I guess that crisis ended when they were allowed to control that bacterial disease with ‘biocontrol’ agents which can mean any damned thing you want it to, but I can tell you just like Bt that was allowed since way before the 1970s YOU DON’T WANT THAT SHIT BETWEEN THE LEAVES OF YOUR CABBAGE HEAD.

So, perhaps it was my Tantalus Moment that caused all of this, therefore I’m the one to blame. Not the organic grower, not the PsyOp government agencies that allow them to do fuckall, not DARPA that already destroyed Lactobacillus plantarum, not God, It’s Nose or anything else.

Me.

Me. It’s all MY fault.

“I also saw the awful agonies that Tantalus has to bear. The old man was standing in a pool of water which nearly reached his chin, and his thirst drove him to unceasing efforts; but he could never get a drop to drink. For whenever he stooped in his eagerness to lap the water, it disappeared. The pool was swallowed up, and all he saw at his feet was the dark earth, which some mysterious power had parched. Trees spread their foliage high over the pool and dangle fruits above his head—pear-trees and pomegranates, apple-trees with their glossy burden, sweet figs and luxuriant olives. But whenever the old man tried to grasp them in his hands, the wind would toss them up towards the shadowy clouds.” (Odysseus. Homer, Odyssey 11.584).

Homer must have growed up in ILL Annoyed.

So there seems to be an engineered problem that unless you BUY GMO bugs that are grown for the purpose of fermenting food in this Nude Whirled Disorder then your food will rot just like the Mason Jar Cult that reminds me of Jilly Juice.

Now, I find it an ever-flowing well of effluent to see that that the sick psychopath had a very large following of mentally deranged idiots where she encourged them to ROT food on their countertops eat sauerkraut within one to three days of it beginning a THREE MONTH PROCESS TO LOSE VITAMIN C with the primary ferment then return it by microbial action at the end of three months, all the while making and breaking down the HISTAMINE, that for the NORMAL adult might give the granddaddy of all migraines but for an autistic kid might put them in the hospital.

I thought of Jilly because my largest jar out of the 10 liters that I put up smelled EXACTLY LIKE SHIT!

I told you I would bring it up.

I almost brought it up, so to speak, a couple times as I emptied these failures on the compost heap.

To Recap:

rotten sardines peanuts (probably aspergillus mold which is what gives coffee and peanuts their Dis Stink Heave smell and flavor) Feces.

Living on the Pharm I’ve cleaned out the septic tank a time or too and have to say that Ye Olde Shitter Cistern didn’t smell half as bad as that ferment.

But there are freaks like Jilly and Sally Fallon who have told their cult members to just get past the smell of a microbial fuckfest and drink it down because it is GOOD FOR YOU. Many a Jilly Juicer would post that they had insane diarrhea and she would reply that it was a good sign that they were clearing out toxins.

Things like this convinced me that both of them were CIA assets and that this Rotting food on countertops was part of a cruel PsyOp to get people infected, TURN THEM INTO CARRIERS, or just plain ded.

You can’t survive that kind of microbial madness and ded people don’t complain about being kilt by a bad ferment on message boards.

So, yeah… I’m pissed.

I’m pissed that I can’t grow my own food, I can’t ferment OTHER PEOPLE’S FOOD and that dumbfucks areound the world are so zombified that they might as well take a soda straw and help me empty my septic tank next summer. The Quality of food that I produced and fermented for ALMOST (isn’t that the buggering up the ass?) FIFTY YEARS before Big Ag which is the same as Big Pharma (hence Pharmwhores) shut me down, was indescribably delicious. The ferments were a joy, not as some mothers of autistic kids instructed their little victims to ‘hold your nose before you drink it down’.

WHERE ARE THOSE FUCKING COMETS!

The only thing I could reason out over all these years is that the ones that survive the Jilly and Fallacous Fallon Hollow Cost must have been LOW HISTAMINE DOLTS that were getting a jolt of the neuroactive amine: histamine and thinking that it was somehow a good thing.

Those who are low in histamine are typically drones that work in cubicles, have low libido, no imagination, and might hear voices. The last one suggests that they are prone to be religiously afflicted.

One day I was talking with Grannie Annie who had terrible allergies that came packaged with histamine reactions. I was telling her how this AMINE could be produced by the body, found in foods and ferments, or provoked by foods. I kept droning on about its actions and then said that it was essential for orgasm. I kept droning on and after a while Grannie said: “What were you saying? You lost me after the word: orgasm.”

So, in all seriousness, I think that your average genetically-engineered slave is so low in histamine and libido that they would literally drink SHITWATER just fot the boost.

That NOONE has shut any of these operations down when they are a Pub Lick Hellth Threat shows that it is organized and therefore ‘cultured’ by the govern mente.

Even this year when I made a few successful jars of my own fermented asparagus I repeated my sentiment that the taste of that single produce could foment world peace. It’s that good. But I have to face the facts that at least 33% of those ferments failed, so the diminishing returns on investment of time, money, and nasal mucosa is pushing me to admit that it just isn’t worth it.

No matter how TANTALIZING.

Just recently I ordered a number of aerobically fermented olives. They were all a disasterous failure that smelled on the side of feces/vomit. What this tells me is that around the world (this was the USA) that the biosphere is breaking down not just my little piece of the grain ghetto.

On the upside I discovered on their website that since they aerobically ferment olives (you CAN anaerobically ferment them) that there may be penicillin molds that become part of the brine. This was hugely important to know because:

WHAT IF YOU WERE ALLERGIC TO PENICILLIN????? !!!!!!

I wanted to order from Canada because it looked like they had a good product, but when I filled my cart there were well-over 100 cunt trees in the pull down menu (some of which we know to be Tear Your Wrist States) but the Yew Knighted State of Shumeria was NOT ON THE LIST.

I wrote to the fuckers to ask if they were embargoing us the U.S. as a company or if it was a govern mente edict (he dicked) in Canukialand.

No answer.

But I kept getting solicitations by email to buy their products or go to some touchy feeley meeting of new age nutjobs. Even after I Unsubscribed to their newsletter that I didn’t sign up for.

Touch This.

Feel That.

Fuck off.

The biosphere is toast. We’re just in the death-throes and the Zombies have won.

My new philosophy and instruction to the world: My book on fermentation will still be offered as a historical curiosity of how things USED to work with the directive to just buy fresh food and eat it as soon as you can because even that is suspect but at least it won’t turn to shitty peanut fish in a jar.