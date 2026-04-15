I’ve been playing Deconstruct the Useless Language with one of the greatest Word-Smythes that I’ve known in many years. I think the South Pole has an effect on how people view and interpret things. Been caught by surprise by connections that are obvious when pointed out but a North Pole mind like mine completely missed them.

Good thing these concepts weren’t orchid preying mantises or I would have been dinner.

Due to the back-and-froth we’ve been having, I think of things that I want to pass off to get that Antipodes View on things that we just take for granite because they are gneiss.

This one just came to me last knight:

Under The Influence.

It is used for alcohol witch, of course, is a product of FUNGUS!

I’ve promoted my view that King Mold (a section in the book above) pretty much rules this incarnation of Hell.

Levitical priests are required to eat unleavened bread in a holy place, specifically in the courtyard of the Tent of Meeting, as part of their offerings. Leavened bread is generally prohibited from being offered on the altar, but it can be included in certain fellowship offerings.

Will the Levee break if a Levi eats Leaven?

Must they Aver the Avril Lavigne Leavening is unholy even though the yeasty muck doth haveth the holes that maketheth it rise?

I think it is in this book that I cover how DARPA made Candida into an unstoppable monster. If not, then you need this book any Whey.

*****

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/Moving-Forward/

Either way you SLICE IT, we find that microbes of all flavors, infect and INFLUENCE their hosts through biochemical pathways. It can be Baculovirus sending the enzyme tyrosine phosphatase to make an ant climb a tree, or Yeast releasing ethanol to release the inhibitions of the drunken host on two legs.

Yeasts, particularly Saccharomyces cerevisiae, are the primary organisms that produce ethanol through fermentation. Some bacteria, such as Zymomonas mobilis and certain species of Escherichia, can also produce ethanol as a by-product of their metabolic processes.

I didn’t come into this Stack with certain thoughts like: Ethanol is yeast shit that makes the victim do weird shit; or the variation: Ethanol is yeast piss that makes the victim do weird shit when they’re pissed, nor the fact that enzyme means In Zyme which was a term that explained fermentation as it happend IN YEAST!

Butt, I’m always in Continuum so the facts no matter how disparate always close in on each other like a mangey dog biting its own tail.

What all this was meant to highlight is that the Antients KNEW what they were saying when they came up with the accusation of being Under The Influence when drunk because at the very least beer (despite it being brewed with antibiotics) and especially whiskey (notorious for its Ergot fungus hallucinogens) don’t come alone as a single intoxicating waste product chemical.

Funny that: In Continuum the word for Mushroom Poisoning is: Intoxication.

He was intoxicated when he was stopped for driving erratically.

Yeast piss. Toxin. Intoxication.

Just so you know: the yeast of bread & beer: Saccharomyces cerevisiae is said to be genetically identical to Candida albicans. This is the mystery that was never revealed in the 1980s book The Yeast Connection. Had to discover on my own why the author said that you must quit all yeast products. The breakdown of bread and beer yeast gives ALL of the building blocks that the We Upon Candida needs to make itself.

Eaters of the Dead as the Egyptians would half it.

It is claimed that the antient Shumerians considered beer a GIFT of Anny Nunkee. The antient Chinesians called Marry Jew Wanna the Celestial Gift. That too might have been part of the gift package with beer to keep the shave-heads working for the ‘gods’.

Those are some badass gods if they are using fungal intoxication and Nar Cot Ticks to so benumb the mind of their servants that those servants will do anything for the ‘gifts’.

When I first started this work in 2008 the audience was primarily gung-ho (a chinese word) patriots who liked to smoke wheed and believed in gaad, with some believing in aliens from outer space (not the cross-border kind). I made it clear that anything that impacted my cognition is my enemy and the followers that I had related to my early years with Rebecca Carley started to fade like the line from Alice’s restaurant:

He said, “What were you arrested for, kid?” and I said, “Littering.” And they all moved away from me on the bench there, and gave me the hairy eyeball and all kinds of mean nasty things, ‘til I said, “And creating a nuisance,” and they all came back, shook my hand, and we had a great time on the bench, talkin’ about crime, mother-stabbing, father-raping, an’ all kinds of groovy things that we was talking about on the bench.‎

Guthrie being a clandestine service operator, nonetheless, wove a memorable folk tune pretending to be a Vee It Nahm Whore protest song.

14:20 min.

653 views 9 years ago. Yeah, no wonder I’m quitting this Truth Bullshit. That should have been 653 THOUSAND views for the caliber of stuff that I put out a DECADE ago!

Sew, this is a kind of sowing an open-letter musing to my Word Smithies to see what y’all think of Chem I Cull Wharf Air using Fun Guys on the Goys.

I must now Levitate.