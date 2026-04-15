VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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SUP Wahine's avatar
SUP Wahine
4d

Oh Mai Gob Patrick! Recent tests of the shit being dumped into our stratosphere, making its way into our breathable air, food and water are showing massive quantities of fungi and mycelium. As well as the antibiotic resistant bacterias, graphene, aluminum, barium, strontnium, etc... the usual suspects. 🎶Hoooow loooong has been goin on?🎶 ⏳️

These are said to be mind altering type of fungi...which is lining up with whistleblowers, and gov documents.

C'est nickel cent pour cent!

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Ila's avatar
Ila
3d

You are really a piece of cake

I love reading your story lines

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