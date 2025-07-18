This will be a parting jab but I still will finish my book reviews and then the last Goodbye Stack before I sign off.

The irony of the quote: Trust No One from the X-Files is that the Cancer Man had that as a motto on his cigarette lighter to remind him every time he lit a coffin nail to not trust anyone. But his nickname was Cancer Man because he did have lung cancer from smoking so I guess he didn’t even follow his own advice because he trusted the makers of the tobacco sticks that he sucked down like an assembly line to not cause his terminal illness…

that had to be healed by an alien (in the series).

But there is a story of a Persian King who sought a court physician. Of course there is always a Yahoody in the Woodpile and one showed up to vie for the position and the next thing you know the King comes down with a deadly illness and is just about ready to kick it when the Yahoody Docked Whore swoops in at the last moment to ‘save’ him.

He gets the job.

Despite the fact that the King NEW that the Yahood had POISONED him, the Yahood demonstrated his skill at reversing the poisoning and so they lived unhappily ever after.

Could you imagine what would have happened to the King if he REFUSED to hire the Yahood?

Here is a prime example of why I had been demanding an answer on: “Why does EVERYONE get their information from the Yahoodim?”

I would be sent AMAZING REVELATIONS! and INSIDER INFORMATION! by Brother Nathaniel (supposedly a certified nutjob street-person) and Rabbi THis and Rabbi THat and other Rank and File Yahoods in unsocial unmedia that were so obvious you could see and hear it but people would rave about the information they were sharing.

I had a good mentor in Rebecca Carley who warned me that Clandestine Service Operators running Controlled Opposition would deliver up to 90% Truth to sell the 10% Lie. Most people exhibit the Dumbass Crumbler Effect of thinking they are smart enough to know the difference but the Viruses Don’t Exist cult that appeared out of knowwhere and was sucked up by even some of my top people belies the fact that discernment is based on Logic & Critical Thinking, brutal analysis, and life experience that imparts wisdom, NOT feelings and emotions and hunches.

Given that the Protocols of Szion state clearly that THey controll all of the press then if I were to be generous (but I’m not) then it is damned near impossible to get any information that hasn’t gone through their bowels and been shitted out.

Ms. MaGoo and I are looking into the claims surrounding the use of baking soda in many applications. I sent her a link with recipes, then she sent me this link:

https://www.life-enthusiast.com/blog/health-concerns-10/cancer-baking-soda-and-maple-syrup-3673

written by Mark Sircus featuring Tullio Simoncini who claims that every time he examined cancer he found fungus (candida yeast).

Early on, it was my considered opinion that correlation was not causation so that just because every time you looked at cancer and you saw fungus does not mean that fungus was the CAUSE of the cancer.

I’m no expert, but then we will see below that the experts aren’t even experts, in anything especially cancer but it seems to me when I did the 1972 WHO Memo book that there were at least 5 major TRIGGERS for cancer. Since I have NEVER been able to debunk ANYTHING by Mel Thornberg (may she rest in peace) then if SHE says that cancer is caused by spirochetes - then goddammit! CANCER IS CAUSED BY SPIROCHETES.

That does bring us to an interfuckingresting notion that came to me lately as we (me and another Hen) have been trying to track down the fungal nemesis for Borellia spirochetes with no outside help that perhaps long, long ago, in a galaxy far, far away that candida might have not only been a commensurate in the guts of humans acting as a symbiote but might have even been there to fuck with spirochetes and make their lives miserable.

AND THEN DARPA.

My book: DOGS outlines how what started out as something that digested cellulose for us in our guts was PURPOSELY mutated into an indestructible, flesh-eating, sexually-reproducing MONSTER.

I suspect that Candida - IF it were antagonistic to spirochetes - was tweaked by WWII in order to make it a co-infection rather than a competition for the greatest Buy Oh We Upon ever unleashed on the planet: Lyme Disease.

Just like we recently came to the conclusion that the Phi Bacteriophage of the Borellia burgdorferii spirochete was TWEAKED so that it wouldn’t kill the organism as it was designed to do but was used as a gene-delivery vector to make Lyme into the undefeatable weapon that it is today.

Butt what the fuck do I know?

We now come to the Sircus article on Simoncini and other’s work: No one knows a goddamned thing!

“Sodium bicarbonate administered orally, via aerosol or intravenously can achieve positive results only in some tumors, while others – such as the serious ones of the brain or the bones – remain unaffected by the treatment.”

That’s the first time I’ve ever heard/read that kind of admission in a QUARTER OF A CENTURY OF DOING NOTHING BUT THIS!

Compliments to the author for honesty.

Oh… Butt Weight! Ron Po’ Peel, there’s More! If you order before Midnight Tonite well throw in this:

“Sodium bicarbonate therapy is harmless, fast and effective because it is extremely diffusible. A therapy with bicarbonate for cancer should be set up with strong dosage, continuously, and with pauseless cycles in a destruction work which should proceed from the beginning to the end without interruption for at least 7-8 days. In general a mass of 2-3-4 centimeters will begin to consistently regress from the third to the fourth day, and collapses from the fourth to the fifth,” says Dr Simoncini.

This makes sense to me because it fits my concept of fighting either humans or microbes that you never let up until the enemy is DED!

Beat the damned thing with a stick (sodium bicarbonate) until it is no longer moving!

But have you heard this before? Has anyone in this mamby pamby world of attempting to ‘hack’ one’s ‘genome’ and ‘sharing’ cancer ‘cures’ ever stated flatly that you MUST hammer away at the fucker until it is muck?

Yet later on in the article by Sircus is some history of the fellow who came up with the maple syrup/baking soda treatment with this claim:

“There is not a tumor on God’s green earth that cannot be licked with a little baking soda and maple syrup.” That is the astonishing claim of controversial folk healer Jim Kelmun who says that this simple home remedy can stop and reverse the deadly growth of cancers. His loyal patients swear by the man they fondly call Dr. Jim and say he is a miracle worker. “Dr. Jim cured me of lung cancer,” said farmer Ian Roadhouse. “Those other doctors told me that I was a goner and had less then six months to live. But the doc put me on his mixture and in a couple of months the cancer was gone. It did not even show up on the x-rays.”

Thing of it is: in the past 25 years I have had to put up with Poll Parrots that get on a kick that cancer is ‘curable’ and that there has ‘always’ been a ‘cure’ out there and that there is ONLY ONE METHOD THAT WORKS (never mind me identifying at least 5 triggers and NO ONE but Mel Thornberg ever saying that it is CAUSED by spirochetes. So although the claim immediately above came from a guy out of the 1970s I guess he wasn’t aware of the quote that Sircus opened his blog with:

“Sodium bicarbonate administered orally, via aerosol or intravenously can achieve positive results only in some tumors, while others – such as the serious ones of the brain or the bones – remain unaffected by the treatment.”

This is coming from a guy who mainlines bicarbonate directly into blood vessels near tumors to potentiate the effect.

This kind of dichotomy is not new to me after 25 years of doing this.

BUTT! in 25 years of doing this I had never been confronted with the honesty of admitting that the shit doesn’t work for all of the tumors all of the time… PLUS you have to hit the motherfuckers with everything you got…

… because: Here’s the Worst:

The following chapter comes after 100 pages of text in the Yeast and Fungi Invaders section of the Winning the War on Cancer book. Please note that sodium bicarbonate taken in water alone will have a powerful effect on entire body physiology because of the instant shift into alkaline pH levels. Bicarbonate can be taken frequently throughout the day with half teaspoons amounts though for long term use lower doses are safer. For cancer patients initial use should be heavy and frequent to force a greater shift because smaller pH shifts can actually stimulate cancer growth.

Fuck the Stickman with a Stick!

THREE DIFFERENT SOURCES.

THREE DIFFERENT PIECES OF INFORMATION THAT ARE CRITICAL TO NOT BE ENCOUNTERED ALONE.

SOME OF THE MATERIAL IS CONTRADICTORY.

This is why I say that you will miss me when I’m gone.

Good on Sircus for featuring these glaring disparities in his post.

Butt…

Butt he didn’t highlight them like pushing a puppy’s nose in an enormous pile of poo to train it NOT to shit on the carpet.

There is no time for genteel decorum when we are being fucking murr durred in real time. Those dichotomies have to be waggled under everyone’s nose like a Santoria Priest giving you a good sniff of a rotten headless chicken to make sure that you KNOW it, not just read over the revelations that should melt the dead, then casually ignore them because, you, like all of your other fellow apes don’t have the first goddamned clue about physiology and dichotomy and will ALLOW someone else that you TRUST as a GUT FEELING *TELL* YOU WHAT TO DO SO THAT IF THEY DON’T HIGHLIGHT:

YOU’RE GOING TO FUCKING DIE IF YOU PUSSY-FOOT AROUND WITH THIS SHIT…

THEN…

You’re going to fucking die.

And there’s nothing I can do about it because although all of the names other than mine are Cult of Personality household ‘trusted’ ‘sources’ of ‘good information’, I’m the fucker quitting substack and all other media because after all I do (like this rant) forcing people’s nose into the pile of shit they still have the audacity to say:

How do I KNOW that it’s shit?

Why don’t you taste it for me and then write a book about it - not to long, in simple one-syllable words, and then tell me what to do in a stepwise order - not that I’ll follow it because you’re just a Farm Boy with no credentials and I’d rather follow an imp who says to juice celery because a voice in his head told him to.

Yeah…

You’re going to fucking miss me when I’m gone.